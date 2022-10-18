ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

5 REITS with the Fastest Growing Dividends

Some income investors look for the highest-yielding dividend stocks while others feel more secure with lower-yielding stocks, provided the dividend is safe and consistently paid. But investors should also consider how fast the dividend is growing because a fast-growing dividend can quickly boost the yield of one’s original cost basis...
Benzinga

The Good Shroom Adds New Hash And Flower SKU-s To Its Cannabis Portfolio

The Good Shroom Co Inc. through its subsidiary Teonan Biomedical Inc., has begun selling OG Hawaïenne by Nordique Royale and Cherry Blossom by Velada in Quebec. The company received its first PO for these 2 products for $26,680 and is expected to receive replenishment PO's every 1 to 3 weeks in addition to its other products. This launch is occurring in approximately 30% of all stores for the first 6 months and is expected to move into all stores thereafter. The size of its PO's are also expected to increase concurrently at that time. The company also has 6 other hash and cannabis flower products presently sold in Quebec and expects to launch another product in the infused pre-roll segment in the coming month.
Benzinga

Allied, Small Pharma Among Top Psychedelic Movers Of Today

Small Pharma DMTTF shares closed up 6.33% at $0.16. Compass Pathways CMPS shares closed up 4.59% at $9.58. Numinus Wellness NUMIF shares closed up 2.26% at $0.19. ATAI Life Sciences ATAI shares closed up 1.06% at $2.86. LOSERS:. Seelos Therapeutics SEEL shares closed down 5.36% at $0.85. Cybin CYBN shares...
Benzinga

Greenlane Introduces Groove - Ancillary Cannabis Products 'At A Reasonable Price Point'

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. GNLN, launched Groove, the company's newest addition to its family of brands. Groove offers simple, functional ancillary cannabis products. Included in the Groove product line are glass and silicone pipes, dab pens, vaporizer batteries, grinders, butane torches, bubblers, and rigs, along with a roadmap of innovative items in the pipeline.
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
100K+
Followers
176K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy