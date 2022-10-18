Read full article on original website
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What the Christian McCaffrey Trade Means for the Giants and Saquon Barkley
View the original article to see embedded media. The 1-5 Carolina Panthers have begun to offload the pricey contracts of star players, such as receiver Robbie Anderson and, most recently, running back Christian McCaffrey, the latter of whom was traded yesterday to the 49ers in exchange for the 49ers' second-, third- and fourth-round picks in 2023 and a 2024 fifth-round pick.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Aidan Hutchinson: Lions Used to People “Throwing Us Away”
Detroit Lions rookie defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson is aware of just how critical fans of the team can actually be. With elevated expectations heading into the season, the team has only one victory in five attempts to start the 2022 NFL season. After a disappointing start to the season, the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
After Elijah Moore’s trade demand, Jets decide to leave unhappy WR at home
The Jets will be without one of their top receivers against the Broncos Sunday. Elijah Moore will not travel with the rest of the Jets to Denver it was announced a day after his trade request. He will stay in Florham Park and train with the performance team and will rejoin the team on Monday.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Report: 49ers Acquiring Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey
The San Francisco 49ers are acquiring former All Pro running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. In exchange for McCaffrey, the 49ers are sending a whopping four picks to the Panthers. Those picks are a 2023 second-round, third-round, and fourth-round pick. On top of that, they are trading away fifth-round pick in 2024.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Frogs In The Pros: TCU Alumni In NFL Week 7 Action
25 TCU Horned Frogs are on NFL rosters heading into Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season. Here is where you can see each of your Pro Frogs this coming week:. View the original article to see embedded media. Andy Dalton, QB, New Orleans Saints– Dalton threw for 361 yards...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
New York Giants Mailbag: The “Rules” Edition
View the original article to see embedded media. If you'd like to submit a question for the mailbag, please send it to nygiantsmaven@gmail.com. We reserve the right to edit letters for clarity and conciseness. While we try to answer all questions received, we reserve to consolidate if several people ask the same question.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lions’ Injury Report: 5 Players Out against Cowboys
The Detroit Lions are hoping practicing in pads this week will result in a positive payoff this weekend against the Dallas Cowboys on the road. Head coach Dan Campbell explained to reporters what the benefits were of increasing the intensity of practice following the bye week. “It’s just to be...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Why Russell Wilson is Struggling With the Broncos
Back from New York (here’s what I wrote on the Jim Irsay–Daniel Snyder news there), and now ready for your questions …. From Josh Turnbaugh (@Turns31): WTF is wrong with Russ?. Josh, this is my opinion, and one I expressed in the Oct. 10 MMQB column after talking...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Odell Beckham Jr. Signing: Source - ‘It’s Bills vs. Chiefs’; Travis Kelce Agrees?
Like everything else in the AFC, it looks like it might come down to Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs. Odell Beckham Jr., an NFL source tells BillsCentral/SI, is narrowing his list of potential landing spots, with the Bills and the Chiefs maybe the last two suitors standing. OBJ is...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Micah Parsons: ‘It’s ‘Shark Week,’ ’1 Lion’ & ‘I Want My Interception’ in Cowboys vs. Detroit
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons took the stage at The Star as his team preps to play host to the Detroit Lions and issued a series of humorous proclamations. To wit ... *On the "Lion-backer'' facing the Lions: "There can only be one Lion, man. ... When you're the lion,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Davante Adams vs. Texans CB Derek Stingley Jr.: Up For a Raiders Challenge
HOUSTON -- Texans rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.is approaching his pending matchup against Las Vegas Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams in a familiar manner. Respect his opponent. Prepare diligently by studying overtime. And not backing down an inch. Adams remains the same impactful player he was in Green Bay....
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jalen Hurts Gives Another Glimpse of Himself in Columbia Spot
The more Jalen Hurts puts himself out there, the more we learn. A couple of weeks ago, the Eagles QB turned up on the ManningCast with brothers Peyton and Eli during a Monday Night Football game. More recently, he was a guest on Whistle’s Days Off series wearing a winter...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How the NFL Has Caught up to Kyle Shanahan’s Scheme
SANTA CLARA -- No offense in the NFL has underperformed more than the 49ers offense this season. They have some of the best weapons in the NFL -- Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle -- and yet their offense ranks just 18th in yards and 19th in points. To understand why, you must understand Kyle Shanahan's scheme.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dan Campbell: Sheila Hamp Is ‘Frustrated’
In the second year of the Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell era, the Detroit Lions have a disappointing 1-4 record. Campbell has expressed his displeasure with the team’s start and is taking accountability for the mishaps that have caused Detroit to falter late in games. During the team’s bye...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Draft Profile: Kaevon Merriweather, Safety, Iowa Hawkeyes
A well-formed safety that has useful athleticism, Merriweather just needs more opportunities to display his skill set. Great build with adequate length and substantial structure for a safety. Primary aligns to the strong side and boundary. Fluid athlete with an easy pedal, sudden break, and loose hips. Scheme limits the amount of range he can display, but seems to have the open-field speed requisite to play in the post. Has cross-field pass breakups, showing both his pace and awareness, cleaning up others missed assignments. Quick in his run vs pass diagnosis. Ample tackler uses square body positioning and fundamentals. Fills the alley from depth with solid form tackling. Mainly aligns in two high shells, leaving questions about his versatility. Not a full-time starter before 2022. Hasn't played tons of man coverage, with some eye discipline concerns when he has. Takes questionable pursuit angles at times. Merriweather has the makeup of draftable safety thanks to his size and ability to cover grass. With a full season worth of starts, it will be important that he capitalizes and makes the most of athletic testing to prove his usefulness.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
New Left Tackle Revealed On Colts’ Depth Chart
The Indianapolis Colts have struggled to find the correct starting-five combination along their offensive line this season. They've got the three veteran pillars in Quenton Nelson, Ryan Kelly, and Braden Smith, but figuring out who should be the other two players and where they should line up has proven to be a challenge.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bengals Injury Roundup: Updates on Ja’Marr Chase, Logan Wilson, Hayden Hurst And Others
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was limited on Wednesday due to a hip injury. The 22-year-old went through individual drills during the portion of practice that was open to the media. Linebacker Logan Wilson didn't practice after suffering a right shoulder injury in Sunday's win over the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Eagles Self-Scout Reveals Bigger Issue Than Special Teams or Second-Half Scoring
The Eagles have been the best team in the NFL over the first six games of the season, something validated by being the league’s only remaining unbeaten at 6-0 and through film work. According to Pro Football Focus, which grades 13 different categories each and every week, Philadelphia has...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Steelers DE DeMarvin Leal Expects to Return This Season
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers rookie DeMarvin Leal was a surprise Injured Reserve placement over the weekend, shutting the defensive end down for the time being. However, according to Steelers Now's Alan Saunders, Leal expects to return this season. Saunders reports Leal has surgery on his meniscus after aggravating his knee...
Comments / 0