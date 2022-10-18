Olivia Wilde Steps Out Following Former Nanny's Allegations, Gives Speech About 'Burning Hellfire' of Misogyny

Read full article on original website
ETOnline.com
Kaitlyn Dever Spills How Her Acting Career and Co-Star Julia Roberts Inspire Her Sense of Fashion
Style inspo! Kaitlyn Dever and Julia Roberts shared the screen, and passion for fashion, while filming Ticket to Paradise. The 25-year old actress spoke to ET while celebrating Chanel's new 1932 Collection and the 90th anniversary of Gabrielle Chanel's first high jewelry collection at The Lot at Formosa in West Hollywood, California, on Oct. 20, and spilled how the Pretty Woman star has influenced her wardrobe choices.
ETOnline.com
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Reveal They Renewed Their Vows in Italian Ceremony
It's the year of tin for Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel! The beloved couple celebrated their 10-year anniversary on Wednesday, and revealed they recently renewed their vows to honor the milestone. Biel took to her Instagram story Wednesday evening to share a snapshot of herself and her husband smiling and...
‘Gwen Wants Him’: Blake Shelton’s Wife Pressured County Star To Leave ‘The Voice’ To ‘Save’ Their Marriage
Superstar Blake Shelton announced he was leaving The Voice next year after 23 seasons and sources reveal the coach is quitting the show to save his marriage to pop star Gwen Stefani, RadarOnline.com has learned. The God’s Country singer, 46, has been a staple on the reality series since its...
ETOnline.com
Behati Prinsloo Shares More Pregnancy Updates in the Wake of Adam Levine Cheating Scandal
Behati Prinsloo is bumpin' around town! The pregnant model is showing off her growing belly in a bathroom mirror selfie shared to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday. In the pic, Prinsloo wears a black, skintight jumpsuit and oversized animal-print jacket. She accessorizes the moody fall look with black combat boots, a black crossbody bag and tortoise shell sunnies atop her head. The 34-year-old playfully added an animated alien to the background of the image.
ETOnline.com
Jana Kramer Describes Shattering Door With a Bat Amid Mike Caussin's Infidelity: 'I Went Real Crazy'
After Jana Kramer put pen to paper on her divorce papers, she took a bat to her pantry door in the aftermath of her divorce from her ex-husband, Mike Caussin. During a gut-wrenching conversation about toxic forgiveness with the ladies on Red Table Talk, the 38-year-old country singer recalled being "mad as hell" about what led to the divorce and that she and her friends went to town on some of Causisn's favorite things. Yes, even a pantry door, but for a much different reason.
ETOnline.com
Justin Timberlake Shares Tribute to Jessica Biel on Milestone Anniversary: ’10 Years Ain’t Enough!’
It's the year of tin for Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel! The beloved couple celebrated their 10-year anniversary on Wednesday, both posting tributes to Instagram. "10 years ain't enough!" Timberlake captioned a carousel of photos and videos of them together. "You make me a better husband and father every day! I love you so much you beautiful human! Run it back!"
ETOnline.com
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates 2-Year Anniversary With Boyfriend Pardison Fontaine
Megan Thee Stallion is celebrating a sweet milestone with her beau, Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine. The duo recently rang in two years together, taking to their respective Instagram accounts on Tuesday to celebrate their anniversary. "Yr 2 with U 💙," the 27-year-old rapper wrote alongside a series of photos featuring the...
ETOnline.com
Meghan Markle Talks Son Archie's Favorite TV Shows and How She'd Feel If Her Kids Got Into Acting
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son, Archie, knows his TV! In her latest interview with Variety magazine, the Duchess of Sussex reveals her 3-year-old's favorite things to watch include a Disney Junior hit and one of the classics. "Archie, he’s loved Octonauts for a really long time," she tells...
ETOnline.com
Prince Harry, Prince William Will be 'Quite Uncomfortable' With New Seasons of 'The Crown,' Says Royal Expert
The upcoming season of The Crown is going to be covering some of the most painful times in recent memory for the Royal Family, and it might prove to be very difficult for Prince William and Prince Harry to stomach. ET recently sat down with royal expert Katie Nicholl, who...
