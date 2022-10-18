ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

San Luis Obispo Tribune

What the Christian McCaffrey Trade Means for the Giants and Saquon Barkley

View the original article to see embedded media. The 1-5 Carolina Panthers have begun to offload the pricey contracts of star players, such as receiver Robbie Anderson and, most recently, running back Christian McCaffrey, the latter of whom was traded yesterday to the 49ers in exchange for the 49ers' second-, third- and fourth-round picks in 2023 and a 2024 fifth-round pick.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Aidan Hutchinson: Lions Used to People “Throwing Us Away”

Detroit Lions rookie defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson is aware of just how critical fans of the team can actually be. With elevated expectations heading into the season, the team has only one victory in five attempts to start the 2022 NFL season. After a disappointing start to the season, the...
DETROIT, MI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

How the NFL Has Caught up to Kyle Shanahan’s Scheme

SANTA CLARA -- No offense in the NFL has underperformed more than the 49ers offense this season. They have some of the best weapons in the NFL -- Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle -- and yet their offense ranks just 18th in yards and 19th in points. To understand why, you must understand Kyle Shanahan's scheme.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Frogs In The Pros: TCU Alumni In NFL Week 7 Action

25 TCU Horned Frogs are on NFL rosters heading into Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season. Here is where you can see each of your Pro Frogs this coming week:. View the original article to see embedded media. Andy Dalton, QB, New Orleans Saints– Dalton threw for 361 yards...
FORT WORTH, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

After Elijah Moore’s trade demand, Jets decide to leave unhappy WR at home

The Jets will be without one of their top receivers against the Broncos Sunday. Elijah Moore will not travel with the rest of the Jets to Denver it was announced a day after his trade request. He will stay in Florham Park and train with the performance team and will rejoin the team on Monday.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lions’ Injury Report: 5 Players Out against Cowboys

The Detroit Lions are hoping practicing in pads this week will result in a positive payoff this weekend against the Dallas Cowboys on the road. Head coach Dan Campbell explained to reporters what the benefits were of increasing the intensity of practice following the bye week. “It’s just to be...
DETROIT, MI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Report: 49ers Acquiring Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey

The San Francisco 49ers are acquiring former All Pro running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. In exchange for McCaffrey, the 49ers are sending a whopping four picks to the Panthers. Those picks are a 2023 second-round, third-round, and fourth-round pick. On top of that, they are trading away fifth-round pick in 2024.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Jalen Hurts Gives Another Glimpse of Himself in Columbia Spot

The more Jalen Hurts puts himself out there, the more we learn. A couple of weeks ago, the Eagles QB turned up on the ManningCast with brothers Peyton and Eli during a Monday Night Football game. More recently, he was a guest on Whistle’s Days Off series wearing a winter...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Dan Campbell: Sheila Hamp Is ‘Frustrated’

In the second year of the Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell era, the Detroit Lions have a disappointing 1-4 record. Campbell has expressed his displeasure with the team’s start and is taking accountability for the mishaps that have caused Detroit to falter late in games. During the team’s bye...
DETROIT, MI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Steelers Head to Miami With Three Injuries

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will head to Miami to face the Dolphins in Week 7 with three players on their injury report. After starting the week with 11 players missing practice time due to injuries, the Steelers ended their practice sessions on a very positive note injury wise. Quarterback Kenny Pickett, tight end Pat Freiermuth and cornerback Levi Wallace all cleared concussion protocol and will play. Corner Cam Sutton (hamstring) and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee) will also return after missing last week.
PITTSBURGH, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Report: Davante Adams Will Play for Raiders Amid Charge

View the original article to see embedded media. Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams will reportedly play on Sunday amid the misdemeanor assault charge levied against him after he appeared to shove a cameraperson while leaving the field after a disappointing loss to the Chiefs. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that...
LAS VEGAS, NV
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Packers Sign Receiver to Practice Squad

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers filled the open spot on their practice squad by signing receiver Kawaan Baker. He was on the field for Wednesday’s practice. Baker was a seventh-round draft pick by the New Orleans Saints in 2021. After spending most of his rookie season on their practice squad, Baker was suspended early in training camp this summer for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances. He was allowed to play in the preseason, catching four passes for 44 yards, but had to sit out the first six games of the regular season. With his suspension complete, the Saints released him on Monday.
GREEN BAY, WI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Steelers DE DeMarvin Leal Expects to Return This Season

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers rookie DeMarvin Leal was a surprise Injured Reserve placement over the weekend, shutting the defensive end down for the time being. However, according to Steelers Now's Alan Saunders, Leal expects to return this season. Saunders reports Leal has surgery on his meniscus after aggravating his knee...
PITTSBURGH, PA

