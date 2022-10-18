ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

Reports of a brush fire on Blackberry Hill Drive in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Ky. — Reports of a brush fire on Blackberry Hill Drive in Burlington. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
BURLINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on State Route 744 in Somerville

CAMDEN, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on State Route 744 in Somerville. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
SOMERVILLE, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a brush fire on Greenup Street in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — Reports of a brush fire on Greenup Street in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Rosebrook Drive in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a structure fire on Rosebrook Drive in Florence. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
FLORENCE, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Kings Center Court in Mason

MASON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Kings Center Court in Mason. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
MASON, OH
WLWT 5

Downed wires reported on Coram Street in Park Hills

PARK HILLS, Ky. — Downed wires reported on Coram Street in Park Hills. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
PARK HILLS, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Illinois Avenue in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Illinois Avenue in Middletown. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WLWT 5

Chief: Investigation underway following fire at west side business

CINCINNATI — An investigation is underway following a fire at a business on Cincinnati's west side, Thursday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. District 2 Fire Chief Thomas Parker tells WLWT that crews were dispatched to the 800 block of...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

ODOT: Disabled vehicle blocking left lane on Brent Spence Bridge

COVINGTON, Ky. — According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, a disabled vehicle is blocking the left lane, north on the Brent Spence Bridge. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Dixie Highway in Erlanger

ERLANGER, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Dixie Highway in Erlanger. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
ERLANGER, KY
WLWT 5

No injuries reported after Wednesday night fire in Blue Ash

BLUE ASH, Ohio — A small fire broke out on Wednesday night at Lefty's Smoke and Vape shop on Kenwood Road in Blue Ash. No one was hurt in the fire and the cause of the fire remains under investigation. Blue Ash firefighters were called to the scene around...
BLUE ASH, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Reading Road in Paddock Hills

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Reading Road in Paddock Hills. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
1017thepoint.com

SHOTS FIRED INTO LAKENGREN HOME

(Lakengren, OH)--An investigation is continuing after shots were fired into a home in the Preble County community of Lakengren. It happened late Wednesday night on Hatchet Drive. Multiple shots were fired in rapid succession. One of the rounds ended up in a couch. No one was injured. Deputies responded and searched the area with canines, but no shooter could be located.
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Police investigate West End shooting

WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - A 25-year-old man is at the hospital after he was shot in the West End. Emergency crews were called to Findlay Street near Baymiller overnight. The man was shot in the back and in the leg. A friend drove him to the firehouse for help.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy