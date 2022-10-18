ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Morgantown High School homecoming parade to impact traffic

By Alexandra Weaver
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=498Cs9_0idtHqYM00

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Morgantown High School homecoming parade will impact traffic patterns and downtown parking this week.

In a news release, the Morgantown Police Department said that the interruption to parking and traffic will start at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20.

The parade is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. and end at 8:30 p.m. Traffic patterns will return to normal as soon as possible once the parade disperses, according to the release.

‘The Instagram Experiment’ shows what toxic content West Virginia children are seeing

The parade will span High Street and end below the Monongalia County Magistrate building.

The Morgantown Police Department advised spectators to arrive downtown early to allow sufficient time for parking.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBOY 12 News

Mason-Dixon Historical Park celebrates new playground

CORE, W.Va. (WBOY) – New playground renovations to the Mason-Dixon Historical Park were unveiled to the community on Thursday. Mason-Dixon and North elementary schools had nearly 150 students visit and enjoy the playground during a ribbon-cutting celebration. “If you can’t have a good time watching 150 kids playing on a new playset, something’s wrong for […]
CORE, WV
WDTV

Home for the Holiday Craft Show held in Mylan Park

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Home for the Holiday Craft Show was at Mylan Park Pavilion today, Oct. 21st and will go through Oct. 22nd. They had over 200 vendors at the event from all over West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. Vendors at the event had homemade crafts, florals, candles, clothing, and more.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Brooke County sobriety checkpoint scheduled

A sobriety checkpoint is scheduled in Brooke County by the West Virginia State Police. The checkpoint will be on WV Route 2 near the Division of Highways in Wellsburg on October 26 from 6:00 PM until 12:00 am. The State police said if anyone is inconvenienced, they can take an alternate route. The alternate routes […]
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

New WVU Medicine cancer center opening in West Virginia

"The needs are legendary," Hannah Hazard-Jenkins, M.D., surgical oncologist and director of the WV Cancer Institute, said. "This new center will become a critical part of the WV Cancer Institute's integrated network of cancer care across the state and region and will be connected to a broader team of cancer specialists and subspecialists for consultations and expert opinions."
WHEELING, WV
wvexplorer.com

Do three legendary monsters inhabit the Monongahela River?

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Far from the city lights that shimmer about its mouth at the Golden Triangle, the Monongahela River rises 200 miles away in some of the most remote reaches in the Appalachian Mountains. Many of its tributaries descend from forests so old and large that only the...
MONONGAHELA, PA
WDTV

Man falls down elevator shaft at abandoned factory in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities told 5 News the man was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital. His condition is unknown. Authorities said they do not know why the man was in the abandoned factory when he fell down the elevator shaft. Crews responded to an abandoned factory in Fairmont Wednesday...
FAIRMONT, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy