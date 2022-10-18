ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

FAMU football still troubled by penalties. How do the Rattlers plan to clean up their act?

By Gerald Thomas III, Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C7YHm_0idt9vdq00

Florida A&M football was the FCS' most penalized team in 2021.

This year, the Rattlers (5-2, 3-1 SWAC) are trying to avoid traveling that same route. But penalties has haunted them in the last two games and is rerouting the Rattlers' quest for clean play.

Though coming away victorious in their last two away games against South Carolina State and Grambling State, the Rattlers have experienced some road game woes.

They can't stay away from getting flagged by referees.

FAMU has been penalized 29 times, losing 323 yards in its last two contests. Four of those have been unsportsmanlike conducts, losing 60 yards.

The penalty-riddled games have prevented the Rattlers from being able to run away with games which puts them in jeopardizing late-game situations.

"By no stretch of imagination have we played perfect and we're a long way away from there," FAMU coach Willie Simmons said. "We got to discipline ourselves, so it's going to be some 'reminders' after practice everyday that we can't commit those type of penalties.

"It's about to us being unselfish and knowing when to pull up on a player when they're out of bounds. It'll be a huge emphasis on that this week and a little bit of extra running to give ourselves a little reminder."

Altogether, FAMU has 60 (fourth in FCS) flags for 580 yards (third in FCS). The Rattlers are also ranked eighth in the FCS penalty yard average (82.9 per game).

MORE RATTLERNEWS COVERAGE

► Gimme a High 5! Five reasons that FAMU football is riding a five-game winning streak

► Half Century:FAMU's Willie Simmons didn't know of 50th win initially, learned a lot about his team on the road

► Dreams do come true! New FAMU director of athletics calls job a 'dream realized,' talks expectations for program

Offense living with holding calls, not tolerating pre-snap penalties

FAMU has lost 25 yards on four false start penalties and 56 yards on five holding calls in the last two games.

Quarterback Jeremy Moussa has even been flagged on a delay of game late in the fourth quarter against South Carolina State to kill clock and lose yards for better punt positioning.

"False starts should never happen because we should all be looking at the ball," Moussa said. "Holding and stuff like that is going to happen.

"If we know our assignment and put our bodies in better position will help us prevent some of those things."

Losing yardage has played a part in the offense's inconsistencies throughout games.

It has had a tale of two halves as it posted 17 points in the first half and only three in the second half against South Carolina State. Against Grambling, the offense completely reversed that tally.

"Each game has had a good half and a slow half on our end," Moussa said. "We have to pick that up and that's my job to get us going."

Dark Cloud Defense trying to keep emotions in check

Linebacker Isaiah Major is now held to a higher level of accountability afterestablishing himself as one of the leaders of the Dark Cloud Defense, topping the team with 58 tackles this season.

Major was flagged with a late hit out of bounds on Grambling's quarterback, Julian Calvez with 51 seconds left during the Tigers' last drive of the game. Luckily for FAMU, it didn't amount to Grambling scoring and taking the lead to ultimately win game.

Major's flag was one of four personal fouls which lost 60 total yards in Week 7. Over the last two weeks, the Rattlers have also committed three pass interferences for 43 yards.

"I take the blame for putting my team in a bad situation," he said. "For people that don't know, the SWAC can be a pretty chippy conference and that's just guys leaving there heart out there.

"We got to keep our heads in the game, keep our mental together, and kill the noise to not get into the theatrics of the game."

FAMU penalty review from last two games

Holding: 6 times for 56 yards

Personal foul: 4 times for 60 yards

Unsportsmanlike conduct: 4 times for 60 yards

False start: 4 times for 25 yards

Pass interference: 3 times for 43 yards

Other: 8 times for 79 yards

Gerald Thomas III covers FAMU athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at gdthomas@gannett.com or on Twitter @3peatgee.

Follow the Tallahassee Democrat on social media at Tallahassee Democrat (Facebook), TallahasseeDemocrat (Instagram), and @TDOnline (Twitter)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
famunews.com

FAMU Homecoming 2022 “The Experience” Kicks Off This Weekend

Florida A&M University (FAMU) 2022 Homecoming “The Experience” kicks off this weekend, with a drive-in movie on Saturday and a gospel experience and Coronation Ball on Sunday. Among the highlights of the nine days of festivities will be two days of live broadcasts of Good Morning America (GMA)...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

FSU Football offers JUCO OL Keyshawn Blackstock

Florida State offered Coffeyville C.C. (Kansas) offensive lineman Keyshawn Blackstock on Thursday. The junior college product originally hails from Covington, Ga., where he attended Newton High School. Blackstock mentioned FSU offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Alex Atkins, as well as offensive line assistant Cooper Williams when sharing news of...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
FanSided

FSU football: Georgia Tech is who we thought they were?

