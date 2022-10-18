ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
kjzz.com

Orem city councilman's daughter sends inaccurate press release

OREM, Utah (KUTV) — The switchboard at the Alpine School District lit up on the morning of October 20. Parents, teachers, and administrators from across Orem flooded the phones and email system. They were “freaked out,” said Alpine’s communications director, David Stephenson. A news story had...
OREM, UT
kslnewsradio.com

How Utah’s voter registration database is kept safe and up-to-date

SALT LAKE CITY — Election officials in Utah describe Utah’s statewide voter database as the “backbone” of Utah’s election system. The personal information, voter signatures, and unique voter ID numbers of every Utah voter exist in it, and it’s the reason Utahns automatically get mailed a ballot.
UTAH STATE
Gephardt Daily

Utah DPS issues driver license scam alert

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — State police have issued a warning advising motorists they are investigating a new scam involving your driver license. In a social media post titled “Scam Alert,” the Utah Department of Public Safety notes: “If you receive an email asking for you to click on a link to prevent getting your Utah Driver License terminated, it’s a scam.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Weeks after auto-pedestrian death, Utah family wants answers

OREM — A deadly collision has one family struggling to come to terms with the loss of their loved one more than five weeks later. Shantel Sullivan said Thursday it had been 38 days with barely any answers from police in the death of her mother. "It's frustrating," Sullivan,...
OREM, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Salt Lake County is again certified as a “Welcoming Place”

SALT LAKE CITY — This week, Salt Lake County was officially redesignated as a Certified Welcoming place. The title is given by the group Welcoming America, which describes itself as a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization “leading a movement of inclusive communities.”. A city or county must meet the group’s...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy