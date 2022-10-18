ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swanzey, NH

Breeder charged after 27 dogs rescued from deplorable conditions in NH home

By Maria Papadopoulos, Boston 25 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xmgoB_0idtIUIH00

Swanzey, NH — A breeder has been charged with animal neglect after 27 dogs were rescued from a home in New Hampshire, according to the Monadnock Humane Society.

New Hampshire State Police and Monadnock Humane Society’s Humane Agent Beth Doyle worked together to remove 27 Labrador Retrievers from inhumane conditions.

The rescue occurred following a year-long investigation by the humane society. Earlier this month, State Police served a search warrant on the home which led to the discovery of the dogs being kept in deplorable conditions. The breeder is expected to appear in court in the next couple of weeks.

The dogs were removed from the home on October 5, 2022, and include 13 adult dogs and 14 puppies, seven of whom are still nursing on their malnourished mom, officials said. Many of the dogs were underweight and tested positive for multiple parasites. One dog is currently being treated for Lyme disease.

Monadnock Humane Society will continue to provide medical care, boarding, exercise, socialization, and affection to these neglected animals, said Kathy Collinsworth, the group’s executive director.

“It honestly feels like it was just yesterday when we rescued 53 labs from a very similar case, while assisting the County with an eviction in a home in Marlborough,” said Collinsworth. “In just four short years, we have faced two of the largest dog cruelty and neglect cases related to horrific breeding practices in our community. We continue to be committed to investing in a full time Animal Agent to bring justice to animals who are living in unacceptable conditions”.

Doyle, who is among just four humane agents in the state, has received over 110 animal cruelty complaints from concerned citizens since starting in her position in September 2021.

The cost of care for the dogs in this case, which includes all medical and daily care, is estimated to be approximately $7,800 per week. The human society relies entirely on donations.

Anyone who wishes to donate to help offset the cost of the rescued dogs may visit: https://monadnockhumanesociety.org/donate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

