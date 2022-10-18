Read full article on original website
Exclusive: Ascend Wellness Launches Medical Cannabis Operations in Pennsylvania
Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. AAWH AAWH, a multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis, announced the opening of its Scranton, Pennsylvania dispensary for medical patients only. Ascend Scranton is located at 605 Davis Street. According to information procured exclusively by Benzinga, "opening officially on Friday, Oct....
Are You Eligible For Inflation Relief Payments?
This year has been difficult financially for many Americans, with the cost of gas, groceries and just about everything else rising amid inflation. If you've felt the pinch in 2022, you probably also...
Unions Growing Stronger In Cannabis Industry With Curaleaf Dispensary Joining The Ranks
Employees at Curaleaf’s CURLF Edgewater, NJ., dispensary have voted to organize as members of United Food and Commercial Workers. The Curaleaf location in Edgewater originally served only medical marijuana patients, but now also serves the adult use market. Nationally, Curaleaf operates 134 local dispensaries and 26 cultivation sites across 22 states.
What In The World Is Going On With Mullen Automotive Shares
Mullen Automotive Inc MULN shares are trading higher by 56.4% to $0.34 during Wednesday's session after the company announced U.S. Bankruptcy Court approval of its acquisition of ELMS assets. The company will acquire ELMS's manufacturing plant, inventory and intellectual property. What Happened?. Mullen Automotive says acquisition benefits include:. The factory...
The Top Dangers Cannabis Cultivation and Manufacturing Workers Face
For the past few weeks, the eyes of much of the cannabis industry have been affixed on the tragic death of an employee at a cannabis cultivation and processing facility in Holyoke, Massachusetts. The incident occurred at a Trulieve facility in January, but only in October did the state’s Cannabis...
