New York State

Hochul has narrow lead over Zeldin in New York governor’s race: poll

By Olafimihan Oshin
The Hill
 3 days ago
(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) currently has a four-point lead over her Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin (N.Y.) in her reelection race, according to a new Quinnipiac University poll2.

The poll, published on Tuesday, found that 50 percent of likely voters said they’ll support Hochul in next month’s gubernatorial election, while 46 percent backed Zeldin.

Along political party lines, 91 percent of registered Democrat respondents they’ll vote for Hochul, who took office after former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) resigned amid sexual harassment allegations.

Ninety-two percent of registered Republicans said they’ll vote for Zeldin, who currently represents the state’s 1st congressional district in Congress.

Among registered Independent respondents, 57 percent of respondents said they’ll vote for Zeldin, while 37 percent said they’ll vote for Hochul.

Forty-four percent of respondents said they have an unfavorable opinion of Hochul, while 45 percent held a favorable view of her.

Zeldin was seen favorably by 43 percent of respondents, and unfavorably by 37 percent.

Crime topped the list of voter concerns, with 28 percent of state respondents indicating it was the most urgent issue, following by inflation at 20 percent and protecting democracy at 14 percent.

The Quinnipiac University poll was conducted from October 12 to October 16 with a total of 1,617 respondents participating in the survey. The poll’s margin of error was 2.4 percentage points.

Comments / 26

Guy Razzino
3d ago

Nobody Voted for her??She was grandmotheredin to her Role,her GIG is Up side down!!!!Vote for Lee Zeldin, he is the more Honorable of the Two !!!!

Reply
11
nypatriot
3d ago

if Americans had any brain vote red get this tyrant and dictator out save America 🇺🇸 🗽

Reply
17
Stefan Kahl
3d ago

Fake news and gaslighting. No one wants a corrupt governor who thinks she’s above the law and everyone else. Vote the witch out

Reply
6
Related
WSYR NewsChannel 9

PIX11’s New York Race for Governor 2022 Forum

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Incumbent Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin made their pitches to be the next governor of New York during a forum on Friday hosted by PIX11 News anchor Dan Mannarino. Gov. Hochul and Rep. Zeldin discussed issues including crime and guns, inflation, and abortion. Hochul, who took […]
NEW YORK STATE
yonkerstimes.com

Does Andrew Cuomo Need Hochul to Lose for His Comeback?

Recent comments by Melissa DeRosa, pictured above with Gov. Cuomo before he resigned, were critical of NY Democrats on crime. Andrew Cuomo’s most trusted aide and advisor during his 11 years as Governor was Melissa DeRosa. And now, more than one year after Cuomo resigned, whenever DeRosa writes or speaks about NY politics, most believe that she is still speaking on behalf of her former boss, or at least presenting a narrative that supports her former boss.
CITY News

Rochester Monroe County Election Guide

This year, every single seat in the New York state Assembly and Senate are on the ballot, as is a high-stakes Monroe County Legislature contest. Here's what's on the line. In case you missed the attack ads on television, the many mailers, and the fresh crop of lawn signs, it’s election season. Some years are big for local elections, others for state...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
The Hill

Obama cuts ads for Senate candidates Fetterman, Barnes

Former President Obama cut ads for Pennsylvania Senate hopeful John Fetterman (D) and Wisconsin Senate candidate Mandela Barnes as the Democratic surrogate boosts his political activity ahead of the November midterms. The Fetterman campaign said on Friday that they were launching several ads voiced by the former president, including a...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Hill

Luria, Kiggans in dead heat in key Virginia House race

Rep. Elaine Luria (D) and state Sen. Jen Kiggans (R) are tied in the race for Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District, according to a new poll. The poll from Christopher Newport University’s Watson Center for Civic Leadership found Luria and Kiggans each with 45 percent support, while 8 percent are undecided.
VIRGINIA STATE
2 On Your Side

Siena Poll: Hochul's lead over Zeldin in NY governor race dropped since poll last month

NEW YORK — A new poll by Siena College shows Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul leading Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin by 11 points, down from 17 last month. “Over the last three weeks, Zeldin has narrowed the deficit he must overcome from 17 points to 11 points in trying to become the first Republican in 20 years to win statewide. However, with three weeks to go, Hochul maintains the upper hand, based on the 84-10% support she gets from Democrats, who represent half of the state’s enrolled voters,” Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Long Island Lawyers on the Enforceability of Liability Waivers in New York State

A liability waiver is a legal document that a person who participates in an activity may sign to acknowledge the risks involved in their participation in an effort to remove legal liability from the business or person responsible for the activity. Liability waivers have become more and more common in recent years, whether or not the activity in question actually presents a danger or not.
The Hill

Biden to call out Republicans for attacks on student loan forgiveness plan

President Biden on Friday will blast Republican lawmakers for attacks on his student loan forgiveness plan in remarks at Delaware State University. “He will … call out Republican members of Congress attacking his efforts to give middle-class families some additional breathing room even as these very officials had hundreds of thousands of dollars of their own pandemic…
DELAWARE STATE
The Hill

Is the Supreme Court about to make another political decision?

If you think the Dobbs case overruling Roe v. Wade was a gut punch to fundamental rights, wait till you hear this one. American democracy is at risk of serious deterioration. A recent poll shows that 71 percent of Americans think so, but only 7 percent identified it as our most pressing problem.
nystateofpolitics.com

Hochul pledges to continue to expand State Police ranks

Gov. Kathy Hochul pledged Wednesday to continue to increase the ranks of the New York State Police as the law enforcement agency inducted 218 new troopers in Albany. At the same time, she touted efforts by the State Police to curtail the spread of illegal guns into New York amid an increase in violent crimes over the last several years. The comments come as Hochul is locked in an election battle for a full term against Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin, who has pressed the issue of crime and public safety during the campaign.
ALBANY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York State Wants To Make A Major Change To House Foreclosures

New York State wants to make sure homeowners who face foreclosure for unpaid taxes don't continue to get screwed. A new Senate Bill aims to change the law to put money back in homeowners' pockets after foreclosures, rather than allowing municipalities to benefit from people's misfortunes. Senate Bill S9572 Would...
