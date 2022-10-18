ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Still rooting for Seattle, but from a distance

By Mike Nicosia, South Kitsap
Kitsap Sun
Kitsap Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dXIA1_0idt9szf00

A recent column in the Sun, by Mary Lou Sanelli, offered up candid observations on the City of Seattle and its various struggles. ("We left Seattle, but can I give up on the city?")

My wife and I also moved to Kitsap County after living in Belltown. Despite our Democratic political values, we had become worn down by the state of affairs: the crime, the drugs, the chaos, and the general "woke" tolerance of aberrant and egregious behavior.

I arrived in Seattle in 2005 I thought it was one of the most beautiful cities in the world and I found it quite distressing to experience the general decline. My wife and I loved the city, but enough was enough.

I continue to believe that we should all care what happens in Seattle. Despite all its problems it continues to be the center and heart of the state and we should all want to see Seattle doing well. When it is clean and safe, robust and vibrant, we can all utilize its multitude of attractions.

Mike Nicosia, South Kitsap

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyNorthwest.com

Old hangar mystery reveals layers of Northwest aviation history

From San Diego to Seattle to Port Townsend, a non-descript sheet metal building might be the oldest, most historic – and most well-traveled – airplane hangar in the Evergreen State. This breaking history news – and All Over The Map exclusive – comes from Lee Corbin, military and...
SEATTLE, WA
News Talk KIT

Here are The 5 Reasons Eastern Washington Hates Seattle

After moving to Eastern Washington it became apparent to me that they don't hate western Washington by any means, they just hate Seattle. My curiosity began to grow, as I witnessed people being truly disgusted by the big city on the west coast, so I started to ask people why they hate Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
secretseattle.co

Seattle To Get More Rain This Weekend Than In The Past Four Months

Seattle has been experiencing an unusually warm and dry October, but that’s about to change. This weekend’s weather is predicted to bring some relief, with Seattle getting more rain this weekend than it has seen in four months. Read on for all the details!. This past Sunday, Seattle...
SEATTLE, WA
weddingsparrow.com

5 awesome wedding venues around Washington state

Fancy tying the knot amidst stunning lakes, majestic mountains and a dramatic, rugged coastline? Well the Pacific North West has all that and more! There's no shortage of idyllic wedding venues around Washington and Oregon and you can take your pick of modern wineries, scenic woodlands and waterfront properties with stunning views.
WASHINGTON STATE
Crosscut.com

Podcast | Why gold mining brought Wyatt Earp to Seattle

Wyatt Earp was a man often on the move. In the two decades after his and Doc Holliday’s storied shootout at the OK Corral in Tombstone, Arizona, he spent time in San Francisco, Utah and Alaska, shading his reputation with turns as a sportsman, gambler and entrepreneur. The gold...
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

NW town breathing the world’s worst air

Western Washington currently has some of the world’s dirtiest air due to smoke from wildfires in the Cascade Mountains. Fires have been burning for weeks, but people living close to the fire line say these past few days have been the worst conditions so far this year. On Wednesday...
DARRINGTON, WA
a-z-animals.com

The Most Haunted Places Near Seattle

Seattle is a fantastic destination. Finding a spot to start could be challenging because there are so many distinct locations. Pike Place Market is where some visitors start their visit, while others would view the Space Needle. If you are not visiting for leisure, family, or shopping, then learning about Seattle’s spooky side may interest you.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Air quality around Seattle ranked worst in the world

SEATTLE — Heavy smoke from wildfires continues to reduce air quality in Seattle and Western Washington, and an air quality alert has been extended for a second time. The poor air quality landed Seattle the top spot for the worst air quality in the world, according to IQAir’s air quality and pollution city ranking, as of 3:35 p.m. on Wednesday.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Pirates, gentrification, and the future of living aboard on Puget Sound

On a the perfect day in Washington, you can see Puget Sound filled with boats — yachts, sailboats, and decades old vessels alongside shiny new cruisers. While many local sailors are hobbyists, a lot of them live on their boats. And as prices rise across the region, there's a wave of new mariners looking to find affordable housing options on the water.
POULSBO, WA
KUOW

Seattle weather is set to 'whipsaw' after an unusual start to fall

Just as Washington state land managers announced the fire season was ending, people around the Puget Sound region are choking on wildfire smoke. Then, we experienced a 20-degree swing in temperatures between Monday and Sunday's record-breaking heat — the latest day in the calendar year on record where the region was 80 degrees or warmer.
SEATTLE, WA
NEWStalk 870

Spooky Washington Places You Can Easily Visit

The longer I live in Washington, the more I realize I have so much to learn, see, and do here. I, like many people, love to travel the state and take day trips and it seems I'm learning about a new and interesting place almost every day. Stonehenge in Maryhill and the dinosaur park in Granger are popular places for day trips in Washington. But what about the spooky stuff? Yes, Washington has its share of eerie attractions and places the locals insist are haunted.
WASHINGTON STATE
Kitsap Sun

Kitsap Sun

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
694K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business, opinion and information across the Kitsap Peninsula brought to you by the Kitsap Sun.

 http://kitsapsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy