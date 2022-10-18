Read full article on original website
Two Texas Family and Protective Services leaders exiting beleaguered agency
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A high-ranking official at the crisis-plagued Texas Department of Family and Protective Services is abruptly leaving, six months after rejoining the agency and several months before her contract was set to expire.
Will Texas students be required to get COVID vaccinations to attend school?
SAN ANTONIO – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s advisory committee unanimously voted Thursday to add the COVID vaccine to its list of recommended immunizations for 2023. However, the move does not mean that American children will be mandated to take the vaccine before attending public school.
TribCast: Greg Abbott is a fundraising juggernaut, and is Lina Hidalgo in trouble?
Your browser does not support the element. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. On this week’s podcast, James, Zach and Patrick discuss Gov. Greg Abbott’s fundraising and a surprisingly competitive race for Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo.
For Republicans, winning Hispanic voters will be a bigger fight than South Texas
FORT WORTH — Fernando Florez still strongly believes that Hispanic Texans should stand with Democrats. The 81-year-old community activist who grew up in the Rio Grande Valley and settled in Fort Worth said his parents backed Democrats because they benefited from Franklin D. Roosevelt’s job-creating New Deal policies. He recalled joining his father as a teenager harvesting crops in Wyoming and Colorado, and he still views Democrats as the party of working people.
What is the Texas National Guard and why does it matter in this year’s gubernatorial election?
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has defined his 2022 reelection campaign largely on his defense of the southern U.S.-Mexico border. In doing so, he has called up 10,000 members of the Texas National Guard — mostly volunteers who have left their civilian lives behind to fulfill their duty.
Voter fraud charges dismissed against Hervis Rogers, Houston man who waited hours to vote in 2020
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Voter fraud charges against Hervis Rogers, who garnered widespread attention for waiting hours in line to vote at a Houston polling location during the March 2020 presidential primary, have been dismissed.
Luke Warford tries to break the Republican hold on the Railroad Commission by focusing on the power grid and climate change
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Luke Warford has spent the last few months trying to educate voters about what the Texas Railroad Commission actually does, going on a train tour across Texas to draw attention to the commission’s “misname” while churning out TikTok videos skewering the agency and his opponent.
Greg Abbott widens lead over Beto O’Rourke with likely voters in latest UT poll
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Gov. Greg Abbott leads Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke by 11 percentage points with three days until early voting starts for the election, according to a new poll from the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas at Austin.
Texas state police fire 1st officer over Uvalde response
AUSTIN, Texas – The Texas Department of Public Safety fired an officer Friday who was at the scene of the Uvalde school massacre and becomes the first member of the state police force to lose their job in the fallout over the hesitant response to the May attack. The...
Protecting the Edwards Aquifer through conservation, outreach
The Edwards Aquifer is a unique and vital resource that resides several hundred feet below us and whose daily impact affects everyone. The Edwards Aquifer Authority, empowered by the state of Texas, manages the Edwards Aquifer. The EAA Act (Act) was adopted by the Texas Legislature in 1993 in response...
Texas state trooper who responded to Uvalde shooting fired amid investigations into police response
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Department of Public Safety has fired Sgt. Juan Maldonado, one of the state troopers who responded to the May school shooting in Uvalde that left 21 dead. Maldonado is...
Political science expert breaks down new poll showing Gov. Abbott with 11-point lead over O’Rourke
SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Politics Project at the University of Austin released a new poll Friday, three days before the first day of early voting. The latest numbers show Gov. Greg Abbott with an 11% lead over gubernatorial opponent former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke. According to the...
GOP's Georgia challenge: Persuading Trump backers to vote
MARIETTA, Ga. – On a crisp fall morning, eager volunteers fanned out in the leafy suburban Atlanta neighborhood to knock on doors, trying to persuade reluctant and skeptical conservatives to register to vote in next month's midterm elections. It’s painstaking work anywhere, but especially pivotal in battleground Georgia, as...
Here’s why you shouldn’t stack rocks, and what to know about the downtown ice skating rink
Hello and Happy Friday! Rebecca Salinas here. OK, this week we’re talking about an innocent outdoor activity that’s actually a big no-no at Texas state parks. Did you know that rock stacking isn’t allowed at the parks? Read below to find out why. Also, this week we...
