Morgantown High School homecoming parade to impact traffic

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Morgantown High School homecoming parade will impact traffic patterns and downtown parking this week.

In a news release, the Morgantown Police Department said that the interruption to parking and traffic will start at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20.

The parade is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. and end at 8:30 p.m. Traffic patterns will return to normal as soon as possible once the parade disperses, according to the release.

The parade will span High Street and end below the Monongalia County Magistrate building.

The Morgantown Police Department advised spectators to arrive downtown early to allow sufficient time for parking.

