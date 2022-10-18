Read full article on original website
Related
Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters To Cancer This Week: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart
In a very sad development, Carly Simon lost both of her sisters this week, with Broadway composer Lucy Simon dying of breast cancer Thursday and former opera singer Joanna Simon passing from thyroid cancer on Wednesday. Both deaths were confirmed by a source close to pop superstar Carly. Lucy Simon was 82, Joanna Simon was 84. Born into wealth and a rarified atmosphere of celebrity and literati to Simon & Schuster publisher Richard Simon and wife Andrea, the Simon sisters – their brother Peter was the youngest sibling – would all find their ways to success in professional music careers. Lucy entered...
New Jersey: Did You Know Kids Can’t Write Their Own Signature?
We have a bit of a problem developing in New Jersey -- and across the country -- but the effects of it won't be felt for another few years or so. My friend Dave, who has a 16-year old and an 18-year old son, revealed that his kids have never been taught how to write in cursive.
Chef Kwame Onwuachi Opens Tatiana, His First New York Restaurant, at David Geffen Hall
It’s a few weeks ahead of Tatiana’s debut at Lincoln Center, and chef Kwame Onwuachi is busy rolling out some Gumbo Panade. “I probably have salmon scales under my fingertips,” says the chef, who has emerged from the kitchen of Tatiana, his forthcoming solo restaurant at the newly renovated David Geffen Hall. The reopening of the Lincoln Center building marks a homecoming for Onwuachi, who grew up in the Bronx, New York. An alum of the Culinary Institute, he went on to star as a contestant on “Top Chef” before opening two restaurants in Washington, D.C., including Kith and Kin, where...
92.7 WOBM
Toms River, NJ
18K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0