Friday in Portland: Portland man arrested, accused of torturing 5-year-old daughter and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: MAX Red Line shut down this weekend, suspect arrested in Lloyd District shootingEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Popular discount store chain opens another new location in OregonKristen WaltersMcminnville, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Two students injured in shooting near Jefferson High School and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Central Catholic routs Clackamas for Mt. Hood Conference title and Steve Pyne’s 200th win as coach
The defending Class 6A champion Central Catholic Rams are once again cruising through their Mt. Hood Conference schedule. And while the Clackamas Cavaliers have been a thorn in their sides in past seasons, the Rams had no trouble in Friday’s senior night clash at Hillsboro Stadium. Cru Newman threw...
Jesuit routs previously unbeaten Mountainside 40-10 to claim Metro League top spot
Jesuit is now one win away from winning another Metro League title after defeating Mountainside 40-10 at home Friday night. “It just proves that really it’s 22 guys that get it done, offense and defense, and the coaches just put us in positions to win,” said Jesuit junior quarterback Jacob Hutchinson after the win.
West Linn’s Jackson Shelstad, Jesuit’s Sofia Bell sign first Oregon high school NIL deal
Just weeks after it was first allowed, a pair of local basketball stars have made Oregon history as the first to sign endorsement deals as high school athletes. On Thursday morning, Portland Gear announced that it had signed a deal with West Linn’s Jackson Shelstad and Jesuit’s Sofia Bell. Both are senior basketball players who have committed to play for the Oregon Ducks.
Photos: Roosevelt gets past Franklin 18-8 to stay alive in Portland Interscholastic League title race
Roosevelt kept its chances for a Portland Interscholastic League title alive on Friday night with an 18-8 victory over Franklin. The win sets up a big matchup on Oct. 28, where the Roughriders will host Grant. If Grant wins, the Generals will win the PIL title outright. In Roosevelt wins, the title could be split by the Roughriders, the Generals and Jefferson.
Smoke continues to cancel Oregon high school athletics as Thursday football games are moved to the weekend
Fires in Washington are continuing to hurt the air quality in the Portland area, and the smoke is causing cancellations at high school sporting events. While cancellations have been happening at soccer games all week, it is now affecting varsity football games.
Bidders emerge for Portland Timbers, Thorns as Merritt Paulson faces mounting pressure to sell
With owner Merritt Paulson under growing pressure to sell the Portland Thorns and Timbers, competing groups have formed hoping to buy stakes in the vaunted yet troubled soccer franchise. Among them is a group of successful women entrepreneurs, most of them from the athletic footwear and apparel business. Another is...
On the night Damian Lillard signals his return, he allows protege Anfernee Simons to secure Trail Blazers victory
Damian Lillard was dealing and the Phoenix Suns were for the most part helpless to stop him during the Portland Trail Blazers’ 113-111 overtime victory Friday night at the Moda Center. Lillard, who played just 29 mostly subpar games last season because of injury, resurrected his old bag of...
9-year-old Portlander gets near perfect score on math section of SAT
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Solomon Methvin is like any other nine-year-old. He likes to run around outside, collect Pokémon cards and snowboard with his dad Brian and sister Chandler. “My favorite Pokémon is Charizard,” Solomon said. One thing that’s not so typical? His math skills. He’s home-schooled...
Four Lebanon High alumni inducted into Hall of Fame
Four graduates of Lebanon High School were honored for their contributions to their community and the world during the eighth annual Bud and Dorothy Page LHS Hall of Fame induction ceremony, held Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Boulder Falls Inn Event Center. Don Carroll, Class of 1955, was commended for...
Lakeridge quarterback Ryan Oliver’s success a result of late-night study sessions and a switch to playing right-handed
Ryan Oliver’s best work came late, during those nights when his head didn’t hit the pillow until 2 a.m. Each night was formulaic, with a schedule intended on maximizing his time and progression — even into the wee hours of the morning. As a 14-year-old high school freshman, the Lakeridge quarterback’s parents wouldn’t let him bring screens into his room at night.
Cleveland High School volleyball coach files Title IX suit against Portland Public Schools, alleging inequitable treatment, lack of pay
The volleyball coach at Cleveland High School has filed a Title IX lawsuit against Portland Public Schools, alleging that the district does not treat girls sports the same way that it does boys sports, and that it did not pay her more for having to coach multiple teams. Sydney Hammond...
What TV channel is Portland State vs Idaho football game today? Live stream, odds, time, how to watch Vikings vs Vandals online (10/15/2022)
The Portland State Vikings will have to dig deep to bounce back from last week’s blowout loss when they go on the road to try and knock off the Idaho Vandals during Week 8 of the college football season on Saturday, October 22 at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET with a live TV broadcast on ESPN Plus.
This Glowing Pirate Mini Golf Course In Oregon Is Truly One-Of-A-Kind
When you walk into Glowing Greens in Portland Oregon, your first thought will be, ‘Whoa, this is so cool’. From enormous skulls, to glow in the dark alligators, this pirate themed glow in the dark golf course is a party and adventure vibe all rolled in to one.
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Oregon
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
Oregon’s 5th District race attracts national attention
There are a few House races across the country that have attracted the attention of the entire country. One of those is the race for Oregons' 5th Congressional District.
Beatrice Morrow Cannady’s landmark NE Portland house sells to a private buyer
The historic Beatrice Morrow Cannady House, purchased 110 years ago in Northeast Portland by a civil rights activist defying Oregon’s Black exclusion laws, has been sold to the first people who signed a contract to buy the property. The new owners, whose names have not been made public, “are...
Hillsboro's first all-inclusive park is being built
The design will feature a massive 'forest giant.' It is intended to be accessible for people with disabilities. Hillsboro's first all-inclusive park and playground is being built, and those who will use the park say it's a necessary addition in town. The park taking shape on 11 acres of land right next to the Hidden Creek Community Center aims to provide a place where all children can play, regardless of disability. "I think it's something I've been waiting for ever since I began teaching 20 years ago," said Angie James of Orenco Elementary School's Life Skills classroom. "Having...
Meet 'Wicked West' podcast host Ashley Korslien
PORTLAND, Ore. — Ashley Korslien is an award-winning broadcast journalist in Portland, Oregon. She currently works as a reporter, podcast producer and news anchor at KGW-TV, the NBC affiliate in Portland. Ashley has served as a military and crime reporter throughout her career in local news, and spent time...
No, Oregon election officials did not send this text message
PORTLAND, Ore. — An official-looking text message created confusion among some Oregon voters because the information in the text — including the voter’s name or address — was incorrect. It didn’t match official voting records. “They have my first name correct. The address is one...
Rare photographs, newly digitized, show Oregon life in the early 1900s
A new online photograph collection of rare images offer a look at Oregon life 120 years ago. The Oregon Historical Society reports that it recently digitized more than 200 historical photographs of the state from the turn of the 20th century. The Lars C. Henrichsen photograph collection features prints and...
