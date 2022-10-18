ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Comments / 0

Related
thecentersquare.com

Republicans maintain edge in battle for House, Senate, gubernatorial races

(The Center Square) – Republicans have an advantage just a few weeks out from the November elections, according to newly released polling data. CNBC released its “All-America Economic Survey,” which showed Republicans have a 2-point advantage over Democrats, with 48% saying they prefer Republicans control Congress, compared to 46% preferring Democrats.
Washington Examiner

The complete and total failure of the Jan. 6 committee

If you want to see just how out of touch with reality the Democratic Party has gotten itself over the Jan. 6 riot, look no further than former FBI agent Peter Strzok. The adulterous and unethical FBI agent told MSNBC this week, “If you look at the scale in terms of the threat to democracy — I mean, 9/11 was a tragedy. We lost thousands of lives in a horrific way that we still mourn to this day, but when you look at something that is an attack on democracy, something that could actually bring about a fundamental change to American governance as we understand it, 9/11 is nothing compared to January 6.”
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
100K+
Followers
176K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy