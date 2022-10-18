Forum for state legislative candidates is 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, at Galesburg Public Library

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GALESBURG — Area residents will get a chance to hear from two state representative candidates and one state senate candidate at a forum starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, at the Galesburg Public Library, 40 E Simmons St.

Candidates for 71st District State Representative Dan Swanson (R) and Christopher Demink (D) are planning to attend, as is 36th District State Senate candidate Michael Halpin (D). Mike Thoms (R) said he had a prior commitment.

Both District 17 U.S. Rep. candidates Esther Joy King (R) and Eric Sorensen (D) were invited to the forum, but have said they will not be able to attend.

The forum will start at 7 p.m. and is expected to finish by 8 p.m., at which time audience members are invited to greet the candidates.

Brittany Grimes, president of the Galesburg NAACP, is coordinating the forum in collaboration with United Against Hate, PFLAG, Galesburg Public Library, The Register-Mail and WGIL, who plans to broadcast the event. Register-Mail Editor Tom Martin will moderate the forum.

The same group held a forum a week ago featuring Knox County candidates.

