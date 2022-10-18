ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dane County, WI

Man injured in crash with garbage truck in rural Dane County, sheriff’s office says

By Logan Reigstad
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43y9hT_0idtGhJm00

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — A 41-year-old man suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries after he ran a stop sign and was hit by a garbage truck in the town of Sun Prairie Tuesday morning, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said.

The crash happened just after 8:05 a.m. at the intersection of County Highway TT and Ridge Road. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said the 41-year-old man didn’t stop at a stop sign at the intersection and was then broadsided by an eastbound Waste Management truck.

The man was ejected from his pickup truck and taken to a hospital for treatment. He will be cited for failure to stop and for not wearing a seatbelt, the release said.

The garbage truck driver was not hurt.

For the latest traffic conditions across the area, click here .

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in Fort Atkinson crash, police say

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. — A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a crash in Fort Atkinson Friday evening, the city’s police department said. The crash happened at the intersection of North High Street and Clover Lane. Police said a motorcycle and another vehicle were involved. The motorcyclist was taken to Fort Memorial Hospital for treatment; police did not have details about...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
nbc15.com

Blinding sun blamed for 3-car crash in Grant Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The driver blamed for a three-car chain reaction crash in Grant Co. on Friday told deputies she could not see the drivers in front of her were slowing down because she was blinded by the morning sun. According to the Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office, all three...
GRANT COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Two buildings, vehicle hit by gunfire on southwest side

MADISON, Wis. — Two buildings and a vehicle were hit with bullets on Madison’s southwest side Thursday night, according to Madison police. Authorities said multiple people reported hearing gunfire near the 5800 block of Balsam Road around 7 p.m.; when crews arrived, they found several shell casings at the scene in addition to the damaged buildings and vehicle. ﻿ Police...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Two-vehicle crash in Town of Sun Prairie ejects driver

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Deputies with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in which a driver was ejected from his vehicle. The crash happened just after 8 a.m. at County Highway TT and Ridge Road in the town of Sun Prairie, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
WIFR

Janesville police respond to multiple swatting calls

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - The Janesville Police Department tries to stop a flood of swatting calls across southeast Wisconsin on Thursday. These are fake calls that try to deceive emergency services into responding to an untrue, emergency event. Police say one call reported an active shooter shot and killed people...
JANESVILLE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Police: 6 dead in apartment fire in southern Wisconsin

Police say seven people have died in an apartment fire in the southern Wisconsin village of Hartland. Police Chief Torin Misko said a criminal investigation into the cause of the fire at a four-unit apartment complex early Friday was underway. He said 15 fire departments and nine police departments responded. He did not have information on whether others were injured.
HARTLAND, WI
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Accident With Injuries, Near South Beloit

Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. Sources are reporting an automobile accident in Winnebago County. Sources are reporting that the...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
fox47.com

Law enforcement, advocates share how minors are trafficked in Dane Co.

MADISON, Wis. — Over the weekend, the Madison Police Department arrested a man they say trafficked and sexually assaulted multiple children while working at a 7-Eleven on State Street. It may not be what many of us may think when hearing about human trafficking, but officials say situations in movies and TV of masked men taking a child often hide the reality of many trafficking crimes.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy