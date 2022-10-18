Water shutoff at Audubon State Park due to weather
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – People staying at Audubon State Park should plan for a water shutoff due to weather conditions.
Officials say due to expected overnight temperatures below freezing, water will be temporarily shut off at the campground from October 17 at 1:30 p.m. through October 20 at 5 p.m. Officials say the campground bathhouse will still be available.Local park hopes people have a happy Owl-o-Ween
Park officials advise that those who are are staying at the park should plan accordingly.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).
Comments / 0