East Hampton, NY

27east.com

Rivalry Renewed: Mere Points Decide League Titles for East Hampton, Westhampton Beach Boys, Girls Cross Country Teams

It had been four years or so since the East Hampton and Westhampton Beach boys and girls cross country teams competed in the same league together, and when it was... more. Bonac Field Hockey   Earns Split The East Hampton field hockey team had to play the top two teams in Division II, Harborfields and Bayport-Blue Point, on Friday and Monday, respectively, and it earned a split. After defeating host Harborfields, 1-0, on Friday, the Bonackers lost at home to Bayport, 2-0, to fall to 10-3 on the season with one game remaining on its schedule, which was played at home Wednesday against Rocky Point. A win or loss in that game could affect where the Bonackers are seeded in the upcoming Suffolk County Class B playoffs, which are expected to ... by Staff Writer.
WESTHAMPTON BEACH, NY
27east.com

Pierson Field Hockey Ends Regular Season on a High Note

The Pierson field hockey team had its pregame senior day ceremony rained out at Mashashimuet Park on Monday, but there was plenty to celebrate once the Whalers took the field... more.
EAST HAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Fleming, LaLota Confident as They Approach Home Stretch in House Race

With Election Day less than three weeks away, both camps in the 1st Congressional District race are cautiously optimistic about their chances of replacing Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin as... more. A state judge has ruled that East Hampton Town cannot close East Hampton Airport and ... by Michael Wright.
EAST HAMPTON, NY
onthewater.com

Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- October 20, 2022

Big Bass for the boats on the south shore. Big bluefish on the north shore, plus some albies and stripers. Decent schoolie bite on the south shore beaches. Potential for a sandeel beach bite. New moon on the horizon too. Time to fish very hard!. Excellent tog fishing on the...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
27east.com

Westhampton Beach Voters Approve $33 Million Bond

Westhampton Beach School District residents overwhelmingly voted in favor of a $33 million bond for infrastructure upgrades, instructional updates and health and safety improvements Wednesday, October 19. The proposition passed... more. The public hearing required before the Southampton Town Board could suspend the local law restricting ... by Kitty Merrill.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Search Underway For Missing Kayaker in North haven

A search is underway for Dario Cholula, 32, of Queens, who went out fishing in the area of North Haven on October 19 and did not return. He was last... more. The public hearing required before the Southampton Town Board could suspend the local law restricting ... by Kitty Merrill.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Recently Retired McDonald’s CEO and Southampton Graduate Betts Wins Coopers Beach Concession Contract

When Southampton Village residents head to Coopers Beach with beach chairs and towels in tow at the start of the 2023 summer season, they will see some new faces when... more. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — A woman complained to Southampton Village Police that a man described as short, white, in his 60s to 70s, mostly bald and with "a terrible look on his face," had cut her off twice and raced ahead of her into a local bake shop. She wanted the incident documented on October 11. HAMPTON BAYS — Pedro J. Rivera, 68, of the Bronx faces multiple felony charges after Southampton Town Police were called to a grand larceny in progress at the M&T Bank on Montauk Highway on October 17. Bank staff became suspicious when he tried to withdraw ... 20 Oct 2022 by Staff Writer.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Peter Jay Rothenberg of Quogue Dies October 6

Peter Jay Rothenberg of Quogue died on October 6, 2022, while undergoing treatment for esophageal cancer. He was 81. Peter was born in New York on April 3, 1941, and... more. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — A woman complained to Southampton Village Police that a man described as short, white, in his 60s to 70s, mostly bald and with "a terrible look on his face," had cut her off twice and raced ahead of her into a local bake shop. She wanted the incident documented on October 11. HAMPTON BAYS — Pedro J. Rivera, 68, of the Bronx faces multiple felony charges after Southampton Town Police were called to a grand larceny in progress at the M&T Bank on Montauk Highway on October 17. Bank staff became suspicious when he tried to withdraw ... 20 Oct 2022 by Staff Writer.
QUOGUE, NY
27east.com

Blinking Lights and Traffic Cones Pilot To Start on October 24

The pilot project aimed at improving traffic flow on major Southampton arteries will begin on Monday, October 24. Months in the making, it involves having traffic signals at major intersections... more.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
27east.com

East Hampton Police Reports for the Week of October 20

MONTAUK — On August 20, an East Islip woman went to the Town Police substation in Montauk to report someone damaged her 2022 Mercedes. The woman told police that she... more. MONTAUK — On July 10, around 12:46 a.m., a West Lake Drive man reported to Town Police that he watched four men take a popular bar sign and leave with it in a white pickup truck. MONTAUK — A silver Cartier Tank watch, valued at $3,200, was taken from a beach chair at an Old Montauk Highway resort, according to a report filed with Town Police on September 18. The theft was alleged to have occurred on September 16, after the woman said she left it on her beach chair around 3:35 p.m. and went to the bar area while ... 13 Oct 2022 by Staff Writer.
EAST HAMPTON, NY
islipbulletin.net

Application heard for mixed-use building in Bay Shore

On Wednesday, Oct. 12, the Town of Islip planning board held a meeting at Islip Town Hall West. A public hearing was held regarding a site plan modification for 39 Brentwood Road in Bay Shore. …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
BAY SHORE, NY
27east.com

East Hampton Will Craft New Shellfish Poaching Fines, Charges

East Hampton Town will move to steeply increase fines for violations of town shellfishing codes and will begin to craft a new, more serious charge for those who perpetrate especially... more. A state judge has ruled that East Hampton Town cannot close East Hampton Airport and ... by Michael Wright.
EAST HAMPTON, NY

