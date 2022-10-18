ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

'I thought I was next': Witnesses recall moments in alleged spree shooting

By Lucas Finton, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 3 days ago

The man authorities say drove around Memphis shooting people at random will face a grand jury in the killing of Dwayne "Sosa" Tunstall, Judge Karen Massey ruled in a Tuesday afternoon preliminary hearing.

Hours of testimony from four witnesses preceded the ruling, including statements from friends of 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly and Marcus Cash, the man who was Tunstall's business partner in developing a food truck. Tunstall's death was also officially ruled a homicide and a report from the medical examiner that was entered into evidence said the cause of death was a gunshot to the head.

Kelly faced the single first-degree murder charge Tuesday morning, which is currently be tried separately from the string of shootings as it happened hours before the Kelly is alleged to have gone on the spree. Kelly has been indicted on an additional 26 charges, including three more first-degree murder charges in related to that spree.

Kelly will face the prospect of a first-degree murder charge when the grand jury weighs his case.

Kelly is accused of killing Tunstall , a Memphis resident, Allison Parker , a nurse in West Memphis, Arkansas, and Richard Clark , a 62-year-old who police say was shot as he sat in his car outside a gas station.

Investigators said four deaths are connected to the spree in total, along with a litany of other charges including multiple aggravated assaults, carjackings and one count of terrorism. A portion of the spree included videos of what appeared to be Kelly driving around and shooting people while broadcasting on Facebook Live.

Kelly is being represented by Jennifer Case, an attorney supervisor who is part of the major cases unit for the public defender's office. In the preliminary hearing, she pointed to inconsistencies between the stories of each witness, along with pointing to how dark it was, making it difficult to see who the shooter was.

"No two stories were the same, everyone told different stories," Case said. "The only one who testified that they saw the gunshots was Cash...No story that came out of this doubtful testimony could identify where the gunshots came from."

She also asked each witness about Kelly's mental state, referring to Kelly as "uneasy" and having moods that were "not stable." She asked each witness about Kelly's drug use, with Mariko Webb, a witness who has known Kelly for about five years, confirming he used "ice," which is crystal meth, and ecstasy, sometimes known as MDMA or molly. The witness also said Kelly didn't sleep much.

"He ain't sleep, that's how I knew something was wrong with him," Webb said. "Something is on his mind if he can't sleep."

Case used the time to establish that multiple people had guns, making it hard to say with a degree of certainty who shot Tunstall.

The prosecution, lead by Chris Lareau, had each witness recount what they could about what led to the shooting, many having inconsistent retellings. Cash, Tunstall's business partner and friend of over six years, said Kelly and his friends showed up to his house for some food, but neither Tunstall nor Cash were expecting them.

Cash and Tunstall served them food for $15 a plate, with Kelly eating two plates and paying Tunstall the $30 directly. None of the witnesses said they saw Kelly and Tunstall fighting or arguing before the shooting, however. The men were in a circle talking, according to witnesses, when the shooting happened.

Once shots rang out, which each witness testified were from an automatic gun, everyone scattered.

"We were showing them the food truck, then next thing you know, we see them [Kelly and Tunstall] talking outside th house and he did what he did," Cash, who is the only witness who said he saw Kelly shoot Tunstall, said. "If I had a weapon with me outside the house, [Kelly] would've gotten it outside. I didn't have anything to protect myself with. He was so close to me, I thought I was next."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XziKd_0idt9wWZ00

Kelly was charged with attempted first-degree murder, along with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm while committing a dangerous felony, and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon in February 2020. He was 17 at the time and the case was eventually moved out of juvenile court and into criminal court.

Kelly was indicted on all four counts in June 2020 but entered a guilty plea for the lesser charge of aggravated assault. He was sentenced to three years in prison, starting April 2021, and was released in March 2022.

The spree led city authorities to ask Memphians to shelter in place while police tracked Kelly down, ultimately catching him near a South Memphis neighborhood after a high-speed chase. The lockdown advisory was in effect for about three hours.

Lucas Finton is a news reporter for The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached by email at Lucas.Finton@CommercialAppeal.com and followed on Twitter @LucasFinton.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: 'I thought I was next': Witnesses recall moments in alleged spree shooting

The Commercial Appeal

