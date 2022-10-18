ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kitsap Republicans should support Gese for sheriff

By Craig Bothe, Poulsbo
Kitsap Sun
 3 days ago
I am a recently retired law enforcement officer with 42 years of experience (30 in a California police agency and 12 with the King County Sheriff’s Office). I write this to urge my fellow Kitsap County voters to vote for John Gese for Sheriff.

I do not personally know either sheriff’s candidate but am concerned about the lack of law enforcement experience by Rick Kuss. His political advertisements talk about accountability by holding criminals accountable, proactive policing, and community. What isn’t presented is the fact that all of law enforcement in Washington state has been hampered by the liberals in the state Legislature and Gov. Jay Inslee, which has handcuffed them with laws which has hampered them in their ability to do their job. The result is an upswing in crime and lack of punishment for criminals.

The elected position of sheriff in Washington is partisan, which it shouldn’t be. We as citizens need to elect those who can do the job the best. I am a Republican and I urge my fellow Republicans to cross the line and vote for John Gese.

I support John Gese because he is an experienced law enforcement professional with vast experience in supervision and management where his opponent has none.

