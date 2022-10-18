Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Reports of a brush fire on Blackberry Hill Drive in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Ky. — Reports of a brush fire on Blackberry Hill Drive in Burlington.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on State Route 744 in Somerville
CAMDEN, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on State Route 744 in Somerville.
WLWT 5
Reports of a brush fire on Greenup Street in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Reports of a brush fire on Greenup Street in Covington.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash, pedestrian struck at West Wyoming Avenue and Anna Street in Lockland
LOCKLAND, Ohio — Reports of a crash, pedestrian struck at West Wyoming Avenue and Anna Street in Lockland.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Rosebrook Drive in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a structure fire on Rosebrook Drive in Florence.
WLWT 5
Low-hanging wires reported on Yellowwood Drive in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Low-hanging wires reported on Yellowwood Drive in Colerain Township.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Kings Center Court in Mason
MASON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Kings Center Court in Mason.
WLWT 5
Downed wires reported on Coram Street in Park Hills
PARK HILLS, Ky. — Downed wires reported on Coram Street in Park Hills.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash into a building, injuries on Reading Road in Roselawn
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash into a building, injuries on Reading Road in Roselawn.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Illinois Avenue in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Illinois Avenue in Middletown.
WLWT 5
Chief: Investigation underway following fire at west side business
CINCINNATI — An investigation is underway following a fire at a business on Cincinnati's west side, Thursday evening. District 2 Fire Chief Thomas Parker tells WLWT that crews were dispatched to the 800 block of
WLWT 5
ODOT: Disabled vehicle blocking left lane on Brent Spence Bridge
COVINGTON, Ky. — According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, a disabled vehicle is blocking the left lane, north on the Brent Spence Bridge.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Dixie Highway in Erlanger
ERLANGER, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Dixie Highway in Erlanger.
WLWT 5
Reports of shots fired at Pinetree Street and Queen City Avenue in South Fairmount
CINCINNATI — Reports of shots fired at Pinetree Street and Queen City Avenue in South Fairmount.
WLWT 5
No injuries reported after Wednesday night fire in Blue Ash
BLUE ASH, Ohio — A small fire broke out on Wednesday night at Lefty's Smoke and Vape shop on Kenwood Road in Blue Ash. No one was hurt in the fire and the cause of the fire remains under investigation. Blue Ash firefighters were called to the scene around
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Reading Road in Paddock Hills
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Reading Road in Paddock Hills.
1017thepoint.com
SHOTS FIRED INTO LAKENGREN HOME
(Lakengren, OH)--An investigation is continuing after shots were fired into a home in the Preble County community of Lakengren. It happened late Wednesday night on Hatchet Drive. Multiple shots were fired in rapid succession. One of the rounds ended up in a couch. No one was injured. Deputies responded and searched the area with canines, but no shooter could be located.
WLWT 5
Alabama Fish Bar reopens weeks after truck crashes into storefront
CINCINNATI — A popular eatery in Over-the-Rhine is back open after a truck slammed into the storefront earlier this month. It happened on Oct. 4 when a black pickup truck crashed into the storefront of Alabama Fish Bar, located at 1601 Main Street, near the intersection of Liberty. Sgt.
WKRC
Police investigate West End shooting
WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - A 25-year-old man is at the hospital after he was shot in the West End. Emergency crews were called to Findlay Street near Baymiller overnight. The man was shot in the back and in the leg. A friend drove him to the firehouse for help.
WLWT 5
Reports of a pedestrian struck, injuries on Beechmont Avenue in Mount Washington
CINCINNATI — Reports of a pedestrian struck, injuries on Beechmont Avenue in Mount Washington.
