Nick Saban releases statement on allegations against Jermaine Burton
Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton has been the subject of allegations which surfaced over the past few days after Tennessee upset the Crimson Tide 52-49 to snap a 15-year losing streak. As fans stormed the field to celebrate, video evidence shows multiple incidents where fans allege that the Alabama player struck them.
Alabama fan takes a shot at Tennessee on social media and immediately suffers the consequences
Alabama fans still aren’t handling their loss to the Tennessee Vols this past weekend very well. And as a result, one Bama fan is looking for a new job this week. A Crimson Tide fan engaged in a back-and-forth on Twitter over Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton’s actions following the Vols’ win on Saturday night.
Alabama fan arrested after shocking reaction to Tennessee game
In the United States, it’s no secret that sports fans take their teams’ wins and losses very seriously – especially when it comes to college football where one game can make or break a team’s season. But one Alabama Crimson Tide fan appears to have taken things a bit too far after his team lost to the Tennessee Volunteers this weekend.
Transfer portal notebook: Two starting QBs already are in the portal
Two quarterbacks who opened the season as starters already are in the transfer portal: Boise State’s Hank Bachmeier and Colorado’s Brendon Lewis. The circumstances of their portal entrances are different. Student-athletes are able to enter the portal only during specific windows pertaining to their sport’s seasons, but there are exceptions for those who have graduated and for those whose coaches have been fired. Bachmeier graduated earlier this year, and Lewis was allowed to enter because his coach (in his case, Karl Dorrell) was fired.
MSU Football Player Sam Westmoreland Found Dead At A Church, Cops Say
Mississippi State football player Sam Westmoreland was found dead on Wednesday at a church ... cops tell TMZ Sports. A spokesperson for the Oktibbeha County Sheriff's Office says they discovered the offensive lineman's body after they were called out to Blackjack Missionary Baptist Church in Starkville regarding a death investigation.
5-star Alabama commit Caleb Downs reflects on Tennessee loss, talks key names he's recruiting for the Tide
Top-ranked safety Caleb Downs shares his thoughts on Alabama's loss to Tennessee, what's keeping him solid with the Tide, who he's recruiting for the program, and much more.
Alabama WR Jermaine Burton is being accused of hitting several Tennessee Vols fans when they stormed the field (VIDEO)
Jermaine Burton was in his feelings after losing to Tennessee, but the star wide receiver may have to answer some more questions after video emerged of him hitting a female fan. That is not the only incident though. Another video shows Burton making a gesture like he is trying to...
Kirk Herbstreit Names College Football's Best Team Right Now
ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit believes his alma mater is the best team in the country through seven weeks of the college football season. As the "College GameDay" panel revealed their individual top-six teams on Tuesday night, Herbie's Buckeyes topped his list. "Well, I think based on consistency — not necessarily who...
College Football World Reacts To Troubling Tennessee Fan News
Unfortunately, former Alabama running back Kerry Goode was harassed during this past Saturday's game against Tennessee. Goode, who was diagnosed with ALS in 2015, announced on his Facebook page that fans threw their drink on him at the end of the game. “I don’t advocate violence but I had someone...
ESPN ranks the nine remaining undefeated teams in college football
Week 7 of the college football season was one of the most exciting in a long time, with three AP Top-25 games between unbeaten teams. The most notable of those happened in Knoxville and saw Tennessee overcome a demon to beat Nick Saban and Alabama. Others are going to prove to have a major impact in the Big 12 and Big Ten East races. Through all of this, ESPN is continuing its practice of ranking unbeaten teams.
UAPB fires Doc Gamble in mid-season
Less than 18 months after leading UAPB to the SWAC Championship Game, Doc Gamble is out as head coach. The post UAPB fires Doc Gamble in mid-season appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Greg McElroy Has Surprise Team At No. 1 In College Football Ranks
During the latest episode of the Always College Football show, former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy released his updated top 10. Believe it or not, McElroy doesn't have Georgia ranked as the top team in the country. The No. 1 spot didn't even go to Ohio State or Tennessee. McElroy currently...
Highly ranked athlete set to return to Tennessee to attend first game
A highly ranked Tennessee target who has visited the Vols at least a few times in the past is planning to make another trip to Knoxville this weekend. Four-star Class of 2024 athlete Kylan Fox of Grayson High School in Loganville, Ga., posted Wednesday night on his Twitter account that he's set to visit Tennessee on Saturday for its home game against UT Martin.
Steve Sarkisian added to two midseason coaching watch lists
When you have as many wins in mid-October as you did all of the previous year people tend to notice. On Wednesday, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian was named to both the Paul “Bear” Bryant Awards and the Dodd Trophy watch lists. [Get FOUR MONTHS of Inside Texas...
Dan Mullen picks eight of the biggest Week 8 games, predicts two major upsets
Dan Mullen is putting his selections in for a loaded Week 8, including choosing the winner of multiple Top 25 showdowns and the biggest games the SEC has to offer. Evidently, the former Florida leader believes there will be some upsets this weekend, predicting plenty of chaos to ensue in Week 8. Check out Mullen’s picks below, where the results will have major College Football Playoff ramifications if they were to come true.
Josh Heupel provides a health update on injured receiver Cedric Tillman
Put on an offensive explosion against Alabama on Saturday, putting up 52 points. A lot of the work came from quarterback Hendon Hooker and wide receiver Jalin Hyatt, with the two connecting for five touchdowns. All of that came without one of the Vols’ top weapons — Cedric Tillman.
Five-Star DL Daevin Hobbs narrows list, sets commitment date
Five-star defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs of Concord (NC) Jay M Robinson High is down to six schools- Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Ohio State, Michigan, and North Carolina. The 6-foot-4, 270 pounder will announce his college decision on November 25. He quickly discussed his finalists with On3. Alabama. “They have one of...
College Basketball World Reacts To Tom Izzo Warning News
Veteran college basketball coach Tom Izzo has been an outspoken opponent of the new transfer-portal era in the sport. In fact, he's so against today's transfer uptick that he's willing to fail if it means doing things the way he's done it for decades. “We could be damn good and...
Roll Tide Wire staff predictions for Alabama vs. Mississippi State
Alabama is coming off a very disappointing loss to the Tennessee Volunteers last weekend and has hopes to get back in the win column on Saturday night against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban has discussed all week long about not playing with anxiety as the...
This Week in Coaching: Josh Heupel steals a page from Mike Leach's playbook, Nick Saban sends stern message to Alabama players
At the midway point of the 2022 season, Josh Heupel is the odds-on favorite to win SEC Coach of the Year, especially after the Vols ended 15 years of misery with their cathartic last-second win over Alabama last weekend. UT leads the nation in total offense (551 yards per game), is No. 2 in scoring (47.7 points per game) and No. 4 in yards per play (7.35).
