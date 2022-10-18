ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem man charged with manslaughter for crash on Cordon Road NE

By Dejania Oliver, Salem Statesman Journal
 3 days ago
A Salem man faces charges for alleged second degree manslaughter, driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving after crashing into another vehicle Thursday night on Cordon Road NE and killing the driver, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Hugo Hernandez Rojas, 33, was arraigned at 2:30 p.m. Monday in the Marion County Circuit Court Annex.

A 911 caller reported the crash at Cordon Road NE near Swegle Road NE around 8:25 p.m. Thursday, according to a press release.

An investigation revealed a Chevrolet Suburban driven by Hernandez Rojas was traveling southbound and struck a Toyota Tacoma in the oncoming lane.

Felipe Hernandez, 51, of Salem, who was driving the Toyota, died from the collision. Hernandez Rojas was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There were no known passengers in either vehicle. Alcohol was determined as a contributing factor to the crash.

Hernandez Rojas' next court date is on Oct. 26 at 8:30 a.m. in the Marion County Circuit Court Annex.

Dejania Oliver is the breaking news reporter for the Statesman Journal. Contact her at DAOliver@salem.gannett.com or follow on Twitter @DejaniaO.

John Lloyd Scharf
2d ago

I let the legislature know this was more of a problem then AR15s, but they still allow people with felonies to drive.