FSU football fans got a glimpse of their next opponent Thursday night when the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets hosted the Virginia Cavaliers. I wrote before the game for FSU fans to avoid overreacting to the game, pointing out both teams were terrible. It was telling Georgia Tech was only a...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Gator Country

Florida Gators recruiting mailbag: October 20th edition

The Florida Gators coaching staff are off to a 4-3 start to the 2022 football season as they head into the bye week. Billy Napier and the rest of the coaching staff have put together a great class already with 21 commits in the class and several top targets leaning their way.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WMBB

Arnold alum Dorsey commits to Florida State

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Arnold alum and Gulf Coast ace pitcher Carson Dorsey, announced Wednesday that he is committing to play for Florida State University. The left-handed pitcher will play his sophomore season with Gulf Coast and transfer to play for the Seminoles next fall. Dorsey had a remarkable freshman year with the Commodores […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
famunews.com

FAMU Announces ESPN Tiffany Greene as Homecoming Convocation Speaker

Florida A&M University (FAMU) alumna and ESPN announcer Tiffany Greene will deliver the keynote address at the 2022 Homecoming Convocation. The event, a highlight of The Experience/FAMU Homecoming 2022, will begin at 10:10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, at the Al Lawson Multipurpose Center, 1800 Wahnish Way, Tallahassee. The event is free and open to the public.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

FSU comes to life during Market Wednesday

Market Wednesday is a lively and versatile mid-day gathering hosted ever week on. Florida State University’s campus. Upon arrival at the Oglesby Student union, you will be greeted by a variety of different. vendors, clubs and organizations. It’s an event feels like there is something for. everybody to...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
High School Football PRO

Lake City, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Gadsden County High School football team will have a game with Columbia High School on October 21, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Students unhappy with homecoming ticket prices

As homecoming approaches, students start getting exciting about their favorite part of the fall semester. With an overload of activities available to students during homecoming week, and though students are eager to participate, they are beginning to realize what comes with this. As students gear up to buy tickets for...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

FAMU buys apartment complex near campus

Florida A&M University President Larry Robinson, standing in front of the Lighthouse at Brooklyn Yard apartment complex, announced Monday the purchase of the complex from Summit Properties along with a management arrangement for the remainder of the year. The property on Eugenia Street near campus will increase the number of...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Click10.com

Florida man wins big playing Lottery scratch-off game

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. – A Florida man is $1 million richer after playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced. According to Lottery officials, Alberto Caldo, 49, of Tarpon Springs, claimed his winnings this week at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings...
FLORIDA STATE
shop-eat-surf.com

REI Co-op Opens in Tallahassee on Nov. 11 with a Three-day Celebration

REI Co-op opens its doors of its new Tallahassee store on Friday, November 11 and invites the community to a three-day celebration filled with outdoor brands, nonprofit partners, afternoon social and more. Located at 1415 Timberlane Road at Market Square and just off I-10 & Thomasville Road, the 22,000 square-foot...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
mypanhandle.com

Potential record-breaking cold snap for the Panhandle

PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) — It’s been an interesting past few months for Panhandle weather. An extensively dry fall, a very quiet tropical season, and now an untimely cold snap. Meteorologist Wright Dobbs, with the National Weather Service in Tallahassee, said “On average in Tallahassee over the...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Pedestrian injured in crash at Lively Tech

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee police are investigating a crash that left one person seriously injured this morning near Lively Technical College. The driver of the car was the Director of Lively Technical College, Shelly Bell, according to Leon County School District PIO Chris Petley. TPD says the crash happened...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

67th annual Florida Forest Festival taking place in Taylor County

PERRY, Fla. (WCTV) - Festivities for the 67th annual Florida Forest Festival are underway in and around the city of Perry. While the official start date is Saturday, October 22, the county is hosting a carnival, a fun run, a mutt contest, and a firework display in the days leading up to the festival.
TAYLOR COUNTY, FL
ecbpublishing.com

Post Offices and Peanut Butter: A look at Monticello 90 years ago

Well, we’ve officially entered the fourth quarter of 2022. As this year begins to draw to a close, let’s pause a minute and take a look at what was happening in our hometown ninety years ago. Nine decades ago, Jefferson County was struggling through the difficult days of...
MONTICELLO, FL
Tallahassee Democrat

Tallahassee Democrat

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
924K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, State Capitol and Florida State University coverage from the Tallahassee (Florida) Democrat newspaper.

 http://tallahassee.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy