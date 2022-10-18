Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KFVS12
Man accused of stabbing son arrested in Franklin County, Ill.
BUCKNER, Ill. (KFVS) - A Buckner man, accused of stabbing his adult son at their home, was arrested Thursday night, October 20. Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies were called around at 7:30 p.m. to the house in Buckner in reference to a report of domestic violence. Deputies said when they...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau Co. family services employee accused of using meth
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Jackson woman whose job involves removing children from homes where parents use illegal drugs, now faces drug charges herself. Colleen Talley, 57, who works for the Division of Family Services, is out on bond after prosecutors charged her with drug possession. Her bond...
KFVS12
Riverfront Fall Festival to take over Downtown Cape Girardeau on Sat.
MO Conservation Department: Be safe if visiting tower rock natural area. A look at the low river level and Tower Rock in Perry County, Mo. on Friday, Oct. 21. Man facing charges in connection with Franklin Co. stabbing. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Man arrested in connection with Franklin County...
cilfm.com
Franklin County Stabbing Under Investigation
BUCKNER Ill. (WJPF) A stabbing is under investigation in Franklin County. Authorities responded to the scene Thursday, October 20th around 7:30pm.The victim was taken by helicopter to a local hospital and is in stable condition. The investigation ongoing.
KFVS12
Man charged in 2019 deadly shooting in Cape Girardeau
The Cape Girardeau County Prosecutor announces multiple charges against 32-year-old Isaiah Lane today, including second-degree murder. Heartland First Responders hope a natural disaster doesn't hit our area, but they want to be prepared for whatever happens. Wayne County issuing citations to those who violate burn bans. Updated: 2 hours ago.
kbsi23.com
Earthquake program manager speaks with students in Cape Girardeau on International ShakeOut Day
(KBSI) – International ShakeOut Day is Thursday, October 20. This is when millions of people participate in earthquake drills at schools, work or home. At 10:20 a.m., people across the work were encouraged to practice earthquake safety. Cape Girardeau Public Schools participated in the drill Thursday. During the drill,...
kbsi23.com
4 face charges in Graves Co. after call of suspicious person
MCCRACKEN/GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Four people face charges after McCracken County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Hwy 994 near the McCracken/Graves County line for a suspicious male in the area. When deputies arrived, the man in question took off running into a creek into Graves County and...
kbsi23.com
Concerns rise as homicide rate increases in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Within the past eight weeks, three recorded homicides took place in the city of Cape Girardeau. Many are concerned that these deadly crimes are at an increase in 2022. According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department (CGPD), the annual average of homicides for Cape...
KFVS12
Riverboat docks in downtown Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Despite low water levels on the Mississippi River, the American Countess Riverboat is docked in Cape Girardeau on Friday, October 21. The boat will be downtown until 5 p.m. You can check out future riverboat dockings here. The American Countess can carry up to 245...
kbsi23.com
Paducah police looking for woman facing felony theft charges
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – Paducah police are looking for a Paducah woman who faces felony theft charges. Police say she stole large amounts of merchandise from two local retailers. Precious Burnside, 29, of Paducah, is charged in warrants with two counts of felony theft by unlawful taking. Burnside is...
westkentuckystar.com
Field and grass fires have been burning in Graves, McCracken, Calloway Counties
Fire departments and first responders have been dealing with field and brush fires in Graves, McCracken and Calloway Counties. The Graves County Sheriff's Office said the fire is near Sullivan Road between KY HWY 121 and KY HWY 80 West. All county fire departments have been involved in getting it under control.
kbsi23.com
1 dead, 2 injured in Randolph County crash
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Mascoutah woman died in a crash in Randolph County Thursday afternoon. Robert C. Appel, 33, of Sparta was driving a white 2011 Kia Sorento eastbound on Illinois Route 150 near Briarhill Road. around 3:26 p.m. on Oct. 20. Jared D. Bargman, 33, of...
kzimksim.com
Cape Girardeau woman missing for 3 weeks
A Cape Girardeau woman has been missing for several weeks. Amber Branham was last seen by her children three weeks ago. This is the only information available at this time. If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department. Daily Headlines Newsletter. Sign up for...
KFVS12
Man charged in connection with 2019 Cape Girardeau homicide
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man has been charged in connection with a 2019 homicide. According to the Cape Girardeau County prosecuting attorney’s office, Isaiah M. Lane, 32, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon resulting in death, assault in the first degree and unlawful use of a weapon resulting in injury. His bond was set at $5 million cash only.
wsiu.org
A prosecutor refiles murder charges in a 2019 fatal shooting in Cape Girardeau
A murder charge has been re-filed against a Cape Girardeau man for the deadly shooting of a teenager in 2019. The Cape Girardeau County State's Attorney's office reports 32-year-old Isaiah Lane is charged with Second Degree Murder, Unlawful Use of a Weapon resulting in Death, First Degree Assault and Unlawful Use of a Weapon resulting in Injury.
KFVS12
Police looking for woman accused of stealing more than $6K in merchandise from Paducah stores
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are looking for a woman accused of stealing large amounts of merchandise from two area stores. Precious Burnside, 29, of Paducah, was charged in warrants with two counts of felony theft by unlawful taking. She’s accused of stealing more than $6,600 in merchandise earlier in...
KFVS12
Old Mayfield Rd. reopened at Elmdale Rd. after crash
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Old Mayfield Road is open at the intersection of Elmdale Road after a crash on Friday morning, October 21. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, a semi truck was stuck in the ditch at the intersection. By noon, deputies say the road was...
KFVS12
Transportation Coalition in Cape Girardeau to hold meeting for transportation needs
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Input is needed from the public on any needs, concerns and solutions for better transportation in Cape Girardeau. There is a meeting scheduled welcoming public comments by the newly formed Transportation Coalition to be held on Thursday at the Shawnee Park Center. The United Way...
KFVS12
2 seriously injured in 3-vehicle crash
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Sikeston driver and his passenger were seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash in New Madrid County on Wednesday afternoon, October 19. The crashes happened at the intersection of U.S. Highway 60 and Route E, just south of Morehouse. According to the Missouri State...
KFVS12
Patton restaurant owner operates monthly food bank
PATTON, Mo. (KFVS) - One Heartland owner is turning her business into a monthly mobile food pantry to fight food insecurity in her community. Susie’s Country Kitchen, in Patton, has partnered with the Southeast Missouri Food Bank to help put an extra bit of food on the table by providing mobile food pantries once a month.
Comments / 1