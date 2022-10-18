ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Fresh Thyme opens newly remodeled location

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Fresh Thyme Market is showing off it’s newly remodeled Grand Rapids location after undergoing a big renovation. Spanning to be 30,000 square feet, the Grand Rapids store will provide the community with a one-stop shop destination and over 4,000 new items store wide including sushi offerings, beer, wine and liquor products, and an abundance of vibrant blooms!
Businesses in Battle Creek celebrate 16th annual Artwalk

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Fun, food, pumpkins, and arts are on display as the 16th annual Fall into the Artwalk takes place Friday at Festival Market Square from 4-7 p.m. The Battle Creek Area Chamber of Commerce holds the event ever year in October, in hopes of providing local businesses and art organizations the tools they need to create partnerships that support a healthy, creative, and artistic community, organizers said.
Haunted houses & spooky attractions to visit in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4) — Spooky season is officially upon us! If you enjoy jump scares, screaming endlessly, and anticipating terror, grab your “brave” group of friends and loved ones and check out these haunted attractions across West Michigan if you dare!. Prepare to be scared!
No injuries in chicken coop fire

Address/location: 538 W. Hamblin Ave. Probable cause, if known: Exterior fire - chicken coop. Other information: The Battle Creek Fire Department was dispatched to a residential structure fire at 538 W. Hamblin Ave. Engine 5 arrived within four minutes to find flames showing on the exterior of the structure. A hoseline was used to extinguish a chicken coop that caught fire and extended to the exterior of the home. Due to the quick actions of the fire department, the fire was quickly extinguished and did not extend inside the home. The cause of the fire was determined to be an electric heat lamp used to keep the chicken coop warm. No injuries were reported.
Chickens okay after fire breaks out in Battle Creek coop

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek firefighters flew the coop to put out a fire on West Hamblin Avenue Friday morning. Hall Street fire: Grand Rapids firefighters put out fire at Hall Street storage facility. A chicken coop caught on fire and extended to the exterior of a nearby...
Halloween Forest returns to Kalamazoo's Milham Park

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Halloween has its grip on the Kalamazoo area. Milham Park is expected to transform into Halloween Forest Saturday, Oct. 29 from 2-5 p.m. The free event will be filled with fall-themed games and activities, including:. Pumpkin bowling. Pin the spider. "Boo"loon pop. Witches Brew for Kids.
Chick-fil-A to open two more restaurants

Chick-fil-A continues its West Michigan expansion with two more Grand Rapids-area restaurants slated to open within the next year. The Georgia-based chicken chain confirmed this week it expects to open a Cascade Township store this winter, with a Walker-area store ready to open in fall 2023. The Cascade store will...
Is My First Michigan Winter Going To Kill Me?

If I'm to believe everything I'm told about winters in Michigan, then I'm in for one heck of a ride, and according to one of my friends in Texas... "You may not survive." Where I lived before, IF we got more than a couple of inches of snow, chances are, it was gone within a day or two, because it was 70-80 degrees by the next day. From the day I told people I was moving to Michigan, I have been told some absolute horror stories about what I'm going to experience, so here are the expectations I've come to believe will be my new Winter Hell.
Michigan State Lottery: Kalamazoo man claims $733K Fantasy 5 jackpot

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – A Kalamazoo County man was the lucky winner of a $733,362 jackpot from a Michigan State Lottery (MSL) Fantasy 5 ticket and recently claimed his prize. According to MSL, a 62-year-old man made a last-minute decision to purchase a Fantasy 5 ticket and was able to match the five winning numbers in the June 19 drawing.
SPCA to host adoption event for dogs rescued from Hurricane Ian

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The SPCA of Southwest Michigan received 24 rescued dogs that were affected by Hurricane Ian, and plenty of furry friends are waiting for their forever home. Fur-ever homes: Rescue dogs from Florida, Puerto Rico available for adoption this weekend. National Make a Dog’s Day is Oct....
Beautiful, low maintenance homes coming to Spring Lake

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – For many, there comes a time in life where you want to be spending more time doing what you enjoy: playing golf, being outside, relaxing, reading a book and if you’re thinking of incorporating more things like that into your lifestyle, we’ve got the perfect place for you! The Villas at Spring Lake Country Club, by Eastbrook Homes is in the process of building a new phase of homes there and offering the best of low maintenance living in a really beautiful location.
