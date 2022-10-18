Read full article on original website
Related
thecentersquare.com
Study puts $1.7B price tag on homeless service spending
(The Center Square) – Weeks away from voters deciding Proposition 123, a new study finds spending to combat homelessness in the Denver metro area will reach an estimated $1.7 billion over a three-year period. The study by the Common Sense Institute, a free-enterprise think tank, details expenditures that public...
thecentersquare.com
Leisure and hospitality drive employment uptick in Hawaii
(The Center Square) - Hawaii's unemployment rate dropped from 4% in August to 3.5% in September, driven by an increase in leisure and hospitality jobs. The decrease was the second highest in the country for the month, according to WalletHub. New Jersey had the biggest decline in unemployment. The Garden state's rate dropped by .07 percentage points to 3.3% in September. The national unemployment rate is 3.5%.
thecentersquare.com
This Is How Much Money New Mexico’s Economy Makes From the Gun Industry
Gun ownership has been a staple of traditional American life since the inception of the country, and even long before then. Some Americans use guns only to go hunting, for sport, or home protection, but there are many gun enthusiasts who embrace the Second Amendment and load up on as many firearms as they can. Whether it is one gun or 20, selling guns in the United States is a lucrative business.
thecentersquare.com
Ohio chamber identifies key policy, tax issues to address
(The Center Square) – Ohio’s leading business organizations believes the state needs to focus on six key areas to drive economic growth over the next few decades to compete economically both nationally and internationally. The Ohio Chamber of Commerce released “The Blueprint for Ohio’s Economic Future,” which focuses...
thecentersquare.com
Phoenix congressman files bill taxing Saudi crop exports in Arizona
(The Center Square) – U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego wants to impose an excise tax on foreign entities exporting crops from dry parts of the country, an issue Arizona is facing. The Phoenix Democrat filed the Domestic Water Protection Act of 2022 Thursday. If enacted, it would impose a 300% excise tax on exported crops that need more water than others.
thecentersquare.com
Study suggests more transparency will lower health care costs
(The Center Square) – You can walk into a restaurant and know how much a sandwich costs. Similarly, when you go to buy a car, a home, or even a shirt, the price to purchase is apparent. But you don’t know how much it will cost you to go to the doctor.
thecentersquare.com
Grants available for Rhode Island businesses offering technical support
(The Center Square) – A new grant program in Rhode Island will help businesses with expansion. The Network Matching Grant Program, Gov. Dan McKee said, will provide matching grants of no less than $50,000 for eligible companies that provide businesses with technical assistance, creating or expanding capital-access programs, and providing space for businesses to utilize on flexible terms.
thecentersquare.com
State attorneys general led by Louisiana's Landry urge CDC to reverse COVID vaccine school guidance
(The Center Square) — Attorneys general in a dozen states are urging the Centers for Disease Control's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices to reverse course on recommendations to include the COVID-19 vaccine on federal child immunization lists. "This action could deny many parents the freedom to determine whether to...
Comments / 0