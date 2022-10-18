ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, MA

Activist objects to Massachusetts museum selling toys of Hindu deities

By The Associated Press
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DYqQC_0idtFNtZ00

BOSTON (AP) — A Hindu rights activist is calling on a Massachusetts museum to stop selling children’s plush toys representing three Hindu deities, which he says are “insensitive.”

Toys depicting Lord Krishna, Lord Ganesh and Lord Hanuman were available on the Peabody Essex Museum’s online shop last week but had been removed by Tuesday, Rajan Zed, president of the Universal Society of Hinduism, said in a statement.

The deities are “greatly revered in Hinduism and were meant to be worshipped in temples or home shrines and not to be thrown around loosely on the floor, bathrooms, cars, etc.” Zed said. He also called for a formal apology from the museum. Zed previously asked the Rubin Museum of Art in New York to stop selling the toys.

The Salem-based Peabody Essex Museum halted sales of the toys while it reviewed the complaint, spokesperson Whitney Van Dyke said in an email. “These items will be back on sale shortly,” she said.

The museum pointed out that the toys are widely available and are manufactured by New Jersey-based Modi Toys, founded by an Indian American family.

They are intended to spark curiosity in Hindu culture and heritage, company co-founder Avani Modi Sarkar said in a statement.

“While we understand not all will agree with our approach, we take pride in knowing we are giving families an option to learn and practice Hinduism in a fun and a functional manner,” she said.

Another organization, the Hindu American Foundation, which has guidelines for the commercial use of Hindu imagery on its website, has no problem with the toys, spokesperson Mat McDermott said.

“While we recognize Mr. Zed’s concerns, we have no categorical objection to the sale of these toys,” said McDermott, who noted that he has seen them for sale in Hindu temples.

The Peabody Essex Museum has an extensive collection of Indian and South Asian pieces on display that “celebrate the beauty, diversity, and complexity” of the region, the museum said.

Hinduism is the world’s third-largest religion with about 1.1 billion adherents.

The Nevada-based Universal Society of Hinduism has initiated several campaigns targeting what Zed considers the misuse of sacred symbols for commercial purposes.

In 2020, online home goods retailer Wayfair pulled a beach towel depicting a Hindu deity after objections by the organization. Zed was also part of an interfaith coalition that in 2019 called on nightclubs to stop using Buddhist and Hindu imagery as decor.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Town of Reading dealing with trash backup

READING, Mass. — Town officials say they have been dealing with trash delays all month after switching to a new contractor. Republic Services has been apologizing for the delays but they say they are trying to get back in track with some of their new cities and towns. Lawrence also reported backed up trash pick ups.
READING, MA
CBS Boston

3 religious leaders chain themselves to Faneuil Hall demanding name change

BOSTON – With metal chains and a bike lock in hand, three Boston ministers chained themselves to the doors of Faneuil Hall, demanding the city change the name of the historical landmark with ties to slavery. "We as clergy have agreed to risk arrest if necessary," Rev. Kevin Peterson of the New Democracy Coalition said. The group has held a sit-in, even a hunger strike and say they're resorting to dramatic tactics to get Mayor Michelle Wu's attention. "This iconic building bears a slave trader's name, an anti-Black symbol that burdens us," Rev. John Gibbons of Arlington Street Church in...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Boston software CEO killed crossing the street in Acton

“This is an unfathomable loss to even begin to understand.”. Kevin Shaw, CEO of Boston-based VMS Software, Inc., died earlier this month after he was struck by a car while crossing the street in Acton, the company announced. The Oct. 13 crash happened at approximately 6:33 p.m. on Great Road...
ACTON, MA
WCVB

Mayor: Dozens of immigrant families unexpectedly arrive at Methuen hotel

METHUEN, Mass. — Fifty-five migrant families, including 75 children, are being housed at a Days Inn after unexpectedly arriving in the city of Methuen, Massachusetts, according to the mayor. "They are primarily from Haiti, Columbia and Venezuela and arrived at Boston Medical Center Friday and the decision was made...
METHUEN, MA
Berkeley Beacon

Queer Latinx artist sheds light on colonialism, immigration, and xenophobia using the human body

The smell of white sage and the sound of jingling keys filled the Media Art Gallery on Avery Street on Oct. 14 as a Mexico-City-born artist displayed a new performance piece. “Go Back to Where You Came From!” is a performance-lecture piece by Emilio Rojas that investigates the history of colonialism and border trauma while highlighting xenophobia, queerness, and the contamination of interpersonal spaces.
FUN 107

A Mass. State Trooper Surprised a Grieving Swansea Family With the Most Selfless Gift

What the world truly needs is more feel-good stories and this one deserves some recognition. On Wednesday, October 19th, a mom of two by the name of Melissa Afonso watched her youngest daughter Sofia get picked up for school by her good friend Julie Kubicek (her daughter attends the same school as Sofia). Kubicek is close with the Afonso family and helps bring the kids to E.S. Brown Elementary in Swansea every morning. Coincidentally, her husband is Trooper Joe Kubicek who had quite the surprise for Sofia that also meant the world to Afonso.
SWANSEA, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

City continues to clear Mass & Cass

Boston - Boston city officials worked today to clear people who continue to gather along Southampton Street near Mass and Cass. Mayor Michelle Wu says they have made progress in the area but there are still lots of people and there are safety concerns especially with traffic makings its way by the area.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Police Clear Tents Near Boston's Mass. and Cass Area

There's been another cleanup effort at Boston's troubled Mass. and Cass encampment - 10 months after the first one and the city's declaration of a public health crisis. The Boston Police Department was out Wednesday morning, moving the people living in tents at the encampment. Officers were on Southampton Street...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
127K+
Followers
135K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy