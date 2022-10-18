College football midseason analysis: Surprises, disappointments and a forecast of who will meet in title game

Read full article on original website
Related
TMZ.com
MSU Football Player Sam Westmoreland Found Dead At A Church, Cops Say
Mississippi State football player Sam Westmoreland was found dead on Wednesday at a church ... cops tell TMZ Sports. A spokesperson for the Oktibbeha County Sheriff's Office says they discovered the offensive lineman's body after they were called out to Blackjack Missionary Baptist Church in Starkville regarding a death investigation.
How much are Oregon Ducks vs UCLA Bruins football tickets? Spendy, but still available for huge Pac-12 clash
This weekend, the No. 10 Oregon Ducks host the No. 9 ranked UCLA Bruins as College GameDay comes to Autzen Stadium in what could be the game of the season for the Pac-12. The Bruins are undefeated, but the Ducks have proven themselves against better competition on the year, so who will win out in this must-see stand-off?
Oregon State’s Brandon Kipper has ‘zero’ regrets about returning for a 6th season
Brandon Kipper could have tried his hand at the NFL earlier this year. Five years of college, three years as Oregon State’s starting right tackle, a degree in hand, earned him the right to move on. Yet after reflection following the Beavers’ LA Bowl loss to Utah State, Kipper...
Beloved Youth Football Coach Shot and Killed in Front of His Players as Practice Ended
Jermaine Knox –– who "loved this team with his heart and soul" –– was gunned down in Cincinnati, Ohio A youth football coach was killed in front of his players following practice in Cincinnati, Ohio, Tuesday. Football ball practice had just ended when longtime mentor Jermain Knox was shot outside the College Hill Recreation Facility, according to ABC News. Knox died at the scene, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Another man was wounded in the leg and was taken to a hospital, police confirm. No children were injured. Hundreds...
Smoke continues to cancel Oregon high school athletics as Thursday football games are moved to the weekend
Fires in Washington are continuing to hurt the air quality in the Portland area, and the smoke is causing cancellations at high school sporting events. While cancellations have been happening at soccer games all week, it is now affecting varsity football games.
Christian McCaffrey traded to San Francisco 49ers; Panthers receive draft picks
The San Francisco 49ers have acquired star running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers for a haul of draft picks. The Panthers on Thursday night announced the deal that sends McCaffrey back to the Bay Area, where he starred in college at Stanford. They said it will be finalized when McCaffrey passes a physical.
FanDuel promo code for Thursday Night Football: Bet $5 get $150 for Saints vs. Cardinals
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to OregonLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. It’s a duel in the desert this Thursday Night, and new customers can use our FanDuel promo code link to claim a limited-time...
West Linn’s Jackson Shelstad, Jesuit’s Sofia Bell sign first Oregon high school NIL deal
Just weeks after it was first allowed, a pair of local basketball stars have made Oregon history as the first to sign endorsement deals as high school athletes. On Thursday morning, Portland Gear announced that it had signed a deal with West Linn’s Jackson Shelstad and Jesuit’s Sofia Bell. Both are senior basketball players who have committed to play for the Oregon Ducks.
Central Catholic routs Clackamas for Mt. Hood Conference title and Steve Pyne’s 200th win as coach
The defending Class 6A champion Central Catholic Rams are once again cruising through their Mt. Hood Conference schedule. And while the Clackamas Cavaliers have been a thorn in their sides in past seasons, the Rams had no trouble in Friday’s senior night clash at Hillsboro Stadium. Cru Newman threw...
49ers hope trade for Christian McCaffrey sparks talented roster
Despite a string of injuries, lackluster performances and a 3-3 start to the season, general manager John Lynch still views his San Francisco 49ers as a Super Bowl contender. That belief gave Lynch the confidence to take a gamble. He traded four draft picks to Carolina for star running back Christian McCaffrey in hopes of providing a similar spark to the last time he made a big in-season trade.
Portland Thorns players field questions about U.S. Soccer report as they prepare for NWSL playoff game
A trio of leading players for the Portland Thorns spoke to the media Friday in anticipation of the club’s NWSL playoff semifinal match on Sunday vs. San Diego Wave FC. The primary topic of conversation remained the fallout from the findings of the U.S. Soccer investigation detailing abuses and mistreatment across the NWSL, which led to owner Merritt Paulson stepping down as CEO of the Thorns and Timbers after firing his top two executives.
Portland Trail Blazers 113, Phoenix Suns 111: Live updates recap
Damian Lillard showed he is back by scoring 41 points and the Portland Trail Blazers outlasted the Phoenix Suns in overtime for a 113-111 victory in the home opener Friday night at the Moda Center. Anfernee Simons hit the game-winning shot in the lane with 7.2 seconds left in overtime....
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
86K+
Followers
49K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0