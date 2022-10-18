Photos: Crews rescue dog from Akron house fire

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The Akron Fire Department on Monday rescued a dog from a house fire and shared the photos on Facebook .

Crews arrived at the scene on Turner Street at around 10:15 a.m. to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the second story of the home, according to a release from the department.

The fire was under control at 10:35 a.m.

Red Cross was notified for the three adults and two children who live in the home. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters rescued the dog from inside the house. Paramedics administered oxygen to improve the dog’s condition. The dog was transported to a local vet for additional care.









FOX 8 learned on Tuesday that the dog, a chow named Jengo, is doing well and expected to be okay.

