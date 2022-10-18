Read full article on original website
radiokenai.com
Kenai Senior Center Cone Memorial Trust Established In Honor Of Tamara Cone
The Kenai City Council enacted an ordinance to establish the Kenai Senior Center Cone Memorial Trust and direct all proceeds received from the Tamara Diane Cone Testamentary Trust as a Residual Beneficiary. Kenai City Mayor Brian Gabriel commented on his appreciation of the Cone Family;. “The generosity of the Cone...
radiokenai.com
Career & Technical Programs Available Through KPBSD
The Kenai Peninsula Borough School District provides career and technical education to prepare all students to meet the changing demands of today’s work force with programs ranging from IT services, Human Services, Engineering and Cooperative Work Experience. KPBSD Superintendent Clayton Holland explains the program and possibilities. “The Career and...
kdll.org
Waste to wood: Plastic recycling program plans expansion to Soldotna
Since this summer, the Kenai Peninsula has had a new way to recycle its plastics. Engineer Patrick Simpson collects used plastics from Seward, Soldotna and Homer to keep them out of the ocean — and to turn them into recycled lumber. The plastic is collected and stored in large...
radiokenai.com
Funds Appropriated For The Kenai Bluff Stabilization Project
The Kenai City Council enacted an ordinance Wednesday night increasing the estimated appropriations for the Kenai Bluff Erosion Capital Project Fund. These funds are to be used for the Kenai Bluff Stabilization Project. Kenai City Manager Paul Osrtander explained;. “This ordinance appropriates $6.5 million that was included in the state’s...
radiokenai.com
Alaska Tech Learners Program Providing Hands-On Technical Education In KPBSD
The Alaska Tech Learners Program, through the KPBSD Career and Technical Education program, delivered the district’s first mobile CTE lab to Razdolna School. The portable welding connex lab consists of four welding stations and will be fully functional when connected to electrical hookups. The Alaska Tech Learners Program offers...
sewardjournal.com
Wildlife refuge firewood perimits available
The Kenai National Wildlife Refuge (Refuge) is offering personal use firewood collection by permit. Woodcutting will be permitted along Swan Lake Road from junction of Swanson River Road to Paddle Lake Trailhead, Swanson River Road from Dolly Varden Campground north to Swanson River Landing, Funny River Road from MP 4 to MP 9.5, Dolly Varden Campground, Upper and Lower Skilak Road including Engineer Lake Road and portions of Upper and Lower Skilak Campgrounds, and on Ski Hill Road. No wood cutting is allowed along the Refuge Service Entrance Roads. Additional regulations apply, consult the area map for details.
kdll.org
Former borough employee charged for secretly photographing women and girls, including at school pools
A former Kenai Peninsula Borough employee is accused of photographing women and girls without their consent at schools and his home in Soldotna. Thirty-three-year-old Isaac Davis, of Soldotna, was arrested Friday on six felony charges — five charges of indecent viewing or photography and one count for tampering with physical evidence — for allegedly taking illicit photos and videos of a minor at the Skyview Middle School pool in Soldotna and a woman at his home without her knowledge.
ktoo.org
Advocates still hopeful about legislation to give youth sentenced as adults an earlier chance at parole
Brian Hall is part of a group of several men that grew up in Alaska’s correctional system together and refer to each other as family. Brian, now 46, is serving a portion of his 159-year sentence at Wildwood Correctional Complex in Kenai. He’s been incarcerated since he was 17, on charges of killing two people. And his earliest chance at parole is still decades away.
radiokenai.com
Kenai Volleyball Continues Streak In SCC
The Kenai Kardinal volleyball team improved to 9-0 in the Southcentral Conference for high school volleyball with a three-game sweep of Nikiski on Tuesday at Nikiski High School. Kenai downed Nikiski 25-22, 25-17 and 25-8 lead by Jorgi Phillips with 21 assists and 12 digs, Emma Beck with nine kills...
radiokenai.com
Brown Bears Face-Off Against Windigo At SRSC
The Kenai River Brown Bears look for a first home victory with the first-year Wisconsin Windigo coming to the Soldotna Regional Sports Complex on Friday and Saturday, October 21-22 for the second, home series for the Brown Bears. Game time are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. for both games. Kenai River...
radiokenai.com
Troopers K-9 Unit Responds To Nikiski Call-Out
The Alaska State Trooper K-9 Team responded to the Hunger Hut in Nikiski Tuesday, October 18th, regarding a disturbance and threatening behavior at the bar. According to the AST report, the Hunger Hut bartender reported an intoxicated male entered the bar and due to his level of intoxication was refused service. The male identified as Jason Adam Young (age 50) began causing a disturbance in the bar and threatening people inside the bar. Young was asked to leave, and he refused. Young departed once he was told the police were called.
radiokenai.com
Troopers Search For Soldotna Man
According to KPB Alerts, The suspect, Ronald Beyering, is believed to be driving a maroon 2008 Ford Expedition (FLD670). The front passenger side headlight is damaged and there are several stickers on the back of vehicle. Please call 911 or the Alaska State Troopers at (907) 262-4453 with any information.
