Idaho State

Congressman Simpson faces challenge from East Idaho teacher

By BETSY Z. RUSSELL brussell@idahopress.com
Idaho State Journal
 2 days ago
Wendy Norman, left; Mike Simpson, right Cathy Eldridge, left; US Congress, right

Idaho GOP Rep. Mike Simpson has represented the state’s 2nd Congressional District in Congress since 1998, using his two dozen years of seniority to secure millions in funding for Idaho projects and to push legislation on wolves, sage grouse, environmental regulation, recreation and more.

As he seeks reelection to a 13th two-year term in the U.S. House, Simpson faces Democratic challenger Wendy Norman, a first-grade teacher from Rigby and first-time candidate. “I am running because Idaho deserves a choice for their representative,” Norman said, decrying the state’s now-decades-long dominance by the Republican Party – which currently controls every seat in Idaho’s congressional delegation, every statewide elected office, and more than 80% of the seats in the state Legislature.

Rep. Mike Simpson US Congress
Wendy Norman Cathy Eldridge

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

