Fox 19
Teens crash into mother and 3-year-old in West Price Hill, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A group of teenagers caused a crash in West Price Hill Thursday that involved a woman and her 3-year-old child, police say. It happened around 2 p.m. at Cleves Warsaw Pike and Anderson Ferry Road. Court documents show the driver of the car was 15-years-old, and it’s...
Video shows escaped inmate's livestream during hostage situation at Mason hotel
Thomas Cromwell was shot and killed by an officer following a nearly 12-hour SWAT situation in July. Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell said the shooting was justified
Fox 19
Butler County Coroner identifies man shot, killed in West Chester shooting
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was shot and killed Thursday evening after a shooting occurred in West Chester, authorities said. The Butler County Coroner confirmed that 22-year-old Keshon Sanders died at West Chester UC Hospital on Oct. 20 around 5:45 p.m. According to police, Sanders was shot in...
Fox 19
Man seriously hurt in Carthage shooting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are investigating a shooting on Vine Street Friday night. It happened in the 6700 block at Vine and 68th Street in Carthage. The report came in shortly before 9 p.m. A 36-year-old man was shot multiple times in his lower extremities, according to police at the...
Fox 19
Man seriously hurt in West End shooting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was shot and seriously wounded in the West End early Friday, Cincinnati police say. The victim was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his back, they said. It happened about 4 a.m. on Findlay Street and the victim...
Fox 19
Warren County sheriff’s cruiser hit by suspected drunk driver
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Warren County Sheriff’s Office cruiser was damaged Friday night in a crash in Hamilton Township. It happened around 10 p.m. on US-22 at Overbrook Avenue. The suspect had already lost control of the vehicle when they struck the deputy, according to Hamilton Township...
Fox 19
Police: Man climbed through window, restrained woman in her apartment
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is behind bars after police say he broke into a Hamilton County home and restrained a victim against her will. Part of that alleged encounter was caught on video. It happened around 1 a.m. last Saturday, Oct. 15 at an apartment complex on Plainfield Road.
1017thepoint.com
SHOTS FIRED INTO LAKENGREN HOME
(Lakengren, OH)--An investigation is continuing after shots were fired into a home in the Preble County community of Lakengren. It happened late Wednesday night on Hatchet Drive. Multiple shots were fired in rapid succession. One of the rounds ended up in a couch. No one was injured. Deputies responded and searched the area with canines, but no shooter could be located.
Fox 19
Mother wanted by police following indictment in child’s co-sleeping death turns herself in
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A mother wanted by police following her indictment in connection with the death of her infant son has turned herself in, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Brooke Hunter, 23, was indicted on Sept. 14 on involuntary manslaughter and endangering children charges for causing the death of...
Fox 19
1 dead in Cleves crash: coroner
CLEVES, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead in an early morning crash in Cleves Friday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. One person was reported to be unconscious and trapped in a vehicle when the crash occurred at about 2 a.m. in the 9100 block of Harrison Pike.
linknky.com
Eric Deters faces criminal menacing charges after run-in with juvenile nephew
Former Northern Kentucky attorney turned gubernatorial candidate Eric Deters faces charges of menacing, harassing communications, and criminal trespassing after allegedly having a run-in with his juvenile nephew on a farm in Independence. Deters has been embroiled in legal proceedings this year. Most notably, Trump associate Corey Lewandowski and Deters sued...
Fox 19
Man arrested after SWAT situation in South Fairmount
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police took a man into custody Wednesday afternoon after a short SWAT standoff outside a South Fairmount apartment building. The situation began sometime after 3 p.m. The man had barricaded himself in a building off Queen City Avenue. . It was not a hostage situation, according to...
Fox 19
19-year-old accused of stabbing co-worker to death found incompetent to stand trial
SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - The man who allegedly stabbed his co-worker to death at a Springdale restaurant has been found incompetent to stand trial, court records show. Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Megan Shanahan issued the order Thursday after a medical examiner’s evaluation earlier this week. Jan Tolentino, 19,...
WYFF4.com
A nursing student rendered aid to shooting victims. Then she discovered she was also shot
A nursing student in Ohio helped keep a shooting victim alive until paramedics could reach her. Then she realized she had also been shot. Cincinnati police responded to Reading Road near Summit Road in Roselawn in the early morning hours of Oct. 8. Three people had been shot in a...
WKRC
Local man faces charges after SWAT situation
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local man was arrested after SWAT was called Wednesday afternoon. Eric Duff, 33, is charged with felonious assault, unlawful restraint and inducing panic, according to court documents. Police say he barricaded himself inside a home and refused to come out after firing shots into a vehicle...
Fox 19
Man killed, female hurt in College Hill double shooting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 37-year-old man is dead and another person is hurt in a double shooting as a youth football practice ended in College Hill late Tuesday, according to Cincinnati police. Youth football players were still nearby when shots rang out at about 7:50 p.m. in the 1700 block...
Dayton man found guilty of shooting that led to hours-long SWAT standoff
DAYTON — A Dayton man has been convicted of charges connected to a deadly shooting earlier this year. Johnny Trigg, Jr., 44, was found guilty Tuesday on two counts each of murder, felonious assault and having weapons while under disability, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records. His trial had started Oct. 13.
CPD: Woman accused of causing death of her 2 babies turns herself in
The Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office said Brook Hunter's baby died in June as a result of co-sleeping, the same reason Hunter lost another baby just one year earlier.
2 arrested during search of Trotwood home: Police seek info
Trotwood detectives searched a home at 926 Olive Road while investigating a felony theft, a Trotwood detective said in a release. During the search, several people were found in the home and in a trailer in the backyard.
