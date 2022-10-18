Man injured in crash with garbage truck in rural Dane County, sheriff’s office says

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — A 41-year-old man suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries after he ran a stop sign and was hit by a garbage truck in the town of Sun Prairie Tuesday morning, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said.

The crash happened just after 8:05 a.m. at the intersection of County Highway TT and Ridge Road. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said the 41-year-old man didn’t stop at a stop sign at the intersection and was then broadsided by an eastbound Waste Management truck.

The man was ejected from his pickup truck and taken to a hospital for treatment. He will be cited for failure to stop and for not wearing a seatbelt, the release said.

﻿

The garbage truck driver was not hurt.

For the latest traffic conditions across the area, click here .

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.