ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Wendy Williams leaves rehab, says she’s ‘better than ever’

By Francesca Bacardi
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14eWLj_0idt9ohz00

Wendy Williams has left rehab after nearly two months of treatment.

The former talk show host’s rep tells Page Six that Williams is back at home and “healing.”

“We are happy to report that Wendy Williams is home and healing after being in a wellness facility since August,” Shawn Zanotti says in a statement.

“Wendy is excited about the road ahead and looking forward to releasing her many projects.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vczm2_0idt9ohz00
Wendy Williams is out of rehab, her rep confirms to Page Six.
News Licensing / MEGA

Via Zanotti, Williams adds, “Thank you to my fans for your love, support and many prayers, I am back and better than ever.”

Page Six reported in September that the former shock jock checked back into a treatment facility after relapsing with alcohol.

“It’s gotten worse,” our source shared at the time. “She went from wine to straight up vodka.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UM4Q3_0idt9ohz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sU92s_0idt9ohz00

We were told that Williams’ health and addiction issues worsened after her former daytime talk show’s production company, Debmar-Mercury, allegedly “refused” to get her help.

“They turned their backs on her,” our source explained. “They had too much control over someone so vulnerable.”

It was unknown where Williams sought treatment, but she previously received help from centers in Florida and Long Island City, N.Y.

Now that she’s back at home, Williams may focus on developing her previously announced podcast ; however, Fresco by Scotto owner Rosanna Scotto told us that Williams wants to open a restaurant with her help.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L5GeC_0idt9ohz00
“Thank you to my fans for your love, support and many prayers, I am back and better than ever,” Wendy added.
WireImage

“She loves the meatballs at Fresco,” the “Good Day New York” co-host told us, “and the last time I talked to her she’s like, ‘OK, Rosanna, I am coming to Fresco and I want the meatballs and then you’re going to help me open up my own restaurant.’ And I’m like, ‘What, sister, you wanna take my people away to your restaurant?’

“I don’t know if she wants me to waitress or what,” Scotto joked, “but she did tell me she wants to open her own restaurant and she wants me to help… If there is [a restaurant] from Wendy, it will be big competition but I love her.”

Comments / 8

Related
People

Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Says She 'Wouldn't Be Sober and Sane' If She'd Had Baby Sooner in Life

Kelly Osbourne explained why she is grateful to start a new chapter as a mom at this point in her life Kelly Osbourne is sharing her gratitude for Red Table Talk. Appearing as a guest host on the latest episode of the Facebook Watch series featuring Hayden Panettiere, the singer opened up about what her pregnancy means to her at this stage of her life. "I feel very blessed that this didn't happen before because I wouldn't have been sober and sane. Because you can be sober, but not...
HollywoodLife

Wendy Williams Leaves Rehab After 2 Months Of Treatment: She’s ‘Home & Healing’

Wendy Williams, 58, is “healing” after spending two months in a rehab. The talk show host has been getting treatment and is ready to move “forward” with her life now that she completed what she set out to complete, according to Page Six. “We are happy to report that Wendy Williams is home and healing after being in a wellness facility since August,” Wendy’s rep, Shawn Zanotti, said in a statement given to the outlet.
Page Six

Wendy Williams is opening a restaurant, according to Rosanna Scotto

Rosanna Scotto says that troubled chat show veteran Wendy Williams is planning to open a restaurant and has been picking her brain about the hospitality business. Scotto has run the star-studded Fresco by Scotto since 1993 and has apparently inspired Williams, who has had some extra time on her hands since her much-loved show went off the air in February. “She loves the meatballs at Fresco,” the similarly beloved “Good Day New York” co-host told us, “and the last time I talked to her she’s like, ‘OK, Rosanna, I am coming to Fresco and I want the meatballs and then you’re going...
NEW YORK STATE
SheKnows

Queen Latifah's Son, Rebel, Was Photographed for the First Time During a Sunny Outing With His Mom

In a move that pleasantly surprised her fans, Queen Latifah enjoyed a sunny public outing last weekend in Los Angeles with her 3-year-old son, Rebel, during which the happy duo was captured on camera for the first time. Latifah, who has been notoriously private throughout her 30+ years of fame, looked happy and relaxed as she held her son’s hand during an afternoon of shopping. She and Rebel both wore casual outfits, the latter in an adorable gray monster truck t-shirt, black shorts, and black Crocs, and the former in a white long-sleeve tee, blue shorts, white tennis shoes, and a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Distractify

What Happened to Chris Tucker? His Rumored Death Is Trending

Every once in a while, the internet goes into a frenzy about the death of a celebrity. Oftentimes, these internet rumors are completely false. The latest actor and comedian to fall into this category happens to be Chris Tucker. Article continues below advertisement. For some reason, people believe the Rush...
realitytitbit.com

North West hailed a 'forever mood' as she poses for paparazzi with mom

North West and Kim Kardashian definitely know how to strike a pose and the pair proved it once again as they stepped out together. Kim and North have the best relationship and their social media posts are living proof of that. The pair have been spotted together on different occasions and were pictured again in Milan.
Page Six

Janet Jackson shares rare photo with ‘beautiful niece’ Paris Jackson

Janet Jackson posted a rare picture with her niece, Paris Jackson, during a fashion week party on Wednesday in France. “So good catching up w/ my beautiful niece @parisjackson 💖💖💖,” the singer wrote alongside an Instagram post on Friday of the pair sitting together on an animal-print couch during Paris Fashion Week.
SheKnows

Janet & Paris Jackson's Rare Side-By-Side Photo Has Us Wishing For More Family Moments Between the Two

Auntie and niece duo Janet and Paris Jackson shook the internet with an extremely rare photo of the two sitting side-by-side at a busy Paris Fashion Week event. The picture, posted by Janet, was sweetly captioned by the iconic singer. She wrote, “So good catching up w/ my beautiful niece @parisjackson” alongside three sparkling heart emojis. Paris dropped a heart in the comments in response to her aunt’s show of affection. The fashionable family members were photographed on a zebra print couch, Paris wearing a stoic expression and Janet smiling for the camera. The elder Jackson wore a masculine chic look comprised of...
105.5 The Fan

Pop Smoke Fans Angry After Photos Surface of Rapper’s Alleged Killer Eating Pizza Hut In Prison

Pop Smoke's fans are angry after photos of his alleged killer eating pizza hut in prison surfaced on social media. On Friday (Oct. 7), Akademiks posted on his Instagram page a photo of Pop Smoke's alleged killer posing in prison with a box of Pizza Hut behind him on his bed. In another picture, the young man is—shockingly—looking at his smartphone with two boxes of Pizza Hut and a brownie box on his mattress.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Page Six

Page Six

150K+
Followers
17K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy