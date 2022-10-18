ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Only one Lubbock-area school ranked as top 25 in Texas

By Caitlyn Rooney
 3 days ago

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Frenship Independent School District in Lubbock was ranked as a Top 25 Public School District in Texas, according to 2023 school rankings by Niche.

Frenship ISD was the only school in West Texas to make the list.

According to a press release from Frenship ISD, “The rankings are determined through a rigorous analysis of data collected from multiple state and national sources…”

Frenship ISD was ranked at 22 for best school districts in Texas, and the number one school district in the Lubbock area, according to Niche.

‘It all happened so fast:’ Seagraves ISD Superintendent says community came together after bus crash

See the full press release from Frenship ISD below for more details.

Press release from the Frenship Independent School District:

(Wolfforth, TX) -According to the 2023 Niche.com school rankings, Frenship ISD is one of the best public school districts in Texas for students to attend and for teachers to work. Out of more than 1,000 districts across the state, the newly released rankings show Frenship as the #22 Best School Districts in Texas and the #25 Best Places to Teach in Texas.

Niche is an online platform that provides insights and reviews of K- 12 schools, colleges, and cities nationwide. The rankings are determined through a rigorous analysis of data collected from multiple state and national sources such as the U.S Department of Education, the National Centers for Education Statistics, Civil Rights Data Collection, and surveys and reviews submitted by students, staff, and parents.

Several factors are considered during the ranking process including academics, graduation rates, teacher salaries, school culture, extracurricular activities, student and staff experiences, and more.

“Frenship is a community-centered district that prides itself on a rich tradition of excellence. These rankings are a reflection of the hard work and dedication by our 11,000 students and 1,300 staff members who call Frenship home. Frenship is a special place to work and go to school because of our Frenship families,” said Frenship ISD Superintendent Dr. Michelle McCord.

Niche gave Frenship an overall grade of “A+”. In addition to ranking in the top 25 districts in Texas, Frenship came in as the #1 Best School Districts and Places to Teach within the Lubbock Area. Frenship also ranked within the top 3% of Best School Districts in America. To view the Niche rankings and how they are determined, click here.

End of release.

Comments / 1

 

