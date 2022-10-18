Read full article on original website
Related
Christian McCaffrey Has Message For Panthers After Blockbuster Trade
Late Thursday night as the football world was locked into a matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints, a different NFC team made headlines. The San Francisco 49ers acquired All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey in a blockbuster trade. San Francisco traded a second-round pick in 2023, a third-rounder in 2023, a fourth-round pick in 2023 and fifth-rounder in 2024 to the Carolina Panthers for CMC.
Big Blue View
Adjusted QBR Tiers post Week 6
Tony Del G's fantastic post about the mystery of disappearing points in the NFL got me interested again in something I did last season where I took ESPN's QBR, which is a fairly good measure of QB production, and adjusted it for team offensive line (using PFF's weekly rankings) and WR/TE rankings (using Sharp's rankings from preseason).
Big Blue View
Giants news, 10/21: Kadarius Toney speaks, Jones’ talks contract, more headlines
Toney, who is expected to miss miss his 12th game out of 24 potential appearances doesn’t know what he can do to prevent further hamstring injuries and remains confident in his ability. “I mean, why would I doubt myself?” he said. “I know what I can do and what...
Big Blue View
Giants news, 10/20: No IR for Kadarius Toney, trade targets, Pederson on Kafka, more headlines
Kadarius Toney continued to be a spectator on Wednesday during practice, but New York Giants coach Brian Daboll said that the team is not considering placing the wide receiver on injured reserve. Daboll said that Toney is “getting better” and that he believes Toney will eventually contribute this season.
Shaq turns down boy's handshake for something better
When a boy walked up to Shaquille O'Neal at a basketball game, he extended his hand for a shake. But the former NBA player turned him down for something better – a hug.
1st HBCU football player comes out days before homecoming
Byron Perkins wants to let the world to know his true, full self. The Hampton redshirt junior defensive back became the first HBCU football player to come out as gay on his Instagram story on Oct. 19. “I’ve decided that I’m going to make a change, and stop running away...
Look: Paige Spiranac's New Racy Calendar Photo Goes Viral
Paige Spiranac, a former professional golfer who is an analyst for the sport, is a social media superstar. She's the most-followed person in the sport and it's easy to understand why. Spiranac produces viral social media content more than most current or former athletes. Earlier this afternoon, the former University...
Big Blue View
Giants Reacts Survey: Week 7
Don’t miss your weekly chance to tell us your opinion of the New York Giants by voting in our weekly ‘SB Nation Reacts’ poll. There are a couple of Giants questions for you this week. Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL....
Big Blue View
POLL: Only 28 percent say Giants must reach playoffs for season to be a success
Do the New York Giants, a surprising 5-1 to start the 2022 NFL season, have to reach the playoffs for the season be considered a success?. Considering the better-than-anticipated start to the season, that is one of the questions we asked voters this week in our ‘SB Nation Reacts’ polling.
Big Blue View
Big Blue View mailbag: Saquon Barkley trade, more questions
It’s time to open the Big Blue View Mailbag and answer some New York Giants-related questions. We start this week with a couple of Saquon Barkley questions. Gabriel Rossettie asks: The Giants are 5-1. We all believe that they can keep winning and make the playoffs. I also believe that they should trade Saquon Barkley if they can land a 1st round pick plus. Saquon’s value as an offensive weapon has been re-established. Leaving aside the Giants’ record, the timing is ideal for a move. But management would weather a great deal of criticism, the Giants’ record being what it is. I think Schoen would dare to do it. And that he would be right to do it at the right price. It would be a temporarily unpopular move, but it would cement him as a GM with the courage of his convictions about building a long-term winning franchise. Do you agree?
Big Blue View
Things that I Wish for the NY Giants
I wish that Nick Gates, who took most of the first team snaps yesterday, would actually be ready, that is 100% and could step in on Sunday as the starting Center. Feliciano is an alright backup, but I hate seeing him repeatedly getting pushed back like he's playing on roller skates. Nick Gates is as Nasty as Dirtbag, but it takes a Real Dog to see him getting shoved back into the QB's lap.
Big Blue View
‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast: Mark Schofield on the 5-1 Giants
Ed Valentine and Mark Schofield talk about the New York Giants’ early-season success. Is Daniel Jones playing better, or just being coached better? Can the Giants keep this up? Does it bode well for the long-term? Give us a listen. — Watch on YouTube. Subscribe to our podcasts. Subscribe...
Big Blue View
Quick Question
This is a terrific site with good content, primarily from the BBV staff, but also from individual posters. Many of the articles deal with daily events and have a relatively short shelf life. However, some of the articles, including Tony’s research based analysis and Nick’s film study, serve as good institutional knowledge and not just reporting daily events or routine opinion pieces. Does the site have the functionality to establish a separate partition for some of these posts so they can be referenced, or even refreshed by the author, as required?
Comments / 0