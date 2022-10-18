ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 person hurt after getting hit by train west of Argonne

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A man was injured Wednesday evening near the train track at Trent and Vista in Spokane Valley. According to Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) Public Information Officer Mark Gregory, the man was walking along the tracks and waving towards the conductor of train as it approached.
The cost of Camp Hope

The city is expressing concern with how much Camp Hope is costing the City of Spokane and its resources. KHQ is providing a breakdown of what the camp has cost so far.
Convicted felon arrested after two home invasions near Airway Heights

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Spokane County Deputies arrested 44-year-old Brian Gorder after he broke into two homes near Airway heights. According to our partners at The Spokesman-Review, Gorder has 28 felony convictions and is now facing kidnapping, burglary and assault charges. Around 8:20 a.m. on Oct. 6, Gorder entered a...
Woman arrested while filming police settles suits against City of Spokane and Spokane County

A woman who was arrested in the summer of 2021 while filming police officers has settled lawsuits against the City of Spokane and Spokane County. Erica Simmons said she noticed officers interviewing people outside of a bar and decided to film the incident. The Spokane Police Department maintains filming police is a constitutionally protected right, but Simmons was arrested for trespassing.
Chemicals found in Spokane River cause concern

The Waterkeeper Alliance, released a report Tuesday showing PFAS pollution in waterways across America. In a test of 114 waterways, 83% had at least one type of PFAS, including the Spokane River.
The switch has been flipped!

Rain, wind, cooler temperatures and mountain snow arrive Friday. Wind gust will likely approach 25-30 mph through the afternoon helping to clear out some of that pesky smoke and improve our air quality. Scattered showers are expected to linger through early Saturday morning, with some hit-and-miss showers hanging on through...
Convicted felon back in jail after threatening couple at gunpoint

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - 41-year-old Keith Williams, a convicted felon, is back in the Spokane County jail after stalking and holding his ex-girlfriend and her husband at gunpoint. The victim said Williams had been stalking her at her apartment for weeks trying to see their daughter. She has custody of...
