Should you buy LUNC after developers lower the burn tax rate?
Terra Classic community successfully passed a vote to reduce the burn tax. The network will only apply a tax rate of 0.2% on each transaction. Market cap of LUNC increased by 10% within the last 24 hours. The Terra Classic contributors within the blockchain have reduced the burn tax, which...
LSEG is keeping ‘resilient’ in the face of U.K.’s economic turmoil
London Stock Exchange Group reports a better-than-expected Q3. Wealth Club's Charlie Huggins reacts to the quarterly update. LSEG still closed the regular session slightly in the red on Friday. London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON: LSEG) ended in the red on Friday even though the financial information company reported a...
Pro: D R Horton is a ‘buy’ despite the U.S. housing recession
U.S. home sales and listings were down 25% and 22% last month. B. Riley's Art Hogan makes a bull case for the D R Horton stock. Shares of the homebuilder are currently down 35% for the year. U.S. housing market has seen a lot of pain this year as mortgage...
JPMorgan hires former Celsius exec Aaron Iovine
JPMorgan (NYSE: JPM) has hired Aaron Iovine, a former regulatory affairs executive at bankrupt crypto lender Celsius (CEL/USD), only a few weeks after he left the embattled crypto company. Reuters reported the development, citing the new JPMorgan Chase $ Co employee’s LinkedIn profile. Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips...
LTC price movement after address activity and whale transactions explosion
LTC’s trading volume saw a spike of 21% in the span of the last 24 hours. Santiment released a report that the address activity and whale transactions exploded. Litecoin saw the highest address activity and over $1 million in whale transaction value in 2022. Santiment released a report on...
Novogratz: Markets are in for a rough few months
Galaxy Digital CEO Michael Novogratz expects 'wild bear rallies" but trends will remain. There's no "big knight on a horse" coming to the aid of suffering markets, with negative factors in place. Stocks are likely still 15-20% off bottoms, Novogratz told Bloomberg. As markets continue to wobble, with risk assets...
With the THG share price in recovery mode, is it a buy?
THG (LON: THG) share price rallied to the highest level since August after Masayoshi Son’s Softbank sold its stake in the company. The shares rose to a high of 59.76p, which was about 90% from its lowest level this month. This makes it one of the top-performing stocks in London this month although it is about 93% below its all-time high.
Ocado share price has crawled back: Will these gains hold?
Ocado share price has rebounded in the past few days. This recovery is due to the proposed Kroger-Albertsons merger. Analysts expect that Ocado will be used by the two companies. Ocado (LON: OCDO) share price has made a slow comeback in the past few days as investors react to a...
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. provides parts cleaning, used oil re-refining, and hazardous and non-hazardous waste services primarily to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance sector as well as manufacturers and other industrial businesses. The company's service programs includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, used oil collection and re-refining, vacuum...
PODCAST: Cryptocurrency and green energy – Alan Ransil, founder of Filecoin Green
Filecoin is one of the world's largest cryptocurrencies. Filecoin Green founder Alan Ransil joins the podcast. With Ethereum's switch to Proof-of-Stake, the issue of crypto's large energy appetite is front and centre. The energy crisis and summer of extreme weather events have thrown crypto further into the green energy storm.
Feed3, The Sandbox, and Apecoin: the cryptocurrencies improving blockchain gaming
FEED3 (FD3) is one of the tokens besides The Sandbox (SAND/USD) and Apecoin (APE/USD) that is significantly contributing to the blockchain gaming space. In the first quarter of 2022, blockchain gaming investments and usage accounted for 52% of all blockchain activities. This was partly because blockchain technology provides players with the opportunity of earning cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) while playing. The players can then decide to hold, sell or trade these cryptocurrencies and NFTs on crypto exchanges or NFT marketplaces respectfully. Game designers, on the other hand, earn a cut from each transaction as a form of revenue.
JD Sports share price outlook as UK retail sales slip
JP Sports (LON: JD) share price has been in a strong downward trend in 2022 as concerns about growth continues. The stock dropped by more than 6% on Friday and reached a low of 94.25p, which was about 60% below the highest level this year. Its market cap has crashed to more than 4.85 billion pounds.
Analyst blasts Elon Musk for his attitude on the earnings call
Toni Sacconaghi says Musk was "almost dismissive" on the Q3 earnings call. The Bernstein analyst reiterated his "underperform" rating on Tesla shares. Tesla Inc no longer expects a 50% annualised growth in deliveries this year. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is trading down this morning after the electric vehicles manufacturer said...
Automobili Lamborghini drops its limited edition “World Tour” themed NFTs this October
New York City, United States of America, 20th October, 2022, Chainwire. Fasten your metaversal seatbelts, as Automobili Lamborghini is releasing a series of limited edition ‘World Tour’ themed NFTs this October. In collaboration with Web3 Pro™ and INVNT.ATOM™ (the Web3-focused digital innovation division of [INVNT GROUP]™), the iconic Italian company will release four unique “World tour” themed NFTs available for a limited time.
