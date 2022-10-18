The modern-day toothbrush has evolved significantly—and we’re not just talking about the leap from manual to electric. In fact, before the 1940s, it was rare to find a toothbrush that wasn’t made from real boar’s hair. (Yikes...) In 1938, tech-based giant Dupont de Nemours created the very first synthetic toothbrush made from nylon, which resembles what many of us use today.

