This Michigan Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenKalamazoo, MI
Gluten-Free, Plant-Based Eatery Set to Open in Southwest Michigan This FallVegOut MagazinePortage, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMichigan State
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Chinn Chinn changing hands, but staying in the family
MATTAWAN, MI — Bradyn Bracken grew up playing and later working in her parents’ restaurants. She was 12 when her parents, John and Michelle Tsui, closed Peking Palace in Portage in 2003. A year later, they opened up Chinn Chinn, at 52885 N. Main St. in Mattawan. Now...
Kalamazoo’s Nonla Burger to open location in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A new burger spot is nearly ready to open in Grand Rapids after expanding from the Kalamazoo area. Owners of Nonla Burger, at 449 Bridge St. NW, hope to open their doors at the end of November. “We don’t have an official date, but right...
WOOD
Fresh Thyme opens newly remodeled location
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Fresh Thyme Market is showing off it’s newly remodeled Grand Rapids location after undergoing a big renovation. Spanning to be 30,000 square feet, the Grand Rapids store will provide the community with a one-stop shop destination and over 4,000 new items store wide including sushi offerings, beer, wine and liquor products, and an abundance of vibrant blooms!
Best Collaboration Ever? Kazoopy’s Grinders and Frosty Boy Team Up At Gull Road Location
With the radio station located along Gull Road in Kalamazoo, I drive past Frosty Boy nearly every single day on my way to and from work. However, over the last several weeks I noticed some changes; the main one being the Kazoopy's truck sitting out front!. First came the truck,...
WWMTCw
Businesses in Battle Creek celebrate 16th annual Artwalk
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Fun, food, pumpkins, and arts are on display as the 16th annual Fall into the Artwalk takes place Friday at Festival Market Square from 4-7 p.m. The Battle Creek Area Chamber of Commerce holds the event ever year in October, in hopes of providing local businesses and art organizations the tools they need to create partnerships that support a healthy, creative, and artistic community, organizers said.
WOOD
Haunted houses & spooky attractions to visit in West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4) — Spooky season is officially upon us! If you enjoy jump scares, screaming endlessly, and anticipating terror, grab your “brave” group of friends and loved ones and check out these haunted attractions across West Michigan if you dare!. Prepare to be scared!
battlecreekmi.gov
No injuries in chicken coop fire
Address/location: 538 W. Hamblin Ave. Probable cause, if known: Exterior fire - chicken coop. Other information: The Battle Creek Fire Department was dispatched to a residential structure fire at 538 W. Hamblin Ave. Engine 5 arrived within four minutes to find flames showing on the exterior of the structure. A hoseline was used to extinguish a chicken coop that caught fire and extended to the exterior of the home. Due to the quick actions of the fire department, the fire was quickly extinguished and did not extend inside the home. The cause of the fire was determined to be an electric heat lamp used to keep the chicken coop warm. No injuries were reported.
WWMTCw
Chickens okay after fire breaks out in Battle Creek coop
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek firefighters flew the coop to put out a fire on West Hamblin Avenue Friday morning. Hall Street fire: Grand Rapids firefighters put out fire at Hall Street storage facility. A chicken coop caught on fire and extended to the exterior of a nearby...
WWMTCw
Halloween Forest returns to Kalamazoo's Milham Park
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Halloween has its grip on the Kalamazoo area. Milham Park is expected to transform into Halloween Forest Saturday, Oct. 29 from 2-5 p.m. The free event will be filled with fall-themed games and activities, including:. Pumpkin bowling. Pin the spider. "Boo"loon pop. Witches Brew for Kids.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Chick-fil-A to open two more restaurants
Chick-fil-A continues its West Michigan expansion with two more Grand Rapids-area restaurants slated to open within the next year. The Georgia-based chicken chain confirmed this week it expects to open a Cascade Township store this winter, with a Walker-area store ready to open in fall 2023. The Cascade store will...
Lowell woman tries to get money back after contractor never builds shed
The contractor, Jesus Banuelos, told FOX 17 it sounded like a scam but denied knowing the homeowner, Cynthia Stephens, who hopes to get her money back.
No one hurt in large Grand Rapids storage facility fire
No one is hurt after a Friday morning fire at a Grand Rapids storage facility.
WWMTCw
Plowed trails, heated restrooms offered at Portage parks through winter
PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage Parks and Recreation announced good news for trail enthusiasts. All Portage parks are to remain open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday as the weather gets colder, according to the City of Portage. The recreation trails are to be plowed and the...
Is My First Michigan Winter Going To Kill Me?
If I'm to believe everything I'm told about winters in Michigan, then I'm in for one heck of a ride, and according to one of my friends in Texas... "You may not survive." Where I lived before, IF we got more than a couple of inches of snow, chances are, it was gone within a day or two, because it was 70-80 degrees by the next day. From the day I told people I was moving to Michigan, I have been told some absolute horror stories about what I'm going to experience, so here are the expectations I've come to believe will be my new Winter Hell.
‘Lights on After School’ event coming to West Michigan
An event happening all over the country this week is all about supporting after-school activities for kids.
This Michigan Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the State
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Michigan. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan State Lottery: Kalamazoo man claims $733K Fantasy 5 jackpot
KALAMAZOO, Mich. – A Kalamazoo County man was the lucky winner of a $733,362 jackpot from a Michigan State Lottery (MSL) Fantasy 5 ticket and recently claimed his prize. According to MSL, a 62-year-old man made a last-minute decision to purchase a Fantasy 5 ticket and was able to match the five winning numbers in the June 19 drawing.
localspins.com
Musicians, fans, friends mourn and pay tribute to Grand Rapids drummer Bill Vits
‘He made the world a better place.’ Grand Rapids drummer Bill Vits had a huge impact on musicians, fans and students. His death has sparked loving memorials to this local icon. Grand Rapids drummer and percussionist Bill Vits’ last communication with me said so much about the man, the...
WWMTCw
SPCA to host adoption event for dogs rescued from Hurricane Ian
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The SPCA of Southwest Michigan received 24 rescued dogs that were affected by Hurricane Ian, and plenty of furry friends are waiting for their forever home. Fur-ever homes: Rescue dogs from Florida, Puerto Rico available for adoption this weekend. National Make a Dog’s Day is Oct....
WOOD
Beautiful, low maintenance homes coming to Spring Lake
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – For many, there comes a time in life where you want to be spending more time doing what you enjoy: playing golf, being outside, relaxing, reading a book and if you’re thinking of incorporating more things like that into your lifestyle, we’ve got the perfect place for you! The Villas at Spring Lake Country Club, by Eastbrook Homes is in the process of building a new phase of homes there and offering the best of low maintenance living in a really beautiful location.
