ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Robertson back on Phillies roster for NLCS vs. Padres

WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u225h_0idtF2RZ00

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — Reliever David Robertson has been added to the Philadelphia Phillies' 26-man roster ahead of Tuesday night's NL Championship Series opener against San Diego after missing the NLDS against Atlanta with a strained right calf.

Robertson, who went 4-3 with a 2.40 ERA in 58 games in the regular season, was hurt while celebrating a home run by Bryce Harper in Game 2 of the wild card series against St. Louis.

Robertson takes Nick Nelson's roster spot. Robertson threw a bullpen Monday and did other drills at Petco Park.

The Padres kept the same roster they used in eliminating the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL Division Series.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Guardians make name for themselves with surprise 2022 season

CLEVELAND — (AP) — The Guardians made quite a name for themselves this season — from outcasts to October contenders. With questions scattered across the roster out of spring training, they weren't supposed to win the AL Central in a runaway. They weren't picked to sweep Tampa Bay in the wild-card round. They definitely weren't expected to push the New York Yankees to the limit before running out of rallies.
CLEVELAND, OH
WHIO Dayton

MLB playoffs: Phillies top Padres in NLCS Game 3, take series lead thanks to Jean Segura's adventurous game

Channeling the roller coaster ride that was their season, Jean Segura and the Philadelphia Phillies came through to beat the San Diego Padres in NLCS Game 3, taking a 2-1 series advantage. Shortly after his botched defensive play at second base allowed the Padres to tie the game, Segura lunged to poke a two-run single into the outfield, plating the go-ahead runs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHIO Dayton

Profar loses his cool, Padres lose to Phils in NLCS Game 3

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Jurickson Profar lost his cool just before the San Diego Padres lost the game. With a runner on first and no outs in the ninth inning and the Padres trailing by two runs in Game 3 of the NL Championship Series, Profar thought he checked his swing on a 3-2 pitch from Phillies reliever Seranthony Domínguez.
SAN DIEGO, CA
WHIO Dayton

The Phillies have marched within two wins of the World Series — and there's nothing routine about the way they've done it

PHILADELPHIA — There are brothers competing against each other in the National League Championship Series. You’ve probably heard about this. The Nola parents have become well-deserved media darlings as their sons, Austin of the San Diego Padres and Aaron of the Philadelphia Phillies, have progressed deeper into the postseason through a couple of upset series to find themselves here: a pitcher and catcher on the last two NL teams standing. It’s cute.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHIO Dayton

Rangers hire 3-time World Series champion Bochy as manager

The Texas Rangers have hired Bruce Bochy as their manager, bringing the three-time World Series champion with 2,003 career victories out of a short retirement to take over a team that has had six consecutive losing seasons. Texas made the surprising announcement Friday, just more than two weeks after its...
WHIO Dayton

Longtime NBA referee Tony Brown dead at 55

Tony Brown, an NBA referee who worked more than 1,100 games over a 20-year career that included an appearance in the NBA Finals, died Thursday. He was 55. Brown was surrounded by family members after a battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, WSB-TV reported. “We are and have been sustained...
FLORIDA STATE
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
98K+
Followers
134K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy