Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Federal judge finds Trump lied in court
A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
Trump's yearslong crusade against Ukraine has finally come home to roost as Republicans call for abandoning Kyiv
A far-right GOP faction is urging sharp cuts to US aid to Ukraine, which would cut the legs out from under Ukraine's efforts to retake its territory.
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: Biden awkwardly walks offstage after giving speech in Pittsburgh
President Joe Biden appeared lost and did not know where he was supposed to exit the stage after giving his speech in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Thursday. Biden was departing the stage after giving remarks on infrastructure in the Keystone State, notably appearing alongside Senate candidate and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D-PA).
EXPLAINER: Why the British public is not choosing its leader
Observers of Britain's governing structure can be forgiven for scratching their heads in recent weeks as they watch the country reel through a succession of prime ministers without holding an election
Gov. Wolf reminds Pennsylvanians applying for student loan relief that they won't be taxed
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- As millions of people are applying for student loan forgiveness, Governor Wolf is reminding Pennsylvanians that they won't be taxed by the state if they do get relief.More than 1.7 million Pennsylvanians are eligible for relief.Governor Wolf says the plan is a weight lifted off shoulders and the state will not burden residents who benefit from it.The potential loan forgiveness is now up in the air, however, after an appeals court issued a temporary stay in response to an emergency motion brought by attorneys for several Republican-led states after a lower court ruled that their September lawsuit to stop the debt forgiveness program lacked standing.President Biden announced in August that his administration is canceling up to $20,000 in student loan debt for millions of Americans
Comments / 0