These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
The pumpkin pie from this Dallas bakery was just named "the best in the world."Ellen EastwoodDallas, TX
WaBa Grill Set to Enter Texas After One Of The Chain’s Franchisee Inked a 10-Store Development DealMadocTexas State
Texas AG Paxton wants prosecutors to investigate controversial Plano drag showAsh JurbergPlano, TX
Dallas Mayor Looking for Federal Aid For Shortage of Emergency VehiclesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
H-E-B announces Nov. 2 opening in Plano; Bob’s Steak and Chop House to bring location to McKinney and more top DFW news
The following five stories were the most popular in the Dallas-Fort Worth region of Community Impact’s service area from Oct. 14-20. H-E-B announced its new Plano grocery store will officially open for customers beginning at 6 a.m. Nov. 2. Frisco. Frisco ISD proposed attendance zone changes for the 2023-24...
dallasexpress.com
H-E-B Announces Opening Date for Local Store
H-E-B has announced the grand opening of its much-anticipated Plano store is right around the corner. H-E-B in Plano is officially set to open its doors to customers starting on Wednesday, November 2, at 6 a.m. The grand opening of H-E-B’s newest flagship store, located off Preston Road and Spring Creek Parkway, has been highly anticipated by customers eager for its arrival.
Plano, Texas Ranked Best Place To Raise A Family In The U.S.
A new study ranked Plano as the best city to raise a family. From school districts to housing, the North Texas city has proved an excellent fit for residents. Only 30 minutes away from Dallas, Plano is home to almost 300,000 people. Storage Cafe ranked the city as the best place in the U.S. for families. The site looked at 100 of the most populated cities and used data from the U.S. Census Bureau to rank the cities based on several metrics including public school rankings, family income, cost of living, environmental factors, community amenities and recreation opportunities.
El Paisa Planning a Move, Opening Another Location
Tacos, burritos, nachos, and more are coming to another location soon.
Dallas steakhouse ranked among 2022’s 10 best in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s one thing when you claim to have one of the best of anything especially when it comes to stacking up against other restaurants nationwide, but it’s a whole other ball game when a report name-drops your spot in the top 10 of any ranking.
H-E-B Opening New, Larger Location In North Texas
The new store will be 7,000 square feet larger than the Frisco location.
Dig into the best Dallas nachos at these restaurants, according to Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — What do you call cheese that isn’t yours? Nacho cheese. We love starting Friday off with some jokes, the weekend is here, grab a beer and a plate of delicious nachos to celebrate North Texas!. It’s a worldwide celebration on Friday, October 21 as it...
papercitymag.com
Reunion Tower Finds a New Restaurant To Fill Its Iconic 360-Degree Space
It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.
WaBa Grill to Enter Texas Market with First Locations Set for DFW
Ten franchise locations will open across four North Texas counties over the next six years.
WFAA
Four zones in Dallas-Fort Worth shift from homeowner to renter majority
DALLAS — this story and more North Texas business news from the Dallas Business Journal. Four ZIP codes in Dallas-Fort Worth have shifted from homeownership to a renter majority in the last decade, according to a new study. More than 43.7 million U.S. households lived in rentals in 2021...
What are the best greasy spoons to eat at around Dallas?
DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the greatest American treasures from the smallest towns to the biggest cities will always and forever be the best local greasy spoon in any specific area. Wait for a second, what’s a greasy spoon? A greasy spoon is a small diner/cafe/restaurant that usually serves...
Highest-rated sushi restaurants in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated sushi restaurants in Dallas from Tripadvisor.
WFAA
Two Dallas neighborhoods lead all of North Texas in 10-year home price appreciation
DALLAS — What a difference a decade makes. In 2012, the ZIP code 75208, which includes the trendy Bishop Arts and Kessler Park neighborhoods southwest of downtown Dallas, had a median home value of $121,658. Today, the 75208 ZIP code in the northwest quadrant of the broader Oak Cliff area of the city has a median home value of $450,303, according to housing data provided by Zillow.
Study names North Texas city as the best city for families with children
Making a move? If you are looking for the best place for your family to settle down then you may want to give this North Texas city a try.
CW33 NewsFix
North Texas resident $1 million richer after Texas lottery scratch ticket win
DALLAS (KDAF) — Football season is rolling in the right direction for North Texas so far as the Dallas Cowboys have avoided a disappointing start to the season thanks to the defense and great backup quarterback Cooper Rush stepping up and the TCU Horned Frogs have found themselves among the top 10 teams in the country.
CW33 NewsFix
These are the best new restaurants around Dallas you need to try: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone that lives around the city of Dallas has a couple of go-to restaurants that they frequent monthly, weekly, and even daily. Does the same-old-same-old get, well, old? Are you looking to try something new, maybe a cuisine you haven’t tried before? This fall would be the perfect time to get into a new restaurant and see if they can dethrone your local favorites.
Frisco And McKinney Are Two Of America’s Most Resilient Economies
A recent study shows that Frisco and McKinney, Texas were ranked as some of the most resilient economies in the U.S. in 2022. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the economy has faced an unstable future. Now, inflation and a bear market are presenting new challenges along with a possible recession. But some North Texas cities have been able to prove a consistent economy is possible. SmartAsset recently named Frisco and McKinney in a list that showed the U.S. cities with the most resilient economies in 2022.
dallasexpress.com
North Texas: Build-to-Rent Housing Gaining Market Share
The build-to-rent housing concept is gaining traction in North Texas, with a growing percentage of residential construction in the metroplex accounting for single-family rental homes. The build-to-rent (BTR) or single-family rental (SFR) model consists of constructing between 250 to 300 rental homes around a central community with each unit averaging...
KLTV
Hi-Way 80 Garage Sale opens to travelers
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - A sure sign that Fall is in full swing, a garage sale along an East Texas highway that stretches all the way from Dallas to Mississippi. The annual Hi-Way 80 Garage Sale is underway, that brings thousands of travelers along the roadway to stop for bargains.
Texas AG Paxton wants prosecutors to investigate controversial Plano drag show
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has weighed into the debate on the controversial drag show held in Plano, Texas, last Saturday. Footage posted of an all-ages drag brunch in Plano went viral on Twitter, with many questioning the appropriateness of the show.