ETOnline.com
Sophie Turner Seems to Weigh in on Viral Sansa Stark Debate
The Queen in the North still reigns -- no matter what Twitter has to say. With all the buzz about House of the Dragon's upcoming season 1 finale, a years-old Game of Thrones debate was reignited on social media on Wednesday -- centered around Sophie Turner's character, Sansa Stark. The tweet that seemed to start the debate featured a photo of Sansa alongside some of the series' biggest villains: Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson) and Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon), as well as House of the Dragon's Aegon Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney).
ETOnline.com
Jamie Foxx Honors Sister DeOndra Dixon 2 Years After Her Death: 'Your Soul Is Shining Bright'
Jamie Foxx is thinking of his sister, DeOndra Dixon, two years after her death. On Wednesday, the 54-year-old took to Instagram to pay tribute to his younger sister, who died Oct. 19, 2020, at age 36. "Deondra I know ur in heaven making everyone laugh… and have everyone dancing to...
ETOnline.com
Channing Tatum Shares Steamy First Look at 'Magic Mike: Last Dance' With Salma Hayek -- Abs Included!
Will you have this (last) dance? Channing Tatum posted a sneak peek at the third Magic Mike installment to Instagram on Friday. "All good things begin in Miami," Tatum wrote beneath a photo of Salma Hayek touching his bare chest while seated at a dinner table. "#MagicMikesLastDance in theaters Valentine’s Day weekend. And #MagicMikeLive’s @mmltour is open now!" He also posted the same image to Twitter and Facebook, and.
ETOnline.com
Watch 'Ghost Adventures' Zak Bagans and ET's Kevin Frazier Investigate the Los Feliz Murder House (Exclusive)
Ghost Adventures star Zak Bagans has had plenty of paranormal encounters, but only ET's Kevin Frazier got to come along for a "level 10" adventure at an infamous Hollywood location!. The pair teamed up to enter the "Los Feliz Murder House" for a new two-part episode of Ghost Adventures, investigating...
ETOnline.com
See Selma Blair's Beautiful, Heartbreaking Final 'Dancing With the Stars' Performance
Selma Blair's time in the ballroom came to an end on Monday's Dancing With the Stars, but not before the 50-year-old actress gave one final heartbreaking performance. Blair and her partner, Sasha Farber, had "one last gentle dance" per her request -- a waltz set to "What the World Needs Now Is Love" by Andra Day.
ETOnline.com
The KN95 Face Masks Seen on Ariana Grande, Angelina Jolie and More Stars Are In Stock This Fall for Kids
With the ongoing pandemic, many of Hollywood's biggest stars have learned how to make face masks a staple part of their everyday life, especially the KN95 face masks. N95, KN95 and KF94 masks continue to be the best face masks for protection against the more infectious Omicron variant as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. KN95s and NIOSH-approved N95 styles have proven to be a go-to fit for many celebs — especially the styles from Evolvetogether.
ETOnline.com
Kim Kardashian Turns 42: See North West's Musical Birthday Tribute
North West is celebrating her mom's birthday on TikTok! Kim Kardashian and her eldest child shared their latest video to their joint TikTok account on Friday, to mark Kim's 42nd birthday. In the clip, Kim and North lip-sync to Becky Hill's 2021 hit, "Remember." It seems Kim and North may...
Vogue and Anna Wintour sever ties with Kanye West after his antisemitic rant, report says
Vogue magazine is the latest company to cut ties with the rapper, following the likes of Balenciaga, after his recent offensive public comments.
ETOnline.com
'Station 19': Jaina Lee Ortiz Teases Surprising New Romance in Season 6 (Exclusive)
Is Andy finally in a good place on Station 19? Jaina Lee Ortiz thinks so. The actress hopped on the phone head of Thursday's new episode to discuss her character's roller-coaster journey so far and what's ahead. In the episode, titled "Dancing With Our Hands Tied," the Station 19 crew...
ETOnline.com
Megan Fox Hits Back After Fan Asks, 'Where Your Kids At?'
Megan Fox is firing back after being questioned about the whereabouts of her three children. Earlier this week, the 36-year-old actress posted photos of herself on a swing, writing, "Pick me energy 🖤🌙." While most of the comments were positive, one fan wrote, "Where your kids at?" Fox...
