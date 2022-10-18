ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tualatin, OR

The Oregonian

West Linn’s Jackson Shelstad, Jesuit’s Sofia Bell sign first Oregon high school NIL deal

Just weeks after it was first allowed, a pair of local basketball stars have made Oregon history as the first to sign endorsement deals as high school athletes. On Thursday morning, Portland Gear announced that it had signed a deal with West Linn’s Jackson Shelstad and Jesuit’s Sofia Bell. Both are senior basketball players who have committed to play for the Oregon Ducks.
WEST LINN, OR
The Oregonian

Photos: Roosevelt gets past Franklin 18-8 to stay alive in Portland Interscholastic League title race

Roosevelt kept its chances for a Portland Interscholastic League title alive on Friday night with an 18-8 victory over Franklin. The win sets up a big matchup on Oct. 28, where the Roughriders will host Grant. If Grant wins, the Generals will win the PIL title outright. In Roosevelt wins, the title could be split by the Roughriders, the Generals and Jefferson.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

9-year-old Portlander gets near perfect score on math section of SAT

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Solomon Methvin is like any other nine-year-old. He likes to run around outside, collect Pokémon cards and snowboard with his dad Brian and sister Chandler. “My favorite Pokémon is Charizard,” Solomon said. One thing that’s not so typical? His math skills. He’s home-schooled...
PORTLAND, OR
lebanonlocalnews.com

Four Lebanon High alumni inducted into Hall of Fame

Four graduates of Lebanon High School were honored for their contributions to their community and the world during the eighth annual Bud and Dorothy Page LHS Hall of Fame induction ceremony, held Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Boulder Falls Inn Event Center. Don Carroll, Class of 1955, was commended for...
LEBANON, OR
The Oregonian

Lakeridge quarterback Ryan Oliver’s success a result of late-night study sessions and a switch to playing right-handed

Ryan Oliver’s best work came late, during those nights when his head didn’t hit the pillow until 2 a.m. Each night was formulaic, with a schedule intended on maximizing his time and progression — even into the wee hours of the morning. As a 14-year-old high school freshman, the Lakeridge quarterback’s parents wouldn’t let him bring screens into his room at night.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
KPVI Newschannel 6

This Is the Top Ranking School District in Oregon

Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro's first all-inclusive park is being built

The design will feature a massive 'forest giant.' It is intended to be accessible for people with disabilities. Hillsboro's first all-inclusive park and playground is being built, and those who will use the park say it's a necessary addition in town. The park taking shape on 11 acres of land right next to the Hidden Creek Community Center aims to provide a place where all children can play, regardless of disability. "I think it's something I've been waiting for ever since I began teaching 20 years ago," said Angie James of Orenco Elementary School's Life Skills classroom. "Having...
HILLSBORO, OR
KGW

Meet 'Wicked West' podcast host Ashley Korslien

PORTLAND, Ore. — Ashley Korslien is an award-winning broadcast journalist in Portland, Oregon. She currently works as a reporter, podcast producer and news anchor at KGW-TV, the NBC affiliate in Portland. Ashley has served as a military and crime reporter throughout her career in local news, and spent time...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

No, Oregon election officials did not send this text message

PORTLAND, Ore. — An official-looking text message created confusion among some Oregon voters because the information in the text — including the voter’s name or address — was incorrect. It didn’t match official voting records. “They have my first name correct. The address is one...
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Rare photographs, newly digitized, show Oregon life in the early 1900s

A new online photograph collection of rare images offer a look at Oregon life 120 years ago. The Oregon Historical Society reports that it recently digitized more than 200 historical photographs of the state from the turn of the 20th century. The Lars C. Henrichsen photograph collection features prints and...
PORTLAND, OR
