Henderson, KY

Water shutoff at Audubon State Park due to weather

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – People staying at Audubon State Park should plan for a water shutoff due to weather conditions.

Officials say due to expected overnight temperatures below freezing, water will be temporarily shut off at the campground from October 17 at 1:30 p.m. through October 20 at 5 p.m. Officials say the campground bathhouse will still be available.

Park officials advise that those who are are staying at the park should plan accordingly.

