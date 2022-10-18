Finance website says to buy property in this West Virginia ski town

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Looking to invest in ski tourism? West Virginia is a good place to start.

According to a list by Go Banking Rates , Snowshoe, West Virginia in Pocahontas County is one of the best ski towns in the United States to buy property in. It was one of six up-and-coming towns that made the list. Each town was selected because the cost of living is reasonable and expensive home prices “haven’t quite caught up.”

According to the list, Snowshoe is a “hidden gem” because it is within driving distance of multiple large cities, including Pittsburgh, Washington D.C. and Baltimore, and offers 60 trails with lots of dining and adventure opportunities.

Snowshoe is small, cozy and affordable with the average home price at less than $200,000, which is 22% less than the national average, according to Yahoo Finance. It was also the smallest town listed by far; the other listed town ranged in population from 1,600 to 10,500 compared to Snowshoe’s 169 people.

A large percentage of the houses in and around Snowshoe are already successful rental homes , making it a great place to invest.

In addition to great skiing and snowboarding, Snowshoe is also known for its mountain biking trails and hosted the Mountain Biking World Cup in 2019, 2021 and 2022.

It has also been included in other “best of” lists, including “Best 8 Ski Resorts on the East Coast” by the Manual and “America’s most affordable ski towns” by Realtor.com .

Winter activities for 2022-23 at Snowshoe Mountain Resort begin on Nov. 23. For a full list of winter activities on the mountain, click here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.