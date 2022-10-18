Read full article on original website
Related
KHQ Right Now
Trailer fire in Spokane Valley leaves no injuries
A trailer fire that broke out in Spokane Valley overnight leaves no injuries. The fire did not spread to the home. The cause is currently under investigation.
KHQ Right Now
The Spokane Valley Investigative Unit is asking for help identifying a man
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane Valley Investigative Unit (SVIU) Detectives are asking for help identifying this man. He is an adult male who appears to have a tattoo of a skull on the inside of his left forearm. He is believed to drive the red sedan pictured. He is...
KHQ Right Now
1 person hurt after getting hit by train west of Argonne
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A man was injured Wednesday evening near the train track at Trent and Vista in Spokane Valley. According to Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) Public Information Officer Mark Gregory, the man was walking along the tracks and waving towards the conductor of train as it approached.
KHQ Right Now
The cost of Camp Hope
The city is expressing concern with how much Camp Hope is costing the City of Spokane and its resources. KHQ is providing a breakdown of what the camp has cost so far.
KHQ Right Now
Logging accident leaves one child dead, and a North Idaho man in the hospital
LACLEDE, Idaho - A North Idaho family is mourning the loss of a 6-year-old boy from Laclede, Idaho after a tragic logging accident near the Idaho-Washington border. 6-year-old Noah Bell’s brother, Chris, is in Sacred Heart with extensive injuries after trying to save the little boy. Thankfully, we’re told...
KHQ Right Now
Suspect remains hospitalized, investigators share bodycam pictures from police shootout
SPOKANE, Wash. -The suspect shot by police in a shootout in downtown Spokane on Oct. 16 remained hospitalized in critical condition on Friday, according to a release from the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO). SCSO is leading the Spokane Independent Investigation Response (SIIR) team's investigation into the shooting. Along with...
KHQ Right Now
Man riding stolen motorcycle dies in crash
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) have confirmed a fatal motorcycl…
KHQ Right Now
Convicted felon arrested after two home invasions near Airway Heights
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Spokane County Deputies arrested 44-year-old Brian Gorder after he broke into two homes near Airway heights. According to our partners at The Spokesman-Review, Gorder has 28 felony convictions and is now facing kidnapping, burglary and assault charges. Around 8:20 a.m. on Oct. 6, Gorder entered a...
KHQ Right Now
Woman arrested while filming police settles suits against City of Spokane and Spokane County
A woman who was arrested in the summer of 2021 while filming police officers has settled lawsuits against the City of Spokane and Spokane County. Erica Simmons said she noticed officers interviewing people outside of a bar and decided to film the incident. The Spokane Police Department maintains filming police is a constitutionally protected right, but Simmons was arrested for trespassing.
KHQ Right Now
360 Coverage: Aphids are on the move in Spokane
Aphids are common in Spokane, but the long summer is keeping them around later than usual. If you're concerned, don't worry. WSU Master Gardener said they'll clear out when the weather gets colder.
KHQ Right Now
Chemicals found in Spokane River cause concern
The Waterkeeper Alliance, released a report Tuesday showing PFAS pollution in waterways across America. In a test of 114 waterways, 83% had at least one type of PFAS, including the Spokane River.
KHQ Right Now
Multiple school districts closed after active shooter near Nespelem
Multiple school districts have canceled classes today after an active shooting incident last night. Keller, Wilbur, Nespelem and Roosevelt school districts will all be canceling classes on Oct. 21.
KHQ Right Now
The switch has been flipped!
Rain, wind, cooler temperatures and mountain snow arrive Friday. Wind gust will likely approach 25-30 mph through the afternoon helping to clear out some of that pesky smoke and improve our air quality. Scattered showers are expected to linger through early Saturday morning, with some hit-and-miss showers hanging on through...
KHQ Right Now
Convicted felon back in jail after threatening couple at gunpoint
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - 41-year-old Keith Williams, a convicted felon, is back in the Spokane County jail after stalking and holding his ex-girlfriend and her husband at gunpoint. The victim said Williams had been stalking her at her apartment for weeks trying to see their daughter. She has custody of...
KHQ Right Now
Man sentenced to more than 12 years after distributing fentanyl that killed 16-year-old
Cusick, Wash. - 23-year-old Antoinne Holmes was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison after distributing fentanyl to a 16-year-old boy, ultimately killing him. According to out partners at The Spokesman-Review, the boy was found dead in his bedroom on Aug. 28, 2020. The pills were sold to him earlier that day near Oldtown, Idaho.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Historic Landmarks Commission considers historic status for two properties
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Historic Landmarks Commission (SHLC) will consider adding two properties to the Spokane Register of Historic Places at its meeting on Oct. 19. The commission will consider the Edwin & Dorothy Matthews House and the Studio Apartments. The Matthews House, located at 1326 South Ballou Road,...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane physician warns this year's influenza may be more dangerous than COVID-19
SPOKANE, Wash. - The temperatures are dropping, the rain is coming, and so is the flu. “We’re coming out of two relatively mild flu seasons in the last two years, and this one is going to be worse,” Providence Urgent Care Physician Rob Lichfield said. Dr. Rob Lichfield...
KHQ Right Now
Week 8 prep football roundup: Colby Price helps Mead top Cheney; Raesean Eaton paces West Valley
Roundup of Friday’s high school football action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A. Mead 41, Cheney 7: Colby Price rushed for 150 yards on 11 carries with touchdown runs of 3, 35 and 21 yards and the Panthers (7-1, 6-1) beat the visiting Blackhawks (2-6, 2-6). Colby...
KHQ Right Now
Medical Lake Education Association strikes for more favorable contracts
The Medical Lake Education Association held a rally on Oct. 19, arguing for better contracts. The union has argued the district loses teachers to other districts because those districts pay better, and that paying more would help retain teachers and improve outcomes from teachers.
KHQ Right Now
Prep roundup: Mt. Spokane slowpitch punches ticket to state, falls to Walla Walla in District 8 title game
Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League. Walla Walla 4, Mt. Spokane 3: Sarah Justice went 3 for 4, including a walk-off single, and the top-seeded Blue Devils (15-8) beat the visiting Wildcats (13-5) in the District 8 3A/2A championship at Murr Park in Walla Walla.
Comments / 0