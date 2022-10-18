ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

Rachel Clark no longer city EMS chief; fire chief mum on her departure

By David Penticuff, Muncie Star Press
The Star Press
The Star Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SLuuX_0idt9ul700

MUNCIE, Ind. − Rachel Clark, Muncie's first and only EMS chief, has left employment with the city. Her time as Emergency Medical Services director ended on Oct. 4, according to Muncie Fire Chief Robert Mead.

Mead declined to say whether Clark was dismissed or chose to resign. The fire chief said he wanted to be respectful of Clark and said he was thankful for her service in building the city's EMS within the fire department.

"She is no longer with us but we are very grateful she was here," Mead said.

Clark was hired by the Dennis Tyler administration and assisted in developing the fire department-based ambulance service for the city during 2019.

EMS controversy:First of two Muncie fire-based EMS meetings generate sparks as finances questioned

Her help began before she was hired by Muncie. She had experience working for Delaware County EMS and became EMS chief for the Rushville City Fire Department. According to a Star Press article published June 15, 2019, Clark worked to obtain quotes on behalf of the Muncie Fire Department as well as assisting then Fire Chief Eddie Bell in establishing a Muncie ambulance service while working in Rushville.

The creation of a city EMS was controversial in Muncie as the department replaced Delaware County EMS in handling all emergency calls within the city. Also while she was employed in Rushville, Muncie bought two ambulances from Rushville at a cost of $85,000.

"Emails from a FOIA request had shown that Clark was doing some of the leg work for Muncie when it came to getting quotes. In an email to a vendor, Clark noted that the communication was supposed to be done quietly," the article reported.

New EMS:City ambulances could be rolling within weeks

"Please keep this quiet," the email written by Clark said. "It has been very volatile with them starting fire based EMS up there due to this. Which is why I'm handling a lot of their things for them."

Bell then said at a June 2019 meeting with city council members that there was nothing inappropriate regarding Clark's activities. He announced at that same meeting that Clark was being vetted to become the EMS chief for MFD.

Mead said the job of EMS chief has been posted and said it can be an intense job. It's common for Muncie EMS to handle 45 to 60 runs in a 24-hour period.

"It's a heavy run load," the fire chief said. And the runs entail a wide variety of situations faced by paramedics.

From a financial standpoint, Mead said the city EMS department has been profitable under Clark.

Mayor Dan Ridenour declined to comment on Clark's departure and referred questions to Mead, who serves as supervisor of the EMS chief.

Comments / 3

Related
FOX59

‘Punched, slapped, if you spill something’: Greenfield babysitter accused of neglect, battery

GREENFIELD, Ind. — “Mom, you get beat up.” Court documents show that was how one boy answered when his mother asked him what happened when children were disciplined at their babysitter’s house in Greenfield. The Department of Child Services contacted the Greenfield Police Department in mid-September after several parents, who hired 29-year-old Meleiah Fisher as […]
GREENFIELD, IN
FOX59

Anderson man wanted in connection to Oct. 9 murder

ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson police have named a suspect in the murder of a 23-year-old man. Investigators are asking for the public’s help locating 54-year-old David L. Jones Jr. of Anderson. He’s wanted for his role in the death of Tyreke Love (23) on October 9. Police say Love was found shot inside an apartment […]
ANDERSON, IN
countynewsonline.org

Injury Crash – One driver fled

On October 19, 2022 at approximately 4:38 p.m. Darke County Deputies along with Union City Fire and Rescue and CareFlight responded to the intersection of Young and Zumbrum Road for a two-vehicle injury crash. Preliminary investigation revealed a 2008 blue Ford Ranger driven by Don Frazier 78, of Greenville was...
GREENVILLE, OH
1017thepoint.com

SHOTS FIRED INTO LAKENGREN HOME

(Lakengren, OH)--An investigation is continuing after shots were fired into a home in the Preble County community of Lakengren. It happened late Wednesday night on Hatchet Drive. Multiple shots were fired in rapid succession. One of the rounds ended up in a couch. No one was injured. Deputies responded and searched the area with canines, but no shooter could be located.
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
FOX59

Police identify man killed in Hancock County scooter crash

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. – Police in Hancock County are investigating a deadly Tuesday morning crash involving a scooter. The crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. on County Road 400 West at the I-70 overpass just south of 300 North. That’s located east of Mount Comfort. According to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, the crash involved […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Greenfield police search for woman missing for 27 days

GREENFIELD, Ind. — The Greenfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 26-year-old woman who has been missing for nearly a month. According to the police department, Amber L. Kendall-Guffey last had contact with her family on Sept. 22 and hasn’t been seen or heard from since. Amber is described as […]
GREENFIELD, IN
The Exponent

Fight near campus leads to 3 arrests

Three people were arrested Saturday after a fight on the corner of Northwestern and Stadium avenues. Lafayette man Tyrome Nixon Jr., 30, was the aggressor in the fight, West Lafayette Police Capt. Adam Ferguson said. Nixon was allegedly fighting with 22-year-old Luis Mejia-Escobar, of Indianapolis. Both men were arrested on...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

2 shot on Indy’s east side, both critical

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people have been shot on Indianapolis’ east side, leaving both of the victims in critical condition. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded shortly after 7 p.m. to the 2800 block of Freeman Drive — near 30th and Post Road — on report of a person shot. While on the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Crews respond to fire southeast of downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Fire Department is responding to a fire on the near southeast side. Smoke was visible from Interstate 65. The run came back to an address in the 2000 block of Laurel Street. Crews were dispatched around 7:35 a.m. The Indianapolis Fire Department said this was a garage fire.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Albany man found guilty of molesting young children in camper

MUNCIE, Ind. — On Wednesday, a Delaware County jury found a 37-year-old Albany man guilty of five counts of child molestation. Thomas Lee Beall faces between 20 and 50 years in prison for three of his five counts, the other two punishable by between two and 12 years in prison. He will be sentenced on […]
ALBANY, IN
FOX59

Muncie woman sentenced after supplying heroin to overdose victim

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie woman has learned her sentence after she was found guilty of dealing heroin to another woman who then overdosed and died. On Wednesday, a judge sentenced Vera R. Morgan to 32 years in prison for the charge of dealing a controlled substance resulting in death. Another eight years were added […]
MUNCIE, IN
cbs4indy.com

3 shot, 1 killed in overnight shootings

INDIANAPOLIS – Police said three people arrived at area hospitals after reportedly being shot overnight. Police were called to IU Health West in Avon just after 11 p.m. Tuesday when a woman arrived with a injuries from a gunshot wound. Officers say she was pronounced deceased by medical staff.
AVON, IN
The Star Press

The Star Press

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
608K+
Views
ABOUT

We're the home page of Muncie Indiana news and sports with in depth and updated Muncie local news.

 http://thestarpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy