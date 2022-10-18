Big 12 commissioner confirms conference to remain divisionless

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark confirmed on Tuesday that the conference will remain divisionless even with the addition of four schools beginning next season.

“We had a call this morning,” Yormark said at Big 12 Women’s Basketball Media Day. “We’ll announce next year’s schedule in early December, pretty is much when it has been done previously, and over a two-year period, each of the schools will play each other at least once. So, excited to see what that schedule will look like when we finally put it out.”

The schedule will consist of nine-league games and will protect long-standing rivalries.

“Rivalries are preserved absolutely,” Yormark said. “Looking at geography from a student-athlete perspective in travel. All those principles are part of the decision making but we’ll end up in a great place.”

Yormark said an official announcement on the schedule changes will come in late November or early December.

BYU, Cincinnati, Central Florida, and Houston will begin play in the Big 12 in 2023.

Tuesday’s comments confirm last week’s report by Sports Illustrated .

