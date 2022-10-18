ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venice, FL

Apply in person for a blue roof tarp Wednesday and Thursday at Venice Public Library

By Staff Report
Herald-Tribune
 3 days ago
VENICE – People in need of a tarp for their roof because of Hurricane Ian can apply for one in person from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Oct. 19 and 20 at the Venice Public Library, 300 Nokomis Ave., Venice.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is accepting applications for roofs through Oct. 23.

To apply or learn if your home meets the criteria, visit BlueRoof.us or call 888-766-3258.

How to help:6 ways to help Hurricane Ian recovery in the Suncoast region

Nowhere to go:After Hurricane Ian, many still need help in Sarasota County

The Army Corps of Engineers has installed more than 3,240 Blue Roofs in Florida after Hurricane Ian, including more than 300 in Sarasota County.

There have been 2,470 valid applications for Blue Roofs in Sarasota County and more than 1,200 have been sent to contractors for installation.

The Blue Roof is designed to last up to 30 days and can withstand tropical storm force winds, enabling homeowners to get back into their home quicker and focus on finding long-term fixes.

Herald-Tribune

Herald-Tribune

