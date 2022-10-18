Hochul has narrow lead over Zeldin in New York governor’s race: poll

(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) currently has a four-point lead over her Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin (N.Y.) in her reelection race, according to a new Quinnipiac University poll2.

The poll, published on Tuesday, found that 50 percent of likely voters said they’ll support Hochul in next month’s gubernatorial election, while 46 percent backed Zeldin.

Along political party lines, 91 percent of registered Democrat respondents they’ll vote for Hochul, who took office after former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) resigned amid sexual harassment allegations.

Ninety-two percent of registered Republicans said they’ll vote for Zeldin, who currently represents the state’s 1st congressional district in Congress.

Among registered Independent respondents, 57 percent of respondents said they’ll vote for Zeldin, while 37 percent said they’ll vote for Hochul.

Forty-four percent of respondents said they have an unfavorable opinion of Hochul, while 45 percent held a favorable view of her.

Zeldin was seen favorably by 43 percent of respondents, and unfavorably by 37 percent.

Crime topped the list of voter concerns, with 28 percent of state respondents indicating it was the most urgent issue, following by inflation at 20 percent and protecting democracy at 14 percent.

The Quinnipiac University poll was conducted from October 12 to October 16 with a total of 1,617 respondents participating in the survey. The poll’s margin of error was 2.4 percentage points.