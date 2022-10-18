FEED3 (FD3) is one of the tokens besides The Sandbox (SAND/USD) and Apecoin (APE/USD) that is significantly contributing to the blockchain gaming space. In the first quarter of 2022, blockchain gaming investments and usage accounted for 52% of all blockchain activities. This was partly because blockchain technology provides players with the opportunity of earning cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) while playing. The players can then decide to hold, sell or trade these cryptocurrencies and NFTs on crypto exchanges or NFT marketplaces respectfully. Game designers, on the other hand, earn a cut from each transaction as a form of revenue.

2 DAYS AGO