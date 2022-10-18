Rachel Clark no longer city EMS chief; fire chief mum on her departure

MUNCIE, Ind. − Rachel Clark, Muncie's first and only EMS chief, has left employment with the city. Her time as Emergency Medical Services director ended on Oct. 4, according to Muncie Fire Chief Robert Mead.

Mead declined to say whether Clark was dismissed or chose to resign. The fire chief said he wanted to be respectful of Clark and said he was thankful for her service in building the city's EMS within the fire department.

"She is no longer with us but we are very grateful she was here," Mead said.

Clark was hired by the Dennis Tyler administration and assisted in developing the fire department-based ambulance service for the city during 2019.

EMS controversy:First of two Muncie fire-based EMS meetings generate sparks as finances questioned

Her help began before she was hired by Muncie. She had experience working for Delaware County EMS and became EMS chief for the Rushville City Fire Department. According to a Star Press article published June 15, 2019, Clark worked to obtain quotes on behalf of the Muncie Fire Department as well as assisting then Fire Chief Eddie Bell in establishing a Muncie ambulance service while working in Rushville.

The creation of a city EMS was controversial in Muncie as the department replaced Delaware County EMS in handling all emergency calls within the city. Also while she was employed in Rushville, Muncie bought two ambulances from Rushville at a cost of $85,000.

"Emails from a FOIA request had shown that Clark was doing some of the leg work for Muncie when it came to getting quotes. In an email to a vendor, Clark noted that the communication was supposed to be done quietly," the article reported.

New EMS:City ambulances could be rolling within weeks

"Please keep this quiet," the email written by Clark said. "It has been very volatile with them starting fire based EMS up there due to this. Which is why I'm handling a lot of their things for them."

Bell then said at a June 2019 meeting with city council members that there was nothing inappropriate regarding Clark's activities. He announced at that same meeting that Clark was being vetted to become the EMS chief for MFD.

Mead said the job of EMS chief has been posted and said it can be an intense job. It's common for Muncie EMS to handle 45 to 60 runs in a 24-hour period.

"It's a heavy run load," the fire chief said. And the runs entail a wide variety of situations faced by paramedics.

From a financial standpoint, Mead said the city EMS department has been profitable under Clark.

Mayor Dan Ridenour declined to comment on Clark's departure and referred questions to Mead, who serves as supervisor of the EMS chief.