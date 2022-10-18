ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
H-E-B announces Nov. 2 opening in Plano; Bob’s Steak and Chop House to bring location to McKinney and more top DFW news

The following five stories were the most popular in the Dallas-Fort Worth region of Community Impact’s service area from Oct. 14-20. H-E-B announced its new Plano grocery store will officially open for customers beginning at 6 a.m. Nov. 2. Frisco. Frisco ISD proposed attendance zone changes for the 2023-24...
H-E-B Announces Opening Date for Local Store

H-E-B has announced the grand opening of its much-anticipated Plano store is right around the corner. H-E-B in Plano is officially set to open its doors to customers starting on Wednesday, November 2, at 6 a.m. The grand opening of H-E-B’s newest flagship store, located off Preston Road and Spring Creek Parkway, has been highly anticipated by customers eager for its arrival.
Plano, Texas Ranked Best Place To Raise A Family In The U.S.

A new study ranked Plano as the best city to raise a family. From school districts to housing, the North Texas city has proved an excellent fit for residents. Only 30 minutes away from Dallas, Plano is home to almost 300,000 people. Storage Cafe ranked the city as the best place in the U.S. for families. The site looked at 100 of the most populated cities and used data from the U.S. Census Bureau to rank the cities based on several metrics including public school rankings, family income, cost of living, environmental factors, community amenities and recreation opportunities.
Reunion Tower Finds a New Restaurant To Fill Its Iconic 360-Degree Space

It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.
What are the best greasy spoons to eat at around Dallas?

DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the greatest American treasures from the smallest towns to the biggest cities will always and forever be the best local greasy spoon in any specific area. Wait for a second, what’s a greasy spoon? A greasy spoon is a small diner/cafe/restaurant that usually serves...
Two Dallas neighborhoods lead all of North Texas in 10-year home price appreciation

DALLAS — What a difference a decade makes. In 2012, the ZIP code 75208, which includes the trendy Bishop Arts and Kessler Park neighborhoods southwest of downtown Dallas, had a median home value of $121,658. Today, the 75208 ZIP code in the northwest quadrant of the broader Oak Cliff area of the city has a median home value of $450,303, according to housing data provided by Zillow.
These are the best new restaurants around Dallas you need to try: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone that lives around the city of Dallas has a couple of go-to restaurants that they frequent monthly, weekly, and even daily. Does the same-old-same-old get, well, old? Are you looking to try something new, maybe a cuisine you haven’t tried before? This fall would be the perfect time to get into a new restaurant and see if they can dethrone your local favorites.
Frisco And McKinney Are Two Of America’s Most Resilient Economies

A recent study shows that Frisco and McKinney, Texas were ranked as some of the most resilient economies in the U.S. in 2022. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the economy has faced an unstable future. Now, inflation and a bear market are presenting new challenges along with a possible recession. But some North Texas cities have been able to prove a consistent economy is possible. SmartAsset recently named Frisco and McKinney in a list that showed the U.S. cities with the most resilient economies in 2022.
North Texas: Build-to-Rent Housing Gaining Market Share

The build-to-rent housing concept is gaining traction in North Texas, with a growing percentage of residential construction in the metroplex accounting for single-family rental homes. The build-to-rent (BTR) or single-family rental (SFR) model consists of constructing between 250 to 300 rental homes around a central community with each unit averaging...
Hi-Way 80 Garage Sale opens to travelers

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - A sure sign that Fall is in full swing, a garage sale along an East Texas highway that stretches all the way from Dallas to Mississippi. The annual Hi-Way 80 Garage Sale is underway, that brings thousands of travelers along the roadway to stop for bargains.
