Crawford County, AR

Mother of man who died at Crawford County jail says her son was neglected

By Robert Medley, Fort Smith Times Record
 3 days ago

VAN BUREN - The mother of a man who died at the Crawford County Detention Center Saturday says her son did not get medical attention in jail custody.

Jacob Allen Jones, 26, died about noon Saturday after being booked at the jail Friday, said his mother Catherine Jones. She said an ambulance went to the jail and took her son to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

"The problem is not where he passed away at. The problem is that he lay in his cell for five hours and didn't get help," Catherine Jones said.

More: Crawford County inmate dies in custody, attorney says

Catherine Jones said her son had a prior felony conviction for delivery of heroin. Although he had been sober since March and completed rehabilitation in August, he failed to make a court appearance and an arrest warrant had been issued for Jacob, she said.

About 3 p.m. Friday, Jacob Jones was in a car with other family members when a police officer made a traffic stop for a broken taillight, Catherine Jones said.

At the Crawford County jail, he waited in the booking area for about seven hours. Once he was in a cell, he started to have diarrhea, vomit, and was sweating and shaking, she said. She said her son did not get medical attention.

"I think the officers who would not help my son should be fired or be charged with something," Catherine Jones said.

Jacob Jones had worked as a mechanic in a shop with his grandfather, recently, Catherine Jones said.

Jacob Jones liked to grow his hair long, she said, so he could donate hair to Pantene for children's wigs, she said.

She said she has an attorney, David Powell, of Fort Smith, who is helping her with the case alleging negligence and a lack of medical attention for her son before he died.

She said she has learned none of the detention officers have been placed on suspension, contrary to early reports that four detention officers may have been on temporary leave over the weekend. Damante has stated no officers have been suspended, according to TV reports.

"He needed medical help. They never did anything," Catherine Jones said.

Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante could not be reached for comment.

An Arkansas State Police spokesman said the agency has not been requested by the Crawford County Sheriff to investigate Jacob Jones death.

Jacob Jones body was taken to the state medical examiner's office for an autopsy.

A gofundme.com account is being set up to help the family with burial expenses, Catherine Jones said.

