How Yankees players spent the long weather delay Monday night to get ready for Game 5

By Sean Farrell, NorthJersey.com
 3 days ago

NEW YORK – The door to Aaron Boone's office became a crowded place late Monday night.

The Yankees manager hopped on Zoom calls about once every 20 minutes with representatives from the league and the Cleveland Guardians to figure out if Game 5 could be played through a rainy forecast.

In the meantime, players passed by to glean information and get the go-ahead to return. Boone said the modern facilities inside Yankee Stadium gave them all the tools to stay ready.

"They were like lions a little bit around my door," Boone said. "They were uni'd up and eyeblacked up and launched up and ready to go. Then all of a sudden, it's like, hold up. It was a little odd."

The weather didn't cooperate in the end, forcing the Yankees and Guardians to postpone the final game of the American League Division Series to 4 p.m. Tuesday. It eliminated a scheduled travel day and allowed the Yankees to give Nestor Cortes the start on three days rest rather than Jameson Taillon.

Taillon and the Yankees were expecting a 9:30 p.m. start on Monday night after an encouraging call about an hour earlier. But before getting the green light to warm up on the field, Boone was tipped off about a patch of showers that popped up around the Newark area. The schedule kept getting pushed back further and further to the point of no return.

"I don't think MLB had the appetite for, once you got started, get the field going for a 10:40 or 10:45 potential start," Boone said.

And the mindset as Boone and company walked out of the building after a long day in limbo?

"We got to wait until tomorrow to beat them," Boone said. "That was kind of the mood and the attitude. You're at mercy of the situation."

Plan of attack for Game 5

It's all hands on deck for the Yankees on Tuesday with a chance to advance to the ALCS for the third time in six seasons.

Gerrit Cole is in play out of the bullpen, possibly as the closer less than 48 hours after throwing seven strong innings in Cleveland.

Ideally, the Yankees would stay away from Taillon, who is lined up for a potential start ALCS Game 1 on Wednesday against the Houston Astros.

Boone filed the short turnaround and the roster questions that could loom over the next 24 hours – including whether to re-instate Ron Marinaccio, Frankie Montas and DJ LeMahieu to the roster – under the category of good problems to have.

"We do this all the time," Boone said. "So nothing about the playoffs is perfect. It's about dealing with adversity. We'll sign up for that."

As for Cortes, his job is more about quality than quantity with the bullpen recharged after a rainout.

"I just want him to go as hard as he can," Boone said. "It'll probably be shorter, so obviously the bullpen is going to play a big role in this I imagine. But we'll just pay close attention to it and hopefully he can get us off to a good start."

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: How Yankees players spent the long weather delay Monday night to get ready for Game 5

