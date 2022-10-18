Read full article on original website
Oracle Analyst Boosts Guidance After It Shares FY26 Targets Of $65B Revenue, 45% Margin, 10% EPS Growth
JMP analyst Patrick Walravens maintained a Market Perform rating on Oracle Corp ORCL after attending Oracle CloudWorld 2022, the company's user conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, which also featured a financial analyst meeting, and after the stock has fallen ~21% YTD versus down ~32% for the Nasdaq. Walravens' due diligence...
More Pain For China? Team Biden's Tech Curbs May Reportedly Expand To AI, Quantum Computing
The Biden administration is considering the possibility of fresh export curbs that would limit China’s access to some of the most powerful emerging computing technologies including quantum computing and artificial intelligence, reported Bloomberg, citing sources. Industry experts are working on how to set the parameters of the restrictions on...
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Palo Alto Networks 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Palo Alto Networks PANW has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 13.46% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.68%. Currently, Palo Alto Networks has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion. Buying $1000 In PANW: If an investor had bought $1000 of PANW stock...
Morgan Stanley Upgrades EOG Resources, Sees Highest Returns Ahead From These Select Oil Stocks
The energy sector has been a silver lining in a brutal market in 2022, and Morgan Stanley said Wednesday there are still opportunities in the oil and gas space for selective investors. The Analyst: Morgan Stanley analyst Devin McDermott issued the following three ratings changes:. Upgraded EOG Resources Inc EOG...
5 REITS with the Fastest Growing Dividends
Some income investors look for the highest-yielding dividend stocks while others feel more secure with lower-yielding stocks, provided the dividend is safe and consistently paid. But investors should also consider how fast the dividend is growing because a fast-growing dividend can quickly boost the yield of one’s original cost basis...
The Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin Setup Heading Into The Weekend: Will The Cryptos Head Higher?
Bitcoin BTC/USD bounced up off the $18,659 low-of-day during Friday’s 24-hour trading period to regain the $19,000 level, pulled up by a bullish day in the general markets, which saw the S&P 500 spiking over 2%. Ethereum ETH/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD also ascended from their daily lows to bounce...
The Good Shroom Adds New Hash And Flower SKU-s To Its Cannabis Portfolio
The Good Shroom Co Inc. through its subsidiary Teonan Biomedical Inc., has begun selling OG Hawaïenne by Nordique Royale and Cherry Blossom by Velada in Quebec. The company received its first PO for these 2 products for $26,680 and is expected to receive replenishment PO's every 1 to 3 weeks in addition to its other products. This launch is occurring in approximately 30% of all stores for the first 6 months and is expected to move into all stores thereafter. The size of its PO's are also expected to increase concurrently at that time. The company also has 6 other hash and cannabis flower products presently sold in Quebec and expects to launch another product in the infused pre-roll segment in the coming month.
Allied, Small Pharma Among Top Psychedelic Movers Of Today
Small Pharma DMTTF shares closed up 6.33% at $0.16. Compass Pathways CMPS shares closed up 4.59% at $9.58. Numinus Wellness NUMIF shares closed up 2.26% at $0.19. ATAI Life Sciences ATAI shares closed up 1.06% at $2.86. LOSERS:. Seelos Therapeutics SEEL shares closed down 5.36% at $0.85. Cybin CYBN shares...
Greenlane Introduces Groove - Ancillary Cannabis Products 'At A Reasonable Price Point'
Greenlane Holdings, Inc. GNLN, launched Groove, the company's newest addition to its family of brands. Groove offers simple, functional ancillary cannabis products. Included in the Groove product line are glass and silicone pipes, dab pens, vaporizer batteries, grinders, butane torches, bubblers, and rigs, along with a roadmap of innovative items in the pipeline.
Allied Corp's First THC Flower Harvests Now Offered For Sale And Export From Colombia
Allied Corp. ALID has now completed its first two THC harvests and is preparing that product for sale and export. Allied only sells and ships Colombian produced cannabis flower to countries where it is legal to do so. The laboratory analysis for the first harvest showed a total cannabinoid percentage...
