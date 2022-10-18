Read full article on original website
Related
Shaq turns down boy's handshake for something better
When a boy walked up to Shaquille O'Neal at a basketball game, he extended his hand for a shake. But the former NBA player turned him down for something better – a hug.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Morant’s 34 points lead Grizzlies to OT win over Knicks
Ja Morant had 34 points and nine assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the New York Knicks 115-112 in overtime on Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams. Santi Aldama had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Memphis, and Desmond Bane finished with 16 points. Aldama was 7 of 14 from the field in his first career start, stepping in for Jaren Jackson Jr. while the forward recovers from an offseason stress fracture to his right foot.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers: How Many Clippers Would Be Upgrades Over Lakers Role Players?
The Athletic's Sam Vecenie and Cole Huff chatted on the latter's Game Theory podcast about the disappointing lack of quality roster depth for your Los Angeles Lakers. With the team's loss last night to the Clippers still top of mind, Vecenie proposed an interesting exercise for Huff. View the original...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Giannis Antetokounmpo Praised Sixers’ James Harden
The Milwaukee Bucks seemed to be on the path to pick up a lopsided win against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday. As the Bucks led by as many as 13 points in the fourth quarter, the Sixers lacked steam. Philadelphia center Joel Embiid couldn’t get his shot to fall. Unlike Tuesday’s game in Boston, the young guard Tyrese Maxey wasn’t creating an offensive spark.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Valanciunas has big night, helps Pelicans beat Hornets
Jonas Valanciunas had 30 points and 17 rebounds and the New Orleans Pelicans spoiled the Charlotte Hornets’ home opener with a wire-to-wire 124-112 victory Friday night. Brandon Ingram was solid all around with 28 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Pelicans and C.J. McCollum had 21 points. Zion Williamson had a quiet night in his first game at the Spectrum Center since leading Duke to the 2019 ACC Championship, finishing with 16 points on 7-of-19 shooting.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers News: LeBron James Reflects On Russell Westbrook’s Brutal Shooting Night
In their first game of the season, Lakers guard Russell Westbrook was one of the few bright spots for the team as he finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds on 7-12 shooting from the field. This looked like a positive sign of things to come after all the speculation of trading Westbrook, but that quickly went south after just the second game.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard Reveals Plan For Upcoming Back-to-Back
View the original article to see embedded media. LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard made his long awaited return to basketball on Thursday night in a win over the Los Angeles Lakers. It was his first official game since the 2021 Western Conference Semi-Finals, and he came off the bench in a limited role. Despite playing just 21 minutes, Leonard looked good, pouring in 14 points on an efficient 50% from the field.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers News: L.A. Worked Out Maurice Harkless This Week
Your Los Angeles Lakers may already be interested in tweaking around the edges of their rotation. As Shams Charania of The Athletic reports, L.A. apparently worked out free agent forward Maurice Harkless at some point this week. The 6'7" small forward was initially selected with the 15th pick after just...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Takeaways From The Miami Heat’s Loss To The Boston Celtics
The Miami Heat have yet to win a game this season as they lost to the Boston Celtics on Friday night, 111-104, the same team that prevented them from making the NBA Finals last year. Here are some major takeaways from the game:. TYLER HERRO CONTINUES TO SHINE. After scoring...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mavs Star Luka Doncic on Blown Lead vs. Suns: ‘We’re Going to Get It Right’
The Dallas Mavericks looked fantastic in the opening half of their 107-105 loss against the Phoenix Suns. They even managed to build a 22-point lead at one point. However, the third quarter featured a quick unraveling followed by a fourth-quarter resurgence, then lastly, clutch-time mistakes. It was about as strong...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Grayson Allen helps seal Bucks win in opener
Grayson Allen drew 61 starts last season, his first campaign with the Milwaukee Bucks. And in the team's 90-88 season-opening road win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night, the former four-year Duke basketball shooting guard proved worthy of his starting nod and 32 minutes of playing time. He helped...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
The Kyle Lowry Slander from Heat Fans Continues After Opening Night
The Miami Heat dropped their home opener to the Chicago Bulls in a 116-108 defeat. A new season opens the door for new developments and a fresh start for players. However, one thing that remained the same was Kyle Lowry’s offensive inefficiency. Despite playing 35 minutes, Lowry only managed...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jose Ramirez’s Injury Wouldn’t Stop Him From Leading 2022 Guardians to Playoffs
When you have the youngest roster in Major League Baseball and you're committed to trying to give as many guys as you can legitimate shots to prove themselves against the best-of-the-best, you need a glue guy in the locker room to keep things on track. Cleveland has arguably the best...
Comments / 0