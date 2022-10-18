ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher by 2.87% to $213.23 during Friday's session. Shares of several companies in the auto & auto component space are trading higher amid overall market strength following a WSJ report suggesting the Federal Reserve may be debating the size of future rate hikes. Fed policy tightening has weighed on consumer spending throughout the year.
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Tesla, Microsoft, Netflix, Roblox And Why El Salvador Citizens Say Bitcoin Is A Bust

Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories. The markets ended the week on a high note, as the Dow Industrial Average marked its best three-week run since November 2020. All three indexes finished the week in the green, the Dow was up by 3.4%, the S&P 500 climbed 2.93% and the Nasdaq Composite gained 2.69%.
US Stocks Mostly Higher; Dow Jumps 200 Points

U.S. stocks traded mostly higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 200 points on Friday. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.66% to 30,533.76 while the NASDAQ rose 0.10% to 10,625.19. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.44% to 3,681.79. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy...
7 Snap Analysts On Q3 Sales Miss: 'Meaningful Competition From TikTok'

Snap Inc SNAP shares traded lower by 30% on Friday after the company disappointed Wall Street with its third-quarter numbers. On Thursday, Snap reported third-quarter adjusted EPS of 8 cents, beating analyst estimates of a break-even quarter. Snap's $1.13 billion in revenue for the quarter fell short of consensus expectations of $1.14 billion. Revenue was up 6% from a year ago.
How Is The Market Feeling About Hasbro?

Hasbro's HAS short percent of float has risen 13.19% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 4.71 million shares sold short, which is 4.12% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 4.0 days to cover their short positions on average.
Netflix Launched Its Website 24 Years Ago: A Timeline

This article was originally published on April 16, 2022. The streaming giant has come a long way since launching its first product. Reed Hastings and Marc Rudolph decided to mail themselves a DVD in 1997, and after the DVD arrived unscathed, the idea for Netflix was born. On April 14,...
US Stocks Turn Lower; Dow Tumbles Over 100 Points

U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 100 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 0.42% to 30,295.69 while the NASDAQ fell 0.91% to 10,583.77. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.96% to 3,659.84. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Communication services shares...
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

The RealReal REAL shares increased by 17.2% to $1.5 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 3.8 million, which is 85.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $143.2 million. Traeger...
BJ's Solid Q3 Results & Q4-To-Date Trends Relative To Expectations

Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan reiterated a Neutral rating on the shares of BJ’s Restaurants Inc BJRI and raised the price target to $29 from $25. The analyst believes BJ’s may have one of the tougher paths towards an eventual top- and bottom-line normalization within the casual dining peer set as the post-COVID new normal unfolds.
Dow Jumps 650 Points; Gold Rises Over 1%

U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones jumping around 650 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 2.16% to 30,988.75 while the NASDAQ rose 1.88% to 10,814.54. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 2.05% to 3,740.87. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Materials shares climbed 3.2%...
